City superfans, there’s a new report! The UN Environment report “Resilience and Resource Efficiency in Cities” is now available. Download here
The report reflects on resilience, on resource efficiency, and on the nexus between the two. The authors explore definitions and implementation.
Rationale for the Report
Urban areas accounted for 54% of the total global population in 2014. Yet activities in
cities account for 70-75% of natural resource consumption, with significant impacts for
resource availability and ecosystems in areas far beyond urban boundaries. Cities are also disproportionately susceptible to a range of environmental hazards due to their concentration of people, infrastructure and economic activity; their exposure to risk is likely to further increase with climate change. The resource efficiency and resilience of cities will become even more signi cant as urban population and economic growth continues: the global urban population is projected to increase by approximately 1.84% every year between 2015 and 2020, with 90% of this growth occurring in Asia and Africa.
The major global challenges of the 21st century – urbanisation, climate change, resource scarcity and poverty – therefore have huge implications for urban planners and policymakers. This report looks at the relationship between building the resilience of cities in the face of global environmental change, and increasing the resource efficiency of cities to reduce their harmful impacts on the environment. It provides examples of effective ways to address these agendas, as well as the potential and challenges for integration. This speaks strongly to global policy agendas, including the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Agreement and the New Urban Agenda.
Key Messages
Spotlight: Gi-Rec
In June 2012 at the Rio+20 global summit on sustainable development, UN Environment launched the Global Initiative for Resource Efficient Cities (GI-REC) to capitalize on the potential for cities to lead action towards greater resource efficiency. The primary objective of the GI-REC is to integrate resource efficiency along with sustainable production and consumption into policies, tools and decision-making at city level.
