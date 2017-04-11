Oil Climbs After Reports That Saudi Arabia Wants Output Cuts Extended

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Crude oil turned positive on Tuesday, reversing course on reports that Saudi Arabia has told OPEC officials it wants to continue output cuts for an additional six months.
Oil futures have been pinned in a range, supported by production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cartel and other producing states but capped by rising U.S. shale oil production.
The market, which retreated early in U.S. trading, turned positive after reports that Saudi Arabia said it wants to extend production cuts enacted in January for another six months when the group meets in May, according to the Wall Street Journal. OPEC members have previously said they lean toward oil cut extensions, as long as non-members are also involved.
Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil, settled up 25 cents at $56.23 a barrel, its highest since March 7.
Brent has risen in each of the previous seven sessions, while WTI gained for the last six. Early in the day, prices had retreated on expectations U.S. inventories could climb again.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 32 cents to $53.40 a barrel, surpassing a five-week high.
Analysts said, however, that there are worries demand growth could falter, and other indicators were warning that the market had not yet cleared enough of its surplus to keep prices rising.
“There’s a lot of heightened geopolitical tension on two fronts,” said Phil Streible, senior market strategist at RJO futures in Chicago. Rising concerns about North Korea and Syria may depress oil demand, he said.
North Korean state media warned on Tuesday of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of American aggression as a U.S. Navy strike group steamed toward the western Pacific.
U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Tweet that North Korea was “looking for trouble” and the United States would “solve the problem” with or without China’s help.
“Geopolitical tensions are bad for global demand growth,” said Olivier Jakob, managing director of Petromatrix, noting rising acrimony between the United States and North Korea.
He also said the widening discount of the current Brent crude price to the contract in the next month is “basically telling you the market is not actually that tight”.
U.S. crude inventories have touched record highs at the U.S. storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, and in the U.S. Gulf Coast in recent weeks, according to U.S. government data.
A Reuters poll of analysts forecast a rise in U.S. crude inventories for a fourth straight week.
Inventory data from industry group API is due later on Tuesday, while U.S. Energy Information Administration figures will be released on Wednesday.
Boat on Tue, 11th Apr 2017 6:31 pm
Tillerson tells Russia Assad has to go. It is in their best interest. Looks like the Cheeto has spoken. How will the mastermind respond.
GregT on Tue, 11th Apr 2017 7:11 pm
“How will the mastermind respond.”
Probably in the same manner that he responded with both the US destabilization of Ukraine, and Syria. At least we’d all better hope so.
The last thing that anybody needs, is a war against the country with the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.
rockman on Tue, 11th Apr 2017 9:46 pm
Sooner or later Assad won’t be worth the price Putan has to pay. Don’t know if we’ve reached that point. In part perhaps it will depend if he has a puppet in place to replace Assad. I just assume that Putin really just wants Syria… With or without Assad.
makati1 on Tue, 11th Apr 2017 10:25 pm
Rockman, I suspect Putin wants the his military base there and to block any gas lines from farther south into Europe. That is the same reason the U$ wants control of Syria. Gas lines and to kick Russia out of its base.
It is ALL about $$$$$ in these U$ Taxpayer funded security force (U$ military) operations for the big corporations. I bet Raytheon just got an order for 60 new Tomahawks. $$$$$$ Warfare Capitalism at its best!
Boat on Tue, 11th Apr 2017 10:29 pm
Rock,
I agree, Putin wants his 2 bases and a major part in the new government. The US would be happy with no Syria conflict with it’s neighbors/Israel and no helping groups like Hezibila. And of course land with peace for the Kurds.
Boat on Tue, 11th Apr 2017 10:37 pm
mak,
Why would the US care about gas lines in Syria. Gas is a European problem. Putin is not in danger of losing their ports. As long as they learn to be a responsible world leader. The US would love a peaceful Russia
A on Wed, 12th Apr 2017 1:47 am
@clog
No offense but you’re a garden
Einstein said this and it applies to your nationalism
“Insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. “
es on Wed, 12th Apr 2017 2:04 am
Evil US empire may fall sooner than Assad.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-04-11/beware-dogs-war-american-empire-verge-collapse