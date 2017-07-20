Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on July 20, 2017
Richard Heinberg joins Juliet Jacobs at BFM radio to discuss realistic avenues for transitioning to renewable energy, the environmental implications of economic growth, and how we can build more resiliency into the sustainability movement.
3 Comments on "On a Finite Planet Nothing Grows Forever"
dave thompson on Thu, 20th Jul 2017 12:10 pm
For those of you that missed it. http://sunweber.blogspot.com/2017/07/furnaces-of-industry_14.html
GregT on Thu, 20th Jul 2017 12:49 pm
Those who missed it are not likely to read it Dave. Much more comforting to live in a state of denial, than to face stark realities.
Apneaman on Thu, 20th Jul 2017 12:55 pm
Nothing Grows Forever except AGW jacked wildfires and the amount of money to fight them and the valuable resources/lumber and infrastructure and homes they destroy. Well maybe not forever, but just until there is nothing left.
States of Emergency in California and British Columbia from Raging Wildfires
“One of the largest evacuations in British Columbia history is underway, thanks to 155 wildfires—including fifteen major wildfires that threaten populated areas—that have forced more than 45,000 people from their homes. According to CBC News, the number of evacuations is approaching the province’s record set in 2003, when 50,000 people were forced out of their homes by a wildfire near Kelowna. The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reported on July 19 that the nation was operating at the highest level of wildfire response, Level 5, and that international assistance would likely be needed, since “national resource levels are insufficient to meet occurring and anticipated wildland fire activity.” A state of emergency was declared for the province on July 7, and has been extended through the end of July.
The fires have created suffocating smoke in British Columbia and Alberta all week, causing dangerous levels of tiny particles known as PM2.5 (less than 2.5 microns or 0.0001 inch in diameter). PM2.5 pollution causes over 80,000 premature deaths each year in the United States. The worst PM2.5 air pollution levels on Wednesday were at Williams Lake Columneetza School, in Central British Columbia, which reported 24-hour average levels of 308 micrograms per cubic meter. This is nearly nine times higher than the U.S. EPA 24-hour standard of 35 micrograms per cubic meter, and falls solidly in the highest level of alert category, “Hazardous.” Air pollution levels in the “Hazardous” range can cause serious health effects in the entire population, leading to health warnings of emergency conditions.”
https://www.wunderground.com/cat6/states-emergency-california-british-columbia-raging-wildfires