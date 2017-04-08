Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on April 8, 2017
Saudi Arabia has unveiled plans for an entertainment city on the edge of Riyadh which will be 50 times the size of Gibraltar once complete.
The 334 sq km (129 sq mile) attraction will offer cultural, sporting and entertainment activities – including a Six Flags park and a safari park.
The announcement boasts it will be the first of its kind in the world, with building to begin early next year and the first stage finished by 2022.
It forms part of a wider master plan.
Vision 2030, announced by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman a year ago, aims to diversify the economy and reduce the kingdom’s reliance on oil, through a series of projects.
The entertainment city – about a fifth of the area of Riyadh in size – is the latest to be announced.
Authorities say the hope is it will not only attract visitors but “achieve a healthy and harmonious life, and provide more entertainment, joy and fun” for those who live in the capital.
However, it is unclear how something like a Six Flags will work in a country where women and men are largely segregated. Up until now, theme parks in Saudi Arabia have been largely aimed at children.
5 Comments on "Saudi Arabia unveils plans for ‘entertainment city’ near Riyadh"
onlooker on Sat, 8th Apr 2017 11:53 am
I suppose they can call it barter town, like in the Mad Max movies cause that may be all most of them have once the fountain of oil runs dry. And maybe not even that
Midnight Oil on Sat, 8th Apr 2017 12:02 pm
Where’s the red light district to buy 20 vestel virgins? Are they cheaper by the dozen?
Cloggie on Sat, 8th Apr 2017 12:48 pm
Entertainment, in Salafist-country?
Bowling? What does Mohamed, peace be upon him, have to say about bowling? Darts? Camel races?
Sissyfuss on Sat, 8th Apr 2017 1:37 pm
The strippers burquas will cover only 3/4s of their ankles. Scandalous!
rockman on Sat, 8th Apr 2017 2:27 pm
…an entertainment city on the edge of Riyadh which will be 50 times the size of Gibraltar once complete.” Damn! And we all know what a hot party town Gibraltar is…makes Las Vegas look like the Vatican. LOL.