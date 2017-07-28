Oil Prices: Forget Lower for Longer, Shell Says Get Set for “Lower Forever”

Royal Dutch Shell's chief executive officer, Ben van Beurden, says he and his colleagues are gearing up for a world of "lower forever" prices.

BP oil consumption may start declining by 2035 in its “fast transition” and “even faster transition” scenarios, and the International Energy Agency doesn’t see oil peaking until after 2040. That’s because Shell believes demand for oil could peak by the late 2020s or early 2030s, far sooner than other experts think will be the case: for example, forecast oil consumption may start declining by 2035 in its “fast transition” and “even faster transition” scenarios, and thedoesn’t see oil peaking until after 2040.

Van Beurden tempered his remark by stating, “Even in the most aggressive scenario, where policies really work at their best, where technology really makes a lot of strides in the near future, oil isn’t going to peak before the late (2020s) or early 2030s, and when it does peak it’s not going to go out of fashion overnight.

“Supply will shrink faster than demand can shrink, and therefore, working on oil and gas projects will remain relevant for many decades to come.”

Shell is basing its expectations partially on the rise of alternative powered automobiles: “A lot of things are happening when it comes to electric vehicles at this point in time, and that’s all good in my mind,” van Beurden said, adding, “If you want get to a 2 degrees C future, you have to electrify the more advanced economies even further; so electric mobility has to happen, has to happen fast.”

Mercedes-Benz S500e in September; chief financial officer Jessica Uhl already drives a BMW i3 electric car. Van Beurden is putting his money where his mouth is: a company spokesman said the CEO will switch from a diesel car to a plug-inin September; chief financial officeralready drives aelectric car.

If numbers are anything to go by, Shell is quite content with a “lower forever” world: it has been able to boost its profits more than expected, increase cash flow to $12.2 billion, and reduce debt due to asset sales since the oil price collapse kicked in.

Far from stopping its cost-cutting, Shell is “getting fit” to be competitive in a $40 per barrel market: “The external price environment and energy sector developments mean we will remain very disciplined,” said van Beurden.