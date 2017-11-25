Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on November 25, 2017
Global gas supplies currently exceed demand, a situation that could lead to a “crisis” drop in prices similar to what occurred in the crude oil market, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said on Friday. “The current excess supply of natural gas brings risks… of entering into the same crisis that affected oil prices,” Novak said at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Bolivia, where top officials of major gas-producing countries have been meeting this week. Gas prices have plunged more than 80 percent in the last decade and remain under pressure due to growing supplies of shale gas and increased availability of liquefied natural gas (LNG) that can be shipped overseas. Novak said the threats to global gas prices underscore the importance of long-term supply contracts, in which producers can be assured a stable price over the course of years instead of being subject to the ups and downs of the market. Russia is the world’s second-largest producer of natural gas, behind the United States. The United States has vastly increased its output of both crude oil and natural gas in recent years as improved drilling technology opened previously inaccessible reserves – a leading reason for a steep drop in petroleum prices <CLc1> <NGc1>. The GECF, which includes members like Qatar, Iran, Russia and Venezuela, is modelled after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), whose 12 member nations manage oil supply to control prices. While the GECF has called for increased “cooperation” to defend its gas market, it has not applied production limits as OPEC has done to buoy crude prices.
One Comment on "Russia warns global gas oversupply could trigger price ‘crisis’"
coffeeguyzz on Sat, 25th Nov 2017 7:49 am
There are a number of very good reasons to be concerned – or, at a minimum, aware – of the tsunami of natgas that is both available and heading to market in the coming years.
Prices that hit $12/$14 mmbtu HH a few years back are now regularly under a buck per at transfer points out of the Appalachian Basin.
The announcement last week by Telurian of plans to build a 20 train LNG plant in Lake Charles – capable of over 27 million tonnes/year output – at a cost of $15 billion has sent shock waves throughout the global hydrocarbon markets.
This one plant will not only out produce the $60/$70 billion dollar facilities recently constructed in eastern Australia, it may actually ship LNG to a newly positioned FSRU off Melbourne in the coming years as the imported gas will be much cheaper.
Absolutely incredible turn of events.
Coincident to the massive supplies of natgas heading to market, downstream hardware is ramping up to employ this cheap fuel.
From massive CCGT plants to tiny micro grid facilities providing both heat and power (CHP replacing the Cogeneration labelling), places from Denton Texas, Albany NY, even tiny, remote Watertown, NY are installing these systems for reliable, locally run supply.
The rapid adoption of the Floating Storage and Regassification Units are enabling remote locations all over the globe to employ this abundant, inexpensive fuel.
When the Adsorbed Natural Gas technologies reach the point of allowing homeowners to fuel their CNG vehicles right at home, the Age of Oil might be seeing its sunset.