So how on earth are we going to power nine million electric cars?

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on July 28, 2017
Earlier this year, car buyers were encouraged to take advantage of the Government’s new environmentally friendly decision to exempt from road tax all electric cars with zero carbon emissions that cost less than £40,000.
Intrigued to see the choices that might be available, I visited a Mitsubishi dealer. The hottest model on the forecourt in this category was the latest hybrid Sports Utility Vehicle.
A salesman told me that if I was interested in buying it and wanted to avoid the slow process of recharging the car overnight using my domestic electricity supply, he could install a more powerful charger on my driveway for free.
I had never realised that owning an electric car involved such a daily palaver. So, put off by the idea of having to plug in the car every night and the potential for overloading our house’s electric circuits, I did not proceed any further.
The futuristic idea of odourless, quiet and perhaps driverless cars travelling down motorways and pootling around our cities may appear to be a green utopia. But Government policies seem to be woefully thought-out and I fear the true economic (and environmental) costs of this new Nirvana will be enormous
Instead, I went back down the traditional fossil fuel route. I did so reluctantly, considering that petrol, and particularly diesel, engines clearly produce polluting and lethally noxious fumes.
Like many others over the past decades, I feel I have been a victim of irresponsibly confusing messages from government ministers and the motor industry.
It has been a long saga. First, everyone was urged to buy a car fuelled by unleaded petrol, which doesn’t emit as many harmful substances nor damage a car’s exhaust and spark plugs.
Then we were assured by Tony Blair’s Labour government that diesel was cleaner than petrol and we were given financial incentives to buy diesel vehicles.
Some years later we were told that toxic particles from diesel vehicles can work their way through the lungs and into the bloodstream, raising the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
On top of this, we were told lies by car manufacturers — such as Volkswagen — as they deceived us by cheating in emissions tests to pretend their products were less polluting than they actually were.
And so, as the Government announces its latest oh-so-clever green policy — levies on diesel vehicles in heavily-polluted areas and banning all petrol and diesel vehicles from Britain’s roads from 2040 — it is not surprising that we motorists are deeply distrustful of any environmental initiative involving politicians.
Although the Government must be praised for its support of BMW after the car-maker decided to build a new generation of battery-powered Minis in Cowley, the lack of investment in the UK in battery technology is shamefully irresponsible. Indeed — surprise, surprise — the power units for the Minis will be imported from Germany
For the 2040 ban will mean changing from a society where currently less than 5 per cent of the cars registered (about 90,000) have a form of electric power to 100 per cent (nine million cars) in just 22 years.
Such an ambition must be hubris. The ineluctable truth is that a big increase in the number of electric vehicles on our roads will place a massive demand on our already over-stretched electricity supply.
The National Grid has said it could see peak electricity demand jump by more than the capacity of the planned Hinkley Point C nuclear power station by 2030. (It is hoped the plant will provide 7 per cent of the UK’s electricity.)
The drain on supply from millions of car batteries being charged would reverse the trend in recent years of falling electricity demand, driven by energy efficiency measures.
This is pie-in-the sky politics with little thought given to where the extra electricity will come from. Unless, of course, ministers want to plaster more of the countryside with wind turbines — which a government adviser once admitted that, even if ten per cent of Britain was covered with them, would generate only one sixth of the nation’s energy needs.
Even without electric cars, there are fears of future blackouts during winter cold spells.
What’s more, Britain is increasingly dependent on foreign suppliers for electricity — with pipelines coming from the Continent and with giants such as France’s EDF running our nuclear power stations.
This means that not only do we risk losing supply during bad weather, but we are also dependent on good relations with foreign governments.
As for the Government’s energy strategy, the Hinkley Point C nuclear plant has been described by the National Audit Office (NAO) as ‘risky and expensive’ and having ‘uncertain’ economic benefits.
Also, it threatens to be a bad deal for consumers. EDF and China General Nuclear, which are building the plant, will be paid a guaranteed £92.50 per megawatt hour, rising with inflation for 35 years. The NAO says this amounts to a £30 billion subsidy — or between £10 and £15 on an average household’s annual bill.
Overseas, big money and clever brains are being put behind research in this field — such as U.S. entrepreneur Elon Musk, founder of Tesla electric cars, building a £3.9 billion factory for lithium batteries.
And there is another paradox about the Government’s obsession with electric vehicles. For this is a time in history when the availability of carbon fuels has never been so great.
Gone is all apocalyptic talk of ‘peak oil’, of the oil producers’ cartel OPEC pushing up the price of a barrel of crude oil and of reserves drying up.
The truth is that the fracking boom means America is almost oil and gas self-sufficient and no longer dependent on the Middle East. Techniques which allow safer deep-water drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and the Arctic also have vastly increased sources of supply.
So confident is the U.S. of having an energy surplus that it has signed long-term contracts with Centrica, owner of British Gas, to provide the UK with large quantities of liquified natural gas.
The high level of U.S. production, together with renewed output from Iran and Iraq, countries absent from global markets for many years, means that crude oil prices have more than halved in price from $100-a-barrel in recent years.
