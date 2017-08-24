Slow economic growth? ‘Who cares?’

The persistent belief that global economic growth is “dangerously slow” and fragile is just a myth, DBS said in a note on Thursday.
“If you’re worried about slow growth today, get used to it. It’s probably going to be slower five years from now and slower yet five years after that,” David Carbon, chief economist at DBS, said in the note.
In the July update of its World Economic Outlook, the International Monetary Fund forecast global economic growth of 3.5 percent for 2017 and 3.6 percent for 2018, unchanged from its April outlook.
The IMF report urged countries to pursue structural reforms, such as commodity exporters diversifying their economies, amid concerns about “shocks” upsetting the apple cart.
But Carbon said economic growth wasn’t in the danger zone when it’s “looked at the way it should be: in per-capita terms,” with slower gross domestic product growth due mainly to slower working-age population growth.
“Per person of working age, growth doesn’t appear to have slowed at all since 1980,” he said. “To the extent that slower growth results from slower population growth, the response should be: who cares? It’s growth per person that matters — your income, my wage — not growth in the aggregate.”
Carbon noted that the working-age population growth was falling much more rapidly than population growth overall.
He pointed to Japan, where the population as a whole fell by 0.2 percent in 2016, while the working age population fell five times more rapidly, by 1 percent each year.
Europe and the U.S. changes weren’t quite as stark, but still showed the same pattern, Carbon said, noting a 0.1 to 0.2 percent decline in Europe’s working-age population, while in the U.S. that group was growing at 0.4 percent a year, down from 1.2 percent a year a decade ago.
That translated into simple math suggesting much slower economic growth, he said.
“Since GDP growth is the sum of labor force growth (in simple terms, WAPG) and growth in output per-person (i.e., productivity growth), a one percent drop in working-age population growth brings an equivalent one percent drop in potential GDP growth,” he said.
That meant the potential GDP growth in the U.S. was now less than 2 percent a year, down from 3 percent more than a decade ago, he said.
It also indicated that global economic growth was running at or above potential, Carbon said.
“Where’s the crisis? Where’s the danger? Why should governments pull out all the stops to raise it further? And would it do any good,” he asked. “Odds are, it wouldn’t.”
Indeed, Carbon noted that while Japan’s economy was widely considered a laggard, on a per-capita basis, it would become the world’s best performer, alongside Germany, with growth twice that of the U.S. and France.
“Whether judged over eight years or 16 years, Japan and Germany are the global growth leaders. The U.S. is a distant third. And France has performed every bit as well as the U.S.,” he said.
Outcast_Searcher on Thu, 24th Aug 2017 8:28 pm
2% growth and low inflation beats 3 or 4% growth, moderate high inflation, and periodic crashes.
Too bad relative stability probably can’t last, but I’m enjoying it while we have it.
Go Speed Racer on Thu, 24th Aug 2017 8:30 pm
Slow or negative economic growth means
not enough jobs or food or gas for everybody.
So it would allow the least successful,
all the poor people at intersections
to starve off, die, and go away.
So the GOP would be OK with
negative economic growth.
Makati1 on Thu, 24th Aug 2017 8:58 pm
There is no growth in the US, just fake numbers. Growth is bad for humanity as it requires more and more resources for less and less real value. End “growth” now.
Boat on Thu, 24th Aug 2017 9:23 pm
mak,
According to you America has no growth and no growth is good. So where is the wtg America?
So is the 6+ percent growth fake news in the P’s? Just how do you feel about those poor folk buying an extra cup of broth in these collapsing times.
MASTERMIND on Thu, 24th Aug 2017 10:04 pm
Every major monthly US government economic report – employment, GDP, inflation – is little more than a fraudulent propaganda tool used to distort reality for the dual purpose of supporting the political and monetary system – both of which are collapsing – and attempting to convince the public that the economy is in good shape.
http://investmentresearchdynamics.com/the-governments-retail-sales-report-borders-on-fraud/
MASTERMIND on Thu, 24th Aug 2017 10:06 pm
Over 7k retail stores have closed down this year so far. Restaurants and bars are having their worst year since 2009. Applebees even just announced they are closing around 160 stores nationwide. And car sales have been negative in the red all year despite dealers offering their largest incentives in their history. This is growth? WTF?
Makati1 on Thu, 24th Aug 2017 10:30 pm
Boat, you sure have a weird view of the Ps. The growth here is obvious. I can see it everywhere. New roads, railroads, bridges, industry, trade, etc. I can see at least 6 new condo or office towers going up with in 4 blocks of my windows. This has been going on for more than the 9+ years I have been here. At any one time over 100 of these towers are going up in Manila and more in other Ps cities. And they are occupied. Salaries are increasing. The malls are full. The restaurants are full. The number of food kiosks on the streets are growing. The Ps 6% is much more real then the <1.9% "growth" of the US. Much more.
Go Speed Racer on Thu, 24th Aug 2017 11:24 pm
What Mastermind says, it makes sense.
What growth? Is Applebee’s closing stores
because of millennials don’t want hamburgers?
Or more likely they can’t afford to eat there?
There is some strong growth in the very best areas
like Cupertino right next to Apple.
People judge the economy in pockets like
that. But 99% of America, is Flyover America,
and they were left behind and they are mad
and that’s why Trump accidentally got into
the White House. Obama’s economy
benefited rhe richest 1% and left everybody
else behind. Trump will do that even more.