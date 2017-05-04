Oil just dropped to a 5-month low below $46

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Oil prices struck a new 2017 low on Thursday as mixed U.S. stockpile data compounded bearishness that has permeated the energy complex in recent weeks.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell below $46 and international benchmark Brent breached $49, both sinking to the lowest level since Nov. 30, the day the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to cut output.
Analysts said WTI could eventually decline to $42 now that it broke this key level.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate 2-day performance
The move lower came after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a much smaller-than-expected drop in crude oil inventories and another week of soft gasoline demand.
John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital, said there was no one headline moving oil on Thursday. Instead, he chalked it up to more technical trading.
“That $47 level … is huge,” he said.
On Tuesday, oil breached the previous week’s low of $48.20, sparking a round of high-volume, late-afternoon selling.
There is some support around the $45 level, Kilduff said. But if U.S. crude settles below $47 a barrel on Thursday, he believes the contract could plunge to the November lows of $42 a barrel.
Seaport Global Securities also put the next major support zone at $45.90, with another critical level at $42.70.
Roberto Friedlander, head of energy trading at Seaport Global Securities, pointed to “terrible” demand for refined products, uncertainty around future oil consumption and “what seems like an endless supply of oil.”
Both Kilduff and Friedlander said oil futures appeared to be getting caught up in a broader sell-off in commodities on concerns about Chinese demand.
Investors are looking forward to OPEC’s May 25 meeting, where the exporter group will decide whether to extend its six-month production cut through the second half of 2017. OPEC and other exporters agreed to reduce output by 1.8 million barrels a day late last year.
While OPEC compliance has been good and many expect the group to extend its share of the cuts, global inventories have so far remained stubbornly high, including in the United States.
A Reuters survey indicating that compliance with the output cut deal fell among some OPEC members in April has weighed on oil prices. News of growing output from OPEC member Libya, which is exempt from the deal, also hurt sentiment.
rockman on Thu, 4th May 2017 11:08 am
And just the standard reminder: this is not the price of oil being sold today under long term contracts where the vast majority of oil is sold. It’s the futures price some are betting futures contracts will be bid above this price in 30. The price contracted oil sells for in May will be calculated partially by the closing price of oil futures between 1 to 3 months ago depending on the details of the sales contracts.
bobinget on Thu, 4th May 2017 12:17 pm
Thanks for that reminder, rockman.
Now, we should look at why. IMO low prices are destabilizing exporters like Nigeria and Venezuela.
Who gains?
Usual suspects; USA, China. Coincidently, the world’s
biggest importers.
IMO the US, one of the world’s biggest producers as well as consumers, has more to lose than gain.
China OTOH has EVERYTHING to gain.
China is fixin to foreclose on Venezuela’s heavy oil.
Price manipulation works BOTH ways.
With so many traders on margin, $45… should be no surprise.
All eyes should be on unstable Venezuela, Nigeria even, perhaps, targeted Saudi Arabian choke points.
Desperate measures may come into play. China wins either way.
Not satisfied with $45, shorts are taking oil lower.
It’s one o’clock in the East. Time for bargain hunters.
bobinget on Thu, 4th May 2017 12:22 pm
Goo read. ON TOPIC.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2017-04-04/uncovering-the-secret-history-of-wall-street-s-largest-oil-trade
twocats on Thu, 4th May 2017 12:39 pm
good points bob. people on these blogs are usually pretty quick to say “supply and demand” or some variant of that as if that is a sage-soaked comment worthy of long white beard stroking. economics is just as often a political or military tool as it is some natural system with its own universal unchanging rules.