Peak Demand? No, A New Gasoline Demand Record

Page added on August 7, 2017
Given all the media hype about peak oil demand — which is supposed to come about largely as a result of the explosive growth of electric vehicles (EVs) — you might be forgiven for missing the news that U.S. gasoline demand just hit a new all-time high. This new demand record comes despite EV sales that tripled in the U.S. from 2012 to 2016.
My news feed tends to be dominated by headlines like Goldman Sachs warns of peak oil demand by 2020 (even though that headline doesn’t accurately reflect what the article said). But do the facts contradict the narrative? Sensationalism dominates the news, and the idea that oil demand will begin to decline shortly is definitely sensationalistic. I believe that this is one reason oil prices remain depressed because it perpetuates expectations that oil’s days will soon be at an end.
Every Wednesday the Energy Information Administration (EIA) releases its Weekly Petroleum Status Report. Last week’s report noted that Finished Motor Gasoline supplied in the U.S. for the week ending 7/28/17 was 9.842 million barrels per day (BPD). That is a record, and not just seasonally. Last week’s gasoline demand was the highest weekly U.S. gasoline consumption on record. The top four weekly gasoline consumption numbers on record have all occurred in 2017 — not exactly what one might expect given all of the “peak demand” articles that are all the rage.
Not only are we using record amounts of gasoline in the U.S., but refiners are also exporting record amounts of crude oil and finished products — more than 3 million BPD (even though the U.S. is still a net importer of crude oil). And just to be clear, the gasoline consumption numbers reported above do not include gasoline that is exported. The EIA specifically notes:
Product supplied: In general, product supplied of each product in any given period is computed as follows: field production, plus refinery production, plus imports, plus unaccounted-for crude oil (plus net receipts when calculated on a PAD District basis) minus stock change, minus crude oil losses, minus refinery inputs, and minus exports.
California is responsible for nearly half of all EV sales, with explosive growth in recent years. You might expect to at least see a decline in gasoline demand there. But gasoline demand in California has climbed each year since 2013 and is on track to rise again this year. Since 2013, gasoline demand in California has grown by 850 million gallons (~6%).
The reason gasoline consumption continues to increase despite the rapid growth of EVs is that the population continues to grow. I believe that this variable is generally missed by those calling for a short-term peak in oil demand. The problem is more complex than “More EVs = less oil consumption”, but that’s how it’s being treated by some analysts. Thus, as a result of this glaring blind spot, it should come as no surprise that gasoline demand trends don’t match the narrative that is being constructed.
9 Comments on "Peak Demand? No, A New Gasoline Demand Record"
rockman on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 9:38 am
“The reason gasoline consumption continues to increase despite the rapid growth of EVs is that the population continues to grow”. No it’s not. The reason is that there are 30 million registered ICE’s in CA compared to only 245,000 EV’s sold in CA from 2011 thru 2016.
And CA has 50% of the EV’s in the US.
https://cleantechnica.com/2017/01/20/december-2016-us-ev-sales-2011-2016-sales-figures-state-ev-volumes/
Cloggie on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 9:59 am
Another slap in the face for Richard “the party is over” Heinberg.
https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/51-fM7skMkL._SX331_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg
For some reason, the book is no longer for sale.lol
Apneaman on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 11:04 am
“Given all the media hype about peak oil demand…”
Oh hell ya. Peak oil demand has been the lead story on MSM for 5 years running now. It all they ever talk about. The entire global media just won’t stop talking about ‘peak oil demand’ 24/7. Gimme a fucking break. Except for a tiny teeny clique of barrel counting retards, no one even knows what peak oil is and even if they heard about it once it was immediate run through their brain filters and discarded to make room for celebrity tweets. Let’s try not to impress yourself with all this self importance.
dave thompson on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 11:37 am
Whatever the amount of FF production, refinement and delivery to the market.
It is all eventually burned.
Apneaman on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 11:50 am
Any industry that operates under highly favorable socialist benefits should be doing well. They would not exist, or be a shadow of themselves, if not for all the taxpayer subsidies – same as most industries.
Fossil fuel subsidies are a staggering $5 tn per year
A new study finds 6.5% of global GDP goes to subsidizing dirty fossil fuels
“The authors work at the IMF and are well-skilled to quantify the subsidies discussed in the paper.
Let’s give the final numbers and then back up to dig into the details. The subsidies were $4.9 tn in 2013 and they rose to $5.3 tn just two years later.”
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/climate-consensus-97-per-cent/2017/aug/07/fossil-fuel-subsidies-are-a-staggering-5-tn-per-year
How Large Are Global Fossil Fuel Subsidies?
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0305750X16304867
Que the fossil fuel cheerleaders and disciples of capitalism with their apologetics, 1001 rationalizations why it don’t count and change of direction by pointing out solar subsidies (as if that cancels out fossil fuel’s).
Face it losers, capitalism is a story that you ‘believe’ and defend because they got to you when you were young. It’s part of your tribal make up. The dog eat dog, only the strong survive story is complete bullshit. Add up the subsidies and bailout to highly profitable industries is all it takes to burst that bubble. It’s selective socialism is what it is…..and a religion for slaves.
MASTERMIND on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 12:14 pm
People don’t want the truth. They want to feel happy. Imagine if the MSM were to run front page stories about how shale is a joke — how conventional oil is well past peak — how solar is nonsense — how EV’s are bullshit… how we shredded Iraq and Libya and Syria so that we could keep BAU alive and continue to live large for a few more years….This would cause mass hysteria. So since nobody wants truths — and giving them truths would only end badly for all involved… might as well use the MSM to keep the sheeple under control and entertained. See everybody wins! The public get their puff of hopium, the MSM owners get their shot of influence and wealth, and politics get their PR department for free, and doomsters get their laughs and (like everybody else) a few more years of life.
peaktard on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 12:23 pm
my dearest aptard. i don’t like either system. it’s a game for elites. at best, i come to the poll and pull the lever.
thanks for the info on subsidy. all this just for the upkeep of old invention and investment in ICE because FF/oil was found to be a portable/dense source of power.
I see now. I see some benefit to taking some of that subsidy and allocating to elecric vehicles.
peaktard on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 12:29 pm
socialsm is very bad though. it means everyone pools resources like worker bees and the alpha apex predators just go to the oasis to feed.
capitalism means thy have to work for it. it only takes slight more work.
Kenz300 on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 1:29 pm
Forbes — spokesman for the fossil fuel industry.
Fossil fuels are the past.
Energy production with Wind and solar are the future.
Energy consumption with electric vehicles continues to grow.
Climate Change will be the defining issue of our lives.
Future generations will pay for our mistakes.