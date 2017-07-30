Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on July 30, 2017
Yes, you heard that right, the boss in charge of Europe’s biggest oil company says his next car will be electric.
Does this revelation from the CEO at Shell say a lot about the future of fossil fuels?
It seems so, with Ben Van Beurden, 59, saying the demand for oil could peak within the next 15 to 20 years.
It came just as the Anglo-Dutch oil company said it was investing up to £1bn a year on renewables.
Shell is making serious inroads into new energy sectors, including wind and solar, with major projects on biofuels planned in Brazil.
It is also helping install 400 hydrogen fuel stations across Europe, and is working with UK Power Networks to improve the grid for electric cars.
When asked in an interview on Bloomberg TV if Shell was planning on buying new energy companies, Van Beurden said: ‘The next buy I do is my next car which will be an electric vehicle.
‘The whole move to electrify the economy, electrify mobility in places like northwest Europe, in the US, even in China, is a good thing.’
Van Beurden’s surprising admission was reasoned by a commitment to the Paris Agreement’s main pledge to keep the rise in global temperature this century below 2C.
He added: ‘We need to be at a much higher degree of electric vehicle penetration – or hydrogen vehicles or gas vehicles – if we want to stay within the 2-degrees Celsius outcome.’
A Shell spokesman confirmed Van Beurden will switch from a diesel car to a plug-in Mercedes-Benz S500e in September.
Van Beurden is following his Chief Financial Officer, Jessica Uhl, who reportedly drives a BMW i3 electric car.
9 Comments on "Oil tycoon promises his next car will be electric"
Go Speed Racer on Sun, 30th Jul 2017 3:15 pm
WTF this is the guy with the $800 Million a year income, 300 foot yacht, private 767.
22,000 square foot home, all fully air
conditioned.
But he’s gonna get an electric car.
To prove he’s green. What about will he
re-use his plastic grocery bags too.
LOL.
Go Speed Racer on Sun, 30th Jul 2017 3:20 pm
Why doesn’t he just go get a Rolls Royce Phantom. That’s what I would get if I had
his job.
Love how the “RR” logos on the wheels don’t rotate.
That’s worth the price right there.
… oh I wish that I could be … oh I wish
that I could be … Richard Corey.
Go Speed Racer on Sun, 30th Jul 2017 3:20 pm
Rolls Royce Phantom
http://images.hgmsites.net/hug/2015-rolls-royce-phantom_100487202_h.jpg
Outcast_Searcher on Sun, 30th Jul 2017 3:28 pm
No matter what the article, doomers will find a reason to gripe.
Are any of the numbers you made up true? Do you know ANYTHING about this guy?
For one thing, his total Shell income in 2016 was about 8.2 million Euros. And his salary was under $1.5 million Euros, little changed from 2015. Not chicken feed, but not quite “$800 million” a year, either.
http://www.reuters.com/article/shell-ceo-pay-idUSL5N1GM1SF
The first thought to cross my mind is it’s all likely P.R. And it may not happen if it pisses off Shell’s board of directors about P.R. and messaging.
But EV production is cranking up and demand is here (see Tesla Model 3, for example) whether deniers claim “it can’t happen” or not.
And what right do you have to complain if like most consumers, you’d burn all the FF’s you could afford? (i.e. the Rolls Royce comment).
Go Speed Racer on Sun, 30th Jul 2017 3:35 pm
If ya gave me a pay rate, of either
$8.2 Million or $800 Million, either
is fine. I’d have a tough time
noticing the difference.
On either income, definitely get the Rolls.
Also a Bentley 4-door.
http://www.bentleymotors.com/content/dam/bentley/Master/Models/Hero/Mulsanne/Mulsanne%20EWB/Muls_my17_LOC_02_Fr34%201920%20x%20670.jpg/_jcr_content/renditions/original.image_file.1366.477.file/Muls_my17_LOC_02_Fr34%201920%20x%20670.jpg
And a Lamborghini.
And a Benz for the daily driver.
Get a 7-car garage, air conditioned.
Put it all in there. To save the Earth.
onlooker on Sun, 30th Jul 2017 3:56 pm
Fake green consumerism is just another layer of denial and delusion. Powering down and austerity is the only genuine green lifestyle
Lucifer on Sun, 30th Jul 2017 4:46 pm
This fool, Van Beurden can do what he likes for all i care, it does not change the fact that the economic collapse will happen very soon.
dissident on Sun, 30th Jul 2017 7:20 pm
Electric car defenders are peddling BS. Ford’s 1.7 kWh battery costs Ford $1500, but the owner of a Ford Fusion Energi has to shell out $9100 to replace it. The lifespan of these batteries depends on way too many variables (for example if you live in Florida you may be out of luck for any long term life). Some batteries age to the 70% original capacity level after only three years instead of the 8 years loosely specified in the warranty. But the warranty does not cover “wear and tear” so the battery lifespan is the owner’s problem.
So you pay much more for the same class of car in its plug-in hybrid version, but it lasts you basically less than 8 years. Unless you love to waste money and only ever lease cars, this depreciation is simply unacceptable. If owners could get 16 years of reasonable batter life (70% capacity after 16 years not 8 years), then these cars would have economic sense. Having to replace the battery for a mafia price half-way through the life of the car is ludicrous.
dissident on Sun, 30th Jul 2017 7:27 pm
Damned dyslexia: meant 7.1 kWh battery.
Also, it seems the GM Volt has a much bigger battery capacity but does not use it at the 100% level so it gets a longer life. But the GM Volt is much more expensive than the Ford Fusion Energi for a significantly smaller car.