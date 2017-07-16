OPEC: Can it ride out the storm?

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Stocks have surged thanks to the rapid emergence of oil from US shale deposits. And due to the abundant supply, the price of oil now stands at currently less than $50 per barrel, around a third of the level of 10 years ago, when it topped a high of $147.
Meanwhile, on a longer term horizon, the focus has switched from when “peak oil” will be reached — the moment oil extraction starts to decline due to dwindling resources — to when demand itself could fall.
“It’s hard to come to terms with the fact that this is a different oil industry,” said Daniel Yergin, the vice chairman of IHS Markit, who wrote the acclaimed book “The Prize” on the history of the global oil industry.
OPEC has no control over the revolution caused by the production of shale oil in the United States, which is not a member of the cartel.
In a bid to push prices up, OPEC and key non-cartel members — including Russia, but not the United States — agreed coordinated output cuts in December to push up prices.
The oil industry was confronted by market forces “which are strong, stubborn and as a result we are here today with prices that are stuck… where they were six months ago,” said International Energy Agency (IEA) director Fatih Birol.
OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo admitted there had been “high expectations” that markets would respond to the deal in 2017, but so far these had not been realised.
Undeterred, OPEC and the non-cartel members party to the deal will have a committee meeting in Saint Petersburg on July 24 to review its effects.
OPEC’s own influence has also slipped in recent years and it now counts for just a third of global oil supplies compared with 40 percent a decade ago.
As well as the US shale revolution, the greater importance of additional non-OPEC market players — including Brazil and Mexico — is also being felt, according to Sarah Emerson, head of the US-based Energy Security Analysis.
“At what point demand stops growing is very much linked to the automobile,” said Yergin.
But participants in the congress emphasised that the growth in electric cars was starting from a very low base and petrol would likely still be needed in trucks and planes for years to come.
But the chief of the Saudi Arabian energy giant Saudi Aramco, Amin Nasser, said he was optimistic that fossil fuels would remain part of the world’s energy mix for decades to come.
Anonymous on Sun, 16th Jul 2017 1:33 pm
For OPEC, they would obviously prefer $100 oil, but still $50 is still ~$25 better than the 20-30 range they were in for a lot of the 84-94 period. (And a butt ton better than $10 in the drownding in oil period of 1998.) [As Rockman often points out.]
Of course it his fascinating that 99% of the peak oilers (Simmons, Coyne, Hamilton, etc.) predicted 100 to higher. And we have just had almost 3 years of 50 dollar average.
rockman on Sun, 16th Jul 2017 3:15 pm
A – Not just 1998. The CURRENT OPEC revenue (in 2016 $’s) is twice the average revenue it pulled in for 20 years from 1986 to 2006.
