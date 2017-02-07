Qatar ‘Very Comfortable’ With Current Oil Prices

Al Emadi says government hasn’t decided on bond issuance

Government is spending $500 million a week on capital projects

Current oil prices are close to the level Qatar needs to finance spending, and the government hasn’t made a decision on whether to sell debt, according to Finance Minister Ali Al Emadi. “We feel very comfortable,” Al Emadi told reporters in Doha on Tuesday, adding that Qatar is spending about $500 million a week on capital projects. The economy will grow 3.4 percent to 3.5 percent in 2017, he said.

Qatar posted its first budget deficit in 15 years in 2016 due to the slump in global energy prices, which came with the gas-rich Gulf state in the midst of spending $200 billion on preparations for the FIFA World Cup in 2022. Last year was “probably the most difficult” in terms of the strain on public finances, and the government has based the 2017 budget on a “conservative” global oil price of $45 a barrel, Al Emadi said.

Brent crude was trading at $55.39 a barrel at 12:40 p.m. in Doha.

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund will remain actively globally, and will invest $35 billion in the U.S. as planned, Al Emadi said. The government has awarded contracts for about 90 percent of projects related to the World Cup, he said.

“We’ve been very much active globally,” Al Emadi said. “Part of the sovereign wealth fund strategy is to have very much a diversified portfolio.”

bloomberg