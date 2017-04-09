Oil and gas power American’s lives

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Quick: What do makeup, prosthetics, and heart valves have in common?
Unbeknownst to most Americans, all are made possible by fossil fuels. Fossil fuels are behind almost every aspect of our daily lives — from T-shirts to life-saving medical devices.
Unfortunately, a growing movement to keep oil and gas in the ground could cut off production of our favorite fossil fuel products. Green activists behind the effort believe continued use of oil and gas will destroy the planet.
Rather than leave fossil fuels in the ground, we should bury such green alarmist claims. Americans wouldn’t be able to survive without oil and gas. Contrary to the activist hysterics, these resources could help save the planet.
When Americans fill up their cars at the pump or turn on the burner of their stoves, they can see the benefits of fossil fuels pretty directly. But the full impact of these resources on American lives is mostly hidden. Everyday products — lipstick, sweatshirts, laptops, hangers, Band-Aids, and credit cards — are all produced with fossil fuels.
Seven million Americans depend on prosthetic hips or knees made with natural gas and oil. Each year, five million Americans with heart disease are given decades more to live with heart valves only possible through fossil fuels.
Most people have little acquaintance with the importance of fossil fuels. They’re ill-prepared to demand of green activists what will replace oil and gas across the full spectrum of everyday life. Are the activists prepared to jettison advanced prosthetics and go back to wooden peg-legs? Would that work with a heart valve?
Environmental group Greenpeace believes 80 percent of the world’s remaining fossil fuel reserves need to remain in the ground to counter global warming.
Green activist Bill McKibben lamented that extracting too many fossil fuels would “overwhelm the planet’s physical systems.”
More than 375 nongovernmental organizations penned a letter to global leaders urging them to put a halt to fossil fuel development.
Their anti-industrial goal is unrealistic and dangerous. Without oil and natural gas, every facet of our lives would be disrupted. Fossil fuels are friends, not foes, of the environment.
Fossil fuels are cleaner than ever. Thanks to cleaner-burning natural gas, carbon emissions produced by electricity are at their lowest level in 25 years. Emissions from six common pollutants plummeted 71 percent between 1970 and 2015. Modern-day cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks now run 99 percent cleaner than in the 1970s.
The energy industry is committed to supporting the environment. Since 1990, it has invested $322 billion — nearly $1,000 per American — in making its operations more environmentally-friendly.
Increasing use of oil and gas has potential to improve the environment worldwide.
Over two billion people in developing countries rely on biomass — wood fuel, charcoal, agricultural waste, and animal dung — for cooking.
Burning biomass has dire health and environmental consequences. More people die each year from biomass-produced smoke than from malaria. Additionally, biomass can result in tremendous land degradation and air pollution.
Replacing biomass with fossil fuels would be a huge boon to the environment and human well-being. The World Health Organization concluded that switching just 50 percent of households now using biomass as their primary cooking fuel over to fossil fuels would save nearly $91 billion per year and result in “unambiguous emissions reductions from all fuels.”
Oil and natural gas are essential to daily life. They don’t belong in the ground. They belong in everything around us.
Robert L. Bradley Jr. is the founder and CEO of the Institute for Energy Research.
Apneaman on Sun, 9th Apr 2017 10:38 am
“he Institute for Energy Research (IER), founded in 1989 from a predecessor non-profit organization registered by Charles G. Koch and Robert L. Bradley Jr., advocates positions on environmental issues including deregulation of utilities, climate change denial, and claims that conventional energy sources are virtually limitless.”
“Campaigns
In 2009 IER run a campaign on “green jobs” attacking the expansion of renewables energies. IER commissioned three studies on renewable energies and green jobs in Denmark, Germany and Spain.[4] These studies by different think tanks were than promoted by IER and other free market think tanks in the US but also used in Europe[5] and Ontario, Canada.[6] The study on Germany e.g. was translated into German and taken up by German media – without mentioning that the study was financed by IER with its close business links. The German institute that wrote the study (called Rheinisch-westfaelisches Institut fuer Wirtschaftsforschung, RWI) didn’t acknowledge the funding from IER until they were challendged by investigative journalists.[7]”
http://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php/Institute_for_Energy_Research
Twocats on Sun, 9th Apr 2017 10:40 am
I’ve been seeing a lot of commercials and now articles from API and lackeys. The PR blitz is on. Trying to drum up investments?
Apneaman on Sun, 9th Apr 2017 10:48 am
U.S. Communities Clobbered by $53 Billion in Extreme Weather and Climate Disasters in 2016
https://www.americanprogress.org/issues/green/news/2017/01/19/296860/u-s-communities-clobbered-by-53-billion-in-extreme-weather-and-climate-disasters-in-2016/
January-March 2017 Produces the Most Billion-Dollar Weather Disasters On Record for a First Quarter
https://weather.com/news/weather/news/most-billion-dollar-events-record-2017
Now that’s the kind of progress I can get behind.
Apneaman on Sun, 9th Apr 2017 11:11 am
Climate & Extreme Weather News #18 (April 3rd-April 8th 2017)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjTIWp7R6Ho
Apneaman on Sun, 9th Apr 2017 11:16 am
Angkor Wat’s Collapse From Climate Change Has Lessons for Today
The powerful civilization was hammered into oblivion by drought and floods, underscoring the connections between climate and people.
“It did a huge amount of damage to infrastructure that people who were living here at the time simply couldn’t repair.”
http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2017/04/angkor-wat-civilization-collapsed-floods-drought-climate-change/
Cloggie on Sun, 9th Apr 2017 11:46 am
Angkor Wat’s Collapse From Climate Change Has Lessons for Today
Lesson for today: non-anthropomorphic climate change does exist, making it somewhat difficult to come up with a pretext to “shoot Republicans”.
Midnight Oil on Sun, 9th Apr 2017 12:16 pm
Boy, but I LIKE having less than 1% of the workforce growing most of the food.
Damn, having energy to do all that works for me. To boot I have some Mexicans come over and do the lawn and landscaping.
What more can a fella want!?
penury on Sun, 9th Apr 2017 4:43 pm
It a[[ears that humans are poised on the horns of a dilemma. We are doomed either way we go, so pay your money and take your chances.
Apneaman on Sun, 9th Apr 2017 5:14 pm
Hair clog, do you have a link to this “shoot Republicans” quote you posted?
Apneaman on Sun, 9th Apr 2017 5:18 pm
Your Oil wake up call
“ALMOST NO ONE has the slightest grasp of the oil crunch that will hit them, probably within a decade. When it does it will literally mean the end of the world as we know it. Here is an outline of what recent publications are telling us. Nobody will, of course, take any notice.”
– Scarcer and difficult to produce
– Ignorance, debt bubble and catastrophic
implosion
– Peaking oil production, national income and
resource detorioration
– A tightening noose
– A way out?
https://damnthematrix.wordpress.com/2017/04/08/your-oil-wake-up-call/
makati1 on Sun, 9th Apr 2017 5:37 pm
Those who are the most invested in fossil fuels will be the most hurt. The hurt is already being felt in the U$ as all prices go up and net income goes down. More hurt to follow.