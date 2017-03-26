Russia Prepares for Oil at $40

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Perhaps the Bank of Russia knows something the world doesn’t.
As the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies prepare to meet for a review of their production cuts this weekend, the central bank of the world’s biggest energy exporter is hunkering down for years of oil near $40 a barrel.
While analysts in a Bloomberg survey see the price of benchmark Brent crude — which trades at a small premium to Russia’s Urals export blend — rising 16 percent from current levels by the end of the year, oil’s 10 percent decline in March alone amid supply woes is making the market nervous. Russia, a key partner in the deal and a participant in the talks in Kuwait, might only add to those jitters.
“The Finance Ministry, the cabinet and the central bank are leaning on the cautious side in terms of their expectations regarding growth, driven still to a large degree by oil,” said Piotr Matys, an emerging-market currency strategist at Rabobank in London. “It’s better to be conservative and to be surprised on the upside than too optimistic and end up disappointed.”
Policy makers in Moscow said on Friday they see Urals at an average of $50 a barrel this year, but falling to $40 at end-2017 and then staying near that level in 2018-2019. As the central bank honed its forecasts, it also gingerly resumed monetary easing, pointing to the “uncertainty” in the oil market as a factor for its “conservative” forecasts.
Russia’s Finance Ministry similarly highlighted the $40 level in January when it announced that the central bank will start buying foreign currency on its behalf when crude exceeds that level in order to insulate the exchange rate from oil volatility. The price of $40 is additionally being used to calculate the country’s budget in 2017-2019.
Even as oil has recovered, Russia’s tendency to stick with the more conservative scenario is “positive” as it “leaves room for upside surprises,” according to Viktor Szabo, a bond fund manager at Aberdeen Asset Management Plc.
Forecasting oil is no game for the Bank of Russia. Its 65 percent plunge in 2014 and 2015 battered the nation’s currency, forced an emergency rate increase in the middle of the night and pushed Russia into recession. The share of oil and gas revenue was at 36 percent of budget income in 2016.
Even as the historic OPEC supply-cut deal helped halt oil’s collapse, pushing it up to $55 a barrel and setting the stage for Russia’s economic recovery, the central bank is taking nothing for granted.
The correlation between the ruble and oil has declined this year, falling to the lowest since August 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. As crude slid below $50 a barrel this week, the Russian currency barely budged, weakening less than 1 percent, because its carry-trade appeal largely offset the dimming outlook for energy.
While OPEC won’t formally decide until May whether to prolong the deal, which lasts through June, officials will meet this weekend in Kuwait to discuss its progress. Oil will tumble to $40 if OPEC doesn’t extend its agreement later this year, one of the most prominent producers in the U.S. shale patch said this month.
“Once (actually more than once) bitten, twice shy,” said Elina Ribakova, an economist at Deutsche Bank AG in London. “The central bank and the Finance Ministry are sticking to the conservative $40 oil scenario because they want to be ready for and protect themselves against the worst-case scenario.”
6 Comments on "Russia Prepares for Oil at $40"
Midnight Oil on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 10:55 am
“I TOLD you so”, Bensen Burner Bozo Buster
LOL…can’t get any better…but it will!
Boat on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 11:13 am
Cutting oil production only gave shale a few extra bucks to expand faster. As a consumer of a global product who cares where it comes from. If OPEC/Russia decide to raise output $40 may be a little optimistic.
Northwest Resident on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 11:14 am
More like, the Bank of Russia knows something that the rest of the financial and oil industry world also know but are terrified to admit.
twocats on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 11:20 am
I’d expect OPEC to continue the production cuts, at least until June, if not longer. At this point they are already flushing money into the shale patch and driving inflation into permian and oil services sector. might as well get everyone to go-all-in including banks that will be reviewing lines of credit this spring. have shale “cash in” (i.e. take yet another batch of losses) on oil at $50-70 in 2017-19, so that OPEC and Russia can take most of the pot on oil at $75+ in 2020 and beyond.
Boat on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 11:48 am
two cats,
Speculation is fun and harmless. Let’s say they don’t cut and the US just adds 700,000 to 1 Mbpd. Iran, Iraq, Lybia and Nigeria can easily add large amounts of production by 2020. Russia/OPEC may not be any better off in 2020 than they are now. There is just to much $50 oil around for the next few years let alone higher priced oil.
marmico on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 12:04 pm
Get it right, MO.
It’s Bozo Bunsen Burner Bedford, the Bloviating Blathering Blowhard.