How perverse, therefore, with technology making diesel and petrol engines cleaner than ever, for British motorists to be forced to swap a fairly cheap source of energy for one which is going to be hugely costly.
No one in government has even told us the cost of spending millions of unnecessary money on the National Grid in order to supply electricity to all those new plug-points.
Moreover, there has not been any discussion of the safety impact of building electricity pillars in homes. Already, there are fears that circuit-breakers would pop under strain, thus cutting off supplies.
All these important issues are ones that Government ministers seem to be ignoring.
How ironic, too, at a time when new petrol and even diesel cars are so much less polluting as a result of catalytic converters and purifying technologies, that Environment Secretary Michael Gove talks about bans and tolls on the most polluted roads.
The right time would be when Britain has a plan for new electricity generating capacity.
Yes, protection of the environment from pollution is important for our health and for future generations. But in the end it is the free market and consumer choice which ought to decide — not politicians who have consistently shown themselves to be both incompetent and wrong when it comes to looking after our transport and energy needs.
22 Comments on "So how on earth are we going to power nine million electric cars"
lostboys on Fri, 28th Jul 2017 7:07 am
Humans lack the ability to make the correct choices that would benefit their species as a whole. They think and act for their own individual selfish interests which many times is in direct opposition to what is best for their own species. That is why humans will soon fail to remain in this universe.
Davy on Fri, 28th Jul 2017 7:09 am
“Moar” with less instead of the wisdom of “no and less”. Too many issues ahead to predict peak demand. Do we continue average global growth or is there an economic decline ahead. In my mind this is the question and it’s one fake greens ignore and the status quo establishment discounts.
Ev’s are vital to a transformation. They allow options and resilience. Yet, they are not the answer. The answer is with human behavior and that appear a lost cause.
AM on Fri, 28th Jul 2017 7:18 am
this peaktard site bans me but allows a nazi. nazism is promoted. we need to go after extremist tard preachers. if your family is hurt by their underlings you go straight for the preachers and kill them.
we’re not meant to live with infinite resources. even jesus refused it when he’s told to leap off a cliff and everything would be his.
I’m against cold fusion or other schemes that the green men could possibly provide without killing extremist tards first. we can’t just come up with new distractions and ways to placate them.
AM on Fri, 28th Jul 2017 7:24 am
not politicians who have consistently shown themselves to be both incompetent and wrong when it comes to looking after our transport and energy needs.
there is another popular way to state this and that’s politicians can’t do anything.
Or if you’d prefer reagan, he said he doesn’t want the government to come and “help”
Why do they keep saying things without getting to the meat of the matter? It’s because they don’t understand the nature of government.
Government is a troll. It has its say in everything in life but actually accomplishes a small part of it.
Or if you prefer to hear from a former Paultard, straight from Frederic Bastiat that men are natural plunderers. Government is set up for plundering.
Makati1 on Fri, 28th Jul 2017 7:42 am
Hmmm. Chevy Volt New car price… $36,000.00
(53 miles on the battery, then use gas to get home.)
Rule of thumb for the price you can afford is about 6 month’s income = Total cost or $72,000.+ annual income for a Volt.
Mitsubishi MiEV New car price… $23,000.00 (~$46,000. annual income)
(62 mile range until dead battery) LMAO
http://www.chevrolet.com/volt-electric-car
http://www.autoguide.com/new-cars/2017/mitsubishi/i-miev/es/automatic/prices.html
Yep, I can see that they will be common someday. NOT!
Jef on Fri, 28th Jul 2017 8:03 am
EVs are not a threat to the FF industries in fact they will insure that every last drop is used to make them happen because…. well just because.
Sissyfuss on Fri, 28th Jul 2017 8:10 am
How not on Earth to power nine million electric cars. Mine asteroids for lithium.
onlooker on Fri, 28th Jul 2017 8:10 am
Yep, the economics just does NOT add up. Then to add to the dilemma, we are reaching the end of the cheap oil which means that we would need to build out this industrial scale EV infrastructure cars with our current energy source Oil that is needed for other critical uses and which in no longer cheap for society. Can we admit too little too late.
Dredd on Fri, 28th Jul 2017 8:15 am
“So how on earth are we going to power nine million electric cars?”
For one thing, with power plants built using disgorgement of Oil-Qaeda profits (Oilfluenza, Affluenza, and Disgorgement – 2).
pointer on Fri, 28th Jul 2017 8:18 am
Here’s a novel idea: government incentives for *not* buying a car, EV or otherwise.
Antius on Fri, 28th Jul 2017 8:32 am
We need nuclear reactors to power electric vehicles; otherwise we just shift fossil fuel pollution from the tail pipe to the smoke stack. Renewable energy is not an effective means of generating that power either.
