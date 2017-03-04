Peak oil? Not any time soon

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
We’ve heard for decades that there is a phenomenon known as peak oil. The Green taliban all want us to change our ways because apparently oil is going to run out soon.
That argument wasn’t really gaining traction so along came climate change to scare us into using alternative fuel sources.
However, peak oil is still referred to by the wombles…the only problem is we are way past when it was predicted to be and we are still finding oil.
Oil is more plentiful than you can imagine. And we keep figuring out easier and more economical ways to get it out of the ground.
In 1938, the famous geologist M. King Hubbert came up with the concept of peak oil, which is defined as having extracted half of the recoverable, conventional oil reserves. After that, oil production declines and cannot keep up with growing demand as the population continues to rise.
In Hubbert’s time, most of the conventional oil reserves had already been discovered. Hubbert went on to predict that U.S. production would peak in 1969, and it did appear to peak in 1970. World reserves were supposed to peak around 2010 (see figure).
However, about 20 years ago, the industry really leapt forward on the technologies to find oil and to extract it. Particularly fracking.
This changed everything.
BP’s Spencer Dale summed it up nicely, “For every barrel of oil consumed over the past 35 years, two new barrels have been discovered.” And this shows no sign of slowing down any time soon. Peak oil has probably moved out a hundred years or more.
Right, so not really a problem then, is it?
Drilling into unconventional sources like oil and gas shale is quite different, more like tiramisu – the petroleum is in many layers that have to be individually tapped using horizontal drilling and fracking methods to open up the rock.
Saudi Arabia has a bunch of really big jelly donuts. The United States has lots of tiramisu, plus some pretty good jelly donuts as well. But we keep finding more tiramisu.
Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, of these rocks has allowed us to recover gas and oil from these tight rocks, and horizontal drilling, as well as drilling many-directional strings from a single well, have allowed pinpoint targeting of these deposits, making recovery economic. If the crude is think and tarry, and won’t flow at all, like the Alberta tar sands, it must be removed by using heat, steam or solvents and mixed with more fluid crude for transport.
Unfortunately, the environmental cost of unconventionals is even greater than for conventional sources.
World oil and gas reserves are estimated in four ways:
1) those that are economically recoverable (this is what is used most often), also known as proven reserves,
2) those that are technically recoverable (we think we could recover these in the future),
3) total or in-place reserves (the total amount of oil and gas we know of but know we can’t get it all out yet), and
4) Unknown reserves (those we do not know about yet, primarily under ice sheets).
We still only use the first two to estimate global oil reserves, and so they keep changing as we develop new technologies and find new unconventional reserves.
Saudi Arabia was so concerned they initiated a price war hoping to drive the shale oil producers out of business. But the Saudis forgot about market forces. Shale oil producers got leaner and meaner, they are still in business but at a lower production rate.
Initially, this oil war made the U.S. shale oil industry leaner and meaner as the big guys like Exxon bought out the small guys going bankrupt. But eventually, even the big guys had to decrease shale oil production, and even some conventional reserves have been closed down.
So the oil war seems to have worked out for the Saudis and OPEC. According to Chris Helman of Forbes, the Saudi’s tactic has brought a halt to the shale boom and has also potentially scared off a whole generation of exploration into the deepwater and arctic. “75% of America’s drilling rigs are in mothballs and fracking crews have been tossed to the wind.”
Oil prices are back up over $50/bbl and holding steady.
The unconventional oil is still there, it’s just that OPEC will not make it very economic to recover until we really need it.
But certainly, Peak Oil is no longer in sight.
Next time you hear a green womble banging on about peak oil, smile nicely at the stupid person.
– Forbes
5 Comments on "Peak oil? Not any time soon"
rockman on Sat, 4th Mar 2017 3:17 pm
Since this crap was deemed import enough to repeat I figure my crap must also be important so I’ll repeat my original response:
Even if they can’t get the definition correct you think they could get the date correct from wiki: it wasn’t 1938. Nor is it defined as “having extracted half of the recoverable, conventional oil reserves.” Amazing Forbes can’t understand such a simple metric.
Here’s one of the best summaries of his analysis I’ve run across especially since it highlights more subtle points some folks miss:
The Hubbert peak theory says that for any given geographical area…the rate of petroleum production tends to follow a bell-shaped curve.”
Yes: a given geographic area at a point in time. There was a previous PO date in the late 1800’s as production in one geographic area, PA, declined. There was another PO date when the geographic area of the Texas oil trends (which were the primary stats Dr. H used) in the 1950’s time frame. And that is the same geographic area, but different time frame, where a PO will be established for the Eagle Ford Shale peak. And today we may be at the PO of another geographic area, the offshore Gulf of Mexico, which has just reached an all time high of daily oil production.
The confusion comes when folks start lumping different geographic areas over different time periods. The shale plays came very close to establishing a new US PO date. But even if it had it would not invalidate Dr. He’s analysis: it was primarily based upon one geographic area over one time period. And his project proved very accurate and would have still been correct had the shales established a new US PO date.
And it continues: “The Hubbert peak theory is based on the observation that the amount of oil under the ground in any region is finite, therefore the rate of discovery which initially increases quickly must reach a maximum and decline.” And this is the second misconception many have: the “bell-shaped curve”. BSC’s may be symmetric or not. A BSC may be very asymmetric…which is extremely common for individual oil well, oil fields, oil trends and even specific oil producing geographic regions. The trends Dr. H used in his analysis are still producing. In fact they represent a big % of the 80% of the US oil wells producing at stripper rates. IOW that BSC is very asymmetric and thus the 1971 inflection point does not represent the 50% mark of the ultimate recovery. So while ultimate recovery of any stat will be a function of the area under that curve the peak point of an ASYMMETRIC BSC does not represent the midpoint of the ultimate recovery of that particular stat.
Of course those FACTS won’t prevent folks like Forbes and others from redefining aspects of such analysis in order to support the particular spin they’re trying to sell.
F. Lynn Blystone on Sat, 4th Mar 2017 5:39 pm
And speaking of spin, Hubbert’s “peak oil” ALWAYS referred to easy to extract conventional oil and he was absolutely correct. The peak passed more than a decade ago. We are now into much more expensive, technologically relied on sources which he hesitated to predict. Almost all writers ignore this.
Sissyfuss on Sat, 4th Mar 2017 7:23 pm
Forbes is pimping to get more of its staff on Trump’s cabinet. Forget Goldman Sucks.
James boags on Sat, 4th Mar 2017 7:42 pm
Expect more and more b.s articles likes this to keep the sheeple at bay and investors (suckers) money in the bubble a little while longer
joe on Sat, 4th Mar 2017 9:54 pm
http://www.moneycafe.com/charts/fed-funds-history.png
Basically the US and world economy has been on emergency life support since 2005 when peak easy oil hit and oil price went all over the place. The cost of the EUssr is about to rise forcing the European economic south into permanent austerity and germany to enslave Europe via its benefiting from a cheaper Euro all the while passing social welfare benefits onto an ever growing and hostile muslim population.