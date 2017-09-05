Oil fading as an energy source because of electric vehicles

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
The global demand for oil will peak within the next five years, driven largely by the increased market presence of electric vehicles, a top energy consultancy said.
DNV GL, a Norwegian company providing risk management advice, said in an energy transition outlook that global demand for energy in general will level off by 2030 and then move lower as efficiency improves. For oil, demand peaks in 2022 because of the rise in the use of electric vehicles, though energy trends might not be enough to stave off the impacts of climate change.
“Until 2050, the electricity share of energy demand will grow from 18 percent to 40 percent yet this transformation is not happening fast enough,” Ditlev Engel, the CEO at DNV GL, said in a statement. “Speeding up the acceleration of electrifying sectors like heat and transport will be one vital measure to put the brakes on global warming.”
Swedish automaker Volvo said this year it was marking an end to a vehicle line powered solely by the internal combustion engine. Tesla said in its second quarter release that orders for two of its electric vehicle lines were up 15 percent in July when compared with the quarterly average.
Two million electric vehicles were on the road globally last year, with most of those in the U.S., European and Chinese markets.
Using the pace of transition from horse-drawn carriages to fuel-powered vehicles in the 20th century as a benchmark to measure growth, the International Monetary Fund said motor vehicles could vanish from markets in advanced economies within the next 20 years. For the shift in vehicles themselves, the IMF said dramatic retooling may be necessary for the industry.
Economists at the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries revised their forecast for global oil demand for 2018 higher by 1.28 million barrels per day to 97.7 million barrels per day. Total oil demand for 2017 is expected to be 96.49 million bpd and most of the demand growth next year comes from developing countries.
DNV GL said it’s gas, however, that’s on pace to become the largest single source of energy.
“Major oil companies intend to increase the share of gas in their reserves, and DNV GL expect an accelerated shift by 2022 as they decarbonize business portfolios,” the consultant group’s report read.
Cloggie on Tue, 5th Sep 2017 3:36 pm
Published the link earlier, but added some additional info after some research into the energy required to produce a ton of steel from an end-of-life offshore wind tower:
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/09/05/eroi-of-offshore-wind-power-continued/
I took the data from the recently commissioned Gemini offshore wind farm in the Netherlands and took into account the energy cost of iron ore transport from Australia to Europe (worst case) and next converting this iron ore in a standard steel mill to plate material from which the tower is produced:
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/08/20/sif-the-wind-tower-company/
In that situation I arrive at an EROI of 54 (ignoring energy cost for installation, maintenance and storage).
The real kicker however is what happens if that wind tower arrives at end-of-economic-life status. The tower needs to be removed from the seabed…
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/05/14/nuon-dismantles-offshore-wind-farm-in-the-netherlands/
…(which is not too difficult) and brought to the smelter. The journey over sea to say the steel mill in IJmuiden/Holland is merely 100-500 km, rather than 20,000 km from Australia. But here it comes: the energy required to produce 1 ton of steel in an arc furnace is ten times lower than the energy cost of producing 1 ton of steel from ore!
In other words, the energy input to produce a “second generation” wind turbine is 10 times lower than the one produced from ore, which in creases the EROI from 50-60 to 500-600!
To cheap to meter.
Electricity virtually for free, generation after generation. It is even cheaper than hydro power. No form of energy is cheaper than offshore wind power. Once the intellectual slow lane in the energy world and politics will pick this up, oil will be out of business in no time.
Nobody wants to be a robber of his own wallet.
Once you have imported say 1500 ton iron ore for a wind turbine, you have the iron for all eternity, not just for 30 years (“first generation”).
The Next “Saudi-Arabia” (of electricity)? Holland, Denmark, Britain, Germany. Everywhere where you can plant a monopile in the sea bed, that is max. 30 m water depth.
North Sea: 200,000 km2
Irish Sea + Baltic: 400,000 km2
MASTERMIND on Tue, 5th Sep 2017 4:05 pm
Just wait until we experience a 10% or 20% drop in oil supplies. In a few years or sooner we certainly will. When it hits the economic and social damage will be catastrophic The end of Western Civilization, from China to Europe, to the US, will not occur when oil runs out. The economic and social chaos will occur when supplies are merely reduced sufficiently.
Cloggie on Tue, 5th Sep 2017 4:13 pm
Just wait until we experience a 10% or 20% drop in oil supplies. In a few years or sooner we certainly will. When it hits the economic and social damage will be catastrophic The end of Western Civilization, from China to Europe, to the US, will not occur when oil runs out.
Yeah, yeah and we are all going to die. I know the collapse routine by now.
The EU energy policy (“getting rid of fossil by 2050”) is designed to gradually write off old fossil fuel power stations and replace them with renewable energy sources in an economic fashion.
However the transition can be done much faster, like in 12 years. But this requires an extraordinary effort, like a war effort.
But it can be done, if necessary:
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/03/24/the-netherlands-fossil-free-in-2030/
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/01/03/netherlands-sustainable-by-2030/
Apneaman on Tue, 5th Sep 2017 4:36 pm
Clog, you’re missing a big step. One that is happening and growing daily. Suffering. Untold amounts of suffering before the release of death. There will be more suffering coming up tat all of previous human history combined. Sorry Fuck-O,but most of the world is not living in a privileged protected bubble like you. You can thank the Dutch realists for that. What do they do with delusional climate denier, history denier tards like you? Do you get extra on your government cheques each month – tard supplement? The only reason you are so spoiled and protected is because the people who run you’re country are NOT deniers and are responsible and have went to great lengths to protect the country and people from the ravages of AGW. That must really chap your ass eh? Knowing you are still alive and protected because you live in the most progressive country in the world where they make many policy decision for the greater good and to protect the citizens. If you had American leadership you would either be dead or living on cat food and Raman noodles.
Collapse is a process, not an event, and one that is all too obviously well underway.
‘We don’t have anything’: landlords demand rent on flooded Houston homes Displaced families say they are struggling to pay rent on damaged dwellings, as an acute housing crisis grips south-east Texas after Hurricane Harvey
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/sep/04/hurricane-harvey-landlords-demand-rent-for-flooded-homes
Humanity is getting crushed by their own corrupted, dysfunctional and antiquated ideologies and social systems and it’s happening while planetary physics and chemistry is just staring to lay the boots to the puny, terrified, helpless humans. Industrial civilization will be lucky to be limping along in another decade. It’s over except for the wailing and gnashing of teeth.
Cloggie on Tue, 5th Sep 2017 4:45 pm
Houston rain-bombed is peanuts compared to American bombs on all German and Japanese cities.
On-topic again:
Mercedes-Benz autonomous automotive vision for 2030:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TX-lq6tFoMw
https://cleantechnica.com/2017/09/04/new-smart-concept-car-self-drives-personalised-mobility/