Here is Euan Mearns report on the success of the El Hierro renewable energy project. Prior to the installation of wind turbines, the island relied upon a combination of diesel generator and hydro power to meet electricity needs. The new system uses the hydro plant as a pumped storage facility to smoothen short-term imbalances between supply and demand and diesel power to fill in interseasonal fluctuations.
http://euanmearns.com/el-hierro-renewable-energy-project-september-2015-performance-review/
The system works, in that wind power has reduced total diesel demand, which is an expensive fuel. But the extent of the reduction has been somewhat disappointing, with wind power contributing only about one third of total grid power, non-pumped hydro about 20% and diesel making up the balance. Note also, that there are long periods of time where wind turbine output is low, making it difficult for pumped storage alone to provide back-up without an infeasibly large reservoir. The round trip storage efficiency is also somewhat lower than typically assumed at 60%.
The implications are clear – the wind power system works but cannot work without both storage and back-up. At higher wind penetration, diesel use could be reduced further, but much of the wind power output must be curtailed (wasted). At moderate penetration levels, we effectively need 3.5 power plants instead of just one – wind turbines, pumped storage, diesel generator and then more wind turbines on top, to cover storage losses. At higher penetration levels, that ratio increases even further, as more and more wind energy is curtailed.
The implications should be clear. Whereas a utility would only need one nuclear power plant to provide 2GWe of power, the renewable option would effectively require 3.5, with all the capital costs and operational costs that that entails. The addition of electric vehicles would tend to increase short-term demand volatility. This is a problem for nuclear power plants as well, but arguably less so, as the changes in demand are short-term and predictable.
GregT on Fri, 28th Jul 2017 8:41 am
We have already be advised here that 1/2 of all electric power consumption will need to come from conservation by the mid to late 2020s. There are going to be some difficult choices to make. EVs are not one of them.
Cloggie on Fri, 28th Jul 2017 8:41 am
So how on earth are we going to power nine million electric cars?
350 large 5 MW offshore turbines would suffice + storage infrastructure, although all these car batteries together would in itself already be a part of the storage solution.
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/05/22/wind-power-and-electric-vehicles/
In Oklahoma they are going to build 2 GW wind power + 350 miles high-voltage line to Tulsa for $4.5B. That’s enough to power 9 million cars.
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/07/27/2-gw-windfarm-to-be-built-in-oklohoma-in-a-red-state/
Antius on Fri, 28th Jul 2017 8:54 am
The author of this sensationalist article does not understand the nature of the global energy crisis – the simple fact that weak demand not over-abundant supply, is the cause of low oil prices. This is driven entirely by weak global economic performance.
That said, the simple fact that the UK has butchered its entire electrical generation industry, not to mention practically every other industrial capability that it ever had, makes it difficult to see how it can float this fantasy. The author has at least picked up on that.
AM on Fri, 28th Jul 2017 9:05 am
“We need nuclear reactors to power electric vehicles; otherwise we just shift fossil fuel pollution from the tail pipe to the smoke stack. Renewable energy is not an effective means of generating that power either.”
for an intelligent peaktard, this is unthinkable. nuclear is fossil, hello!
i swear tards try to confuse me. we should work together instead of against each other.
GregT on Fri, 28th Jul 2017 9:07 am
The UK should be commended for talking about alternate energy schemes, even if futile. AGW is not only a UK problem, but a planetary one. Taking 9 million ICE vehicles off of the roads, and replacing them with EVs that also require fossil fuels in their manufacture, maintenance, and highways infrastructure, will do absolutely nothing to solve the planetary emergency that we all face.
Hubert on Fri, 28th Jul 2017 9:22 am
It’s delusional to think that the world cound run on EV’s. Electricity has to be generated by power stations running on fosil fuel.
Most of these stupid politicians cannot get beyond magical thinking. There is a certain unwillingness to face reality.
Cloggie on Fri, 28th Jul 2017 9:31 am
Perhaps I am missing something, but there are 32 million, not 9 million cars in Albion.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/299972/average-age-of-cars-on-the-road-in-the-united-kingdom/
GregT on Fri, 28th Jul 2017 9:40 am
The humans are addicted to energy, and the growth that it provides. They will tell themselves comforting stories about how they can continue on that growth trajectory, while destroying their one and only little blue planet.
Infinite exponential growth in a finite environment is a physical and mathematical impossibility. Growth is going to end, and when it does, the humans are in for an entire world of hurt.
Stanley on Fri, 28th Jul 2017 9:47 am
Peak oil, huh?
Is this the same “peak oil” we supposedly experienced in the 80’s? And then, the 90’s?
2017 and we’re still just about to run out of oil? The “end of cheap oil”? Yeah, that’s what they said when oil was $150/bbl, now hovering around $50.
How many times does one have to be wrong?
GregT on Fri, 28th Jul 2017 9:52 am
That’s what they said when oil was hovering around $20/bbl. Now that it’s hovering around $50/bbl, they are pretending that peak conventional oil never occurred, and that the global financial crisis was caused by the TBTF banks. The humans are smart like that. Ignorance is bliss.
Hello on Fri, 28th Jul 2017 9:56 am
Stanley, is that you, Shorty? Aka AdamB?