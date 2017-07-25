Peak Oil Demand Could Hit In 2024: Goldman Sachs

Global oil demand could peak as early as 2024 if there are more efficiency gains in vehicles, greater market penetration by electric cars, lower economic growth and higher fuel prices, Goldman Sachs said Monday. Economic expansion in emerging markets — led by India — may stave off reaching a peak until 2030, although demand growth will still slow over the next decade given improving mileage in cars and trucks and the greater use of electric vehicles, the investment bank said. The global electric fleet, for instance, is expected to grow more than 40-fold to 83 million vehicles by 2030, from 2 million in 2016, the researchers said. “In our extreme case, we project peak oil demand in 2024,” the Goldman analysts said.

