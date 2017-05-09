Population growth will fall to zero in Asia by 2050

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Asia’s rapidly ageing population means the region is shifting from being the biggest contributor to the global workforce to subtracting hundreds of millions of people from it, according to the International Monetary Fund.
The reversal of the so-called “demographic dividend” will drag on global growth and also that in Asia, the world’s fastest growing region, the IMF warned in its annual outlook for the area.
The population growth rate will fall to zero for Asia by 2050 — it’s already negative in Japan — and the share of the population who are working-age has already hit its peak, the IMF estimates.
That means the ratio of the population aged 65 and older will be almost two and a half times the current level by 2050, and even higher in East Asia.
“The speed of ageing is especially remarkable compared to the historical experience in Europe and the United States,” the IMF said.
Per capita income in Asia relative to the US remains at much lower levels than those achieved by mature advanced economies in the past.
“Countries in Asia will have less time to adapt policies to a more aged society than many advanced economies had,” the fund wrote. “As such, parts of Asia risk becoming old before becoming rich.”
For economic growth, the ageing process could erode up to one percentage point from annual output over the next three decades in Japan, and between 0.5-0.75 percentage point in China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand.
While some bright spots remain, such as India and Indonesia, demographics could subtract 0.1 of a percentage point from annual global growth over the next three decades, the IMF estimates.
It also means Asia is at risk of falling into secular stagnation if an older population leads to excessive savings and low investment renders monetary policy ineffective.
The demographic shift will also likely keep downward pressure on real interest rates and asset returns for most major countries in Asia, the IMF said.
“Adapting to aging could be especially challenging for Asia, as populations living at relatively low per capita income levels in many parts of the region are rapidly becoming old,” the IMF said.
Reforms to labour market laws, pension programs and retirement systems are among the changes needed to offset the pain. Immigration can also help.
An older workforce isn’t the only challenge facing Asia. Finding ways to boost productivity is also vital given headwinds that include slowing investment, the growing influence of less productive sectors such as services and the waning influence of external trade, the IMF said.
While the severity of the productivity slowdown varies across Asia — it has been most severe in advanced economies and China — reversing the trend should be a priority.
Enhanced trade liberalisation and more effective spending on research and development are among the steps needed, the IMF said.
“Reforms to strengthen domestic sources of productivity growth should be high on the policy agenda in Asia,” it added.
Davy on Tue, 9th May 2017 7:22 am
2050 is too late. Asia is doomed to a die down. There is little that can be done. The same is coming elsewhere but the Asian die down will be particularly horrible because of the size of the reduction to a sustainable population. This may be some ways off but 2050 is surely a fantasy number.
makati1 on Tue, 9th May 2017 7:40 am
Davy likes to believe that Asia is a worse place than the U$ to live. His delusional ideas are just that. Asians can live on rice and a bit of protein. Stuff they can grow without fossil fuels or machines. ANY protein. What does it take to keep an American fed? Fossil fuels and a huge, for profit, food industry. Facts don’t lie, but they can be ignored, as is typical in America today. The Mississippi River should be renamed the Denial River. LMAO
peakyeast on Tue, 9th May 2017 7:54 am
Living at almost / soon 2.0 Earths ressources I dont see 2050 coming with any civilisation resembling what we have now.
We are still on the trajectory of the standard scenario in LTG despite all the hee-haw. I dont see anything today resembling a significant deviation from this.
Davy on Tue, 9th May 2017 9:39 am
Numbers don’t lie except in makatiworld. In that world numbers are arbitrary and the truth is according to emotions.
bobinget on Tue, 9th May 2017 10:11 am
Chinese took to SUVs like fish to bicycles.
Watch out for pitchforks once oil is unaffordable—– except for ultra rich. Talk about class warfare!
Not just China. Lucky we, here in North America have seen the light, grown out of teen angst, buying nothing but solar plug-in cars and high doses of solar panels.
OTOH
Will ‘Peak Oil’ slow sexual intercourse? (AKA reproduction)
No kidding. By 2050 climate change will have impacted every one of round earth’s corners.
Apneaman on Tue, 9th May 2017 12:26 pm
Make H2O Great Again
America has a water crisis no one is talking about
Outdated infrastructure is making water too expensive for millions of families
https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2017/5/9/15183330/america-water-crisis-affordability-millions
Davy on Tue, 9th May 2017 1:13 pm
Not as great as this H2O and air problem.
“Emergency Alert” Declared At Hanford Nuclear Facility In Washington, Evacuation Ordered”
http://tinyurl.com/ljcl4b7
“According to KING-TV, a “tunnel in a plutonium finishing plant collapsed in Hanford early Tuesday morning. The tunnel was full of highly contaminated materials such as hot radioactive trains that transport fuel rods.”
“As a reminder, during the Cold War, the project was expanded to include nine nuclear reactors and five large plutonium processing complexes, which produced plutonium for most of the 60,000 weapons in the U.S. nuclear arsenal. Alas, the site has been leaking ever since, as many of the early safety procedures and waste disposal practices were inadequate and Hanford’s operations released significant amounts of radioactive materials into the air and the neighboring Columbia River.”
“Hanford’s weapons production reactors were decommissioned at the end of the Cold War, but the decades of manufacturing left behind 53 million US gallons of high-level radioactive waste, an additional 25 million cubic feet of solid radioactive waste, 200 square miles of contaminated groundwater beneath the site and occasional discoveries of undocumented contaminations.”
“The Hanford site represents two-thirds of the nation’s high-level radioactive waste by volume. Today, Hanford is the most contaminated nuclear site in the United States and is the focus of the nation’s largest environmental cleanup. The government spends $2 billion each year on Hanford cleanup — one-third of its entire budget for nuclear cleanup nationally. The cleanup is expected to last decades.”