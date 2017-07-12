Oil demand to grow: IEA

Renewed investment in upstream sector key to meeting projected demand growth

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects demand for oil to continue increasing in coming years, a forecast said to be contrary to some other consultants.

“We think oil demand will continue to grow in years to come, unlike some others who think oil demand will peak and [then] go down,” said IEA executive director Fatih Birol.

He told delegates at the 22nd World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul that others cite the increase in the number of electric

upstreamonline