Tesla’s first mass-market electric

A level deeper: Rarely has a piece of commercial transportation been so anticipated — perhaps the Concorde super-sonic airliner in the 1970s. And a big reason has been the long buildup: In 2006, Tesla CEO Elon Musk set out his “master plan” to single-handedly usher in an electric car industry. No one knows how many Model 3s Musk will eventually sell. But today, fearful that Tesla will render them like once-powerful Nokia — sad industrial relics — virtually every major carmaker in the world plans to field multiple electric cars in case the Model 3 is a viral success.
Musk plans to actually deliver his first cars to customers starting July 28, and to begin a slow buildup of production until he is making 500,000 cars a year in 2018 and 1 million in 2020. The base model will cost $35,000 before rebates, go 215 miles on a charge, and accelerate from 0 mph to 60 mph in fewer than 6 seconds.
But no one believes Musk will deliver cars at that pace. And for that and other reasons, Tesla’s share price has been ravaged over the last ten days, losing nearly 20% of its value, half of it in the last two days alone. All in all, Tesla is having one of its worst stretches since its IPO seven years ago.
The bottom line: Musk and Tesla have reached a rare pantheon of cultural phenomenons, capturing hearts and imaginations like no modern tech figure apart from Steve Jobs and Apple. But carmakers around the world are intent on beating Tesla to both electric and autonomous cars. That is what he has said he wanted — to create an electric car industry. Now, he will have to show he can beat back the competition.
dave thompson on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 8:04 am
This article is ridiculous hopium. With about 1.2 billion gas and diesel cars to replace. If 50,000 are sold next year, well you do the math.
onlooker on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 8:33 am
These changes to the Economy are no longer feasible nor will they drastically change the trajectory that we have ended up on of creating an inhospitable planet for way too many people. But Nature will put us back into balance
Sissyfuss on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 8:56 am
If not careful, Tesla will join the likes of Delorean and Tucker.
dave thompson on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 9:05 am
50,000 x 20 = 1,000,000 so in twenty years we can expect to replace one million cars with EV technology.
Kenz300 on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 3:41 pm
Every major auto maker is now developing an all electric vehicle plan and all will be introducing all electric cars over the next two or three years. The change to electric will happen.
Safer, cleaner, faster, cheaper, no emissions, no noise, no gas, no oil changes, less overall maintenance and always leave home in the morning with a full charge.
China is a worlds largest auto market and they are mandating all electric vehicles in growing percentages every year. Every auto maker is working to comply.
MASTERMIND on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 4:25 pm
Tesla and EV’s are doomed in America. There are only around 58 million garages for around 250 million vehicles.
Outcast_Searcher on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 9:04 pm
Dave Thompson, you are apparently innumerate.
In two different posts, you say 50,000 vehicles instead of 500,000. They’re already making over 25,000 a quarter, so claiming 50,000 a year is ridiculous.
And a million by 2020. So can you do the math on how many cars a million a year is in 20 years?
Now add all the competition in 2020 to that.
It’s not like that will replace all ICE’s or even close — but it’s an excellent start.