Move Over Tesla, Europe’s Building Its Own Battery Gigafactories

Battery-making gigafactories are about to arrive in Europe, challenging a lead Tesla Inc.is building at a plant in Nevada and opening the way for a quicker shift toward green power for both cars and utilities.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday is scheduled to break ground at a 500 million-euro ($543 million) plant to assemble lithium-ion energy-storage units for Daimler AG, which produces Mercedes-Benz and Maybach luxury cars.
The facility 130 kilometers (81 miles) south of Berlin highlights a push by both major automakers and power companies into energy storage. The technology is crucial to drive the next generation of green vehicles and to hold electricity from wind and solar farms for when it’s needed most. With two dominant industries moving in the same direction, the cost of batteries is likely to plunge quickly, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.
“As battery costs fall and their energy density increases, we could see cheaper battery-electric cars than their fuel-burning equivalents by 2030,” said Nikolas Soulopoulos, an analyst with the London-based research arm of Bloomberg LP.
Global battery-making capacity is set to more than double by 2021, reaching 278 gigawatt-hours, up from about 103 gigawatt-hours now, according to BNEF. Europe’s market share is expected to almost double over that time from 2.5 percent.
Large-scale factories planned in Sweden, Hungary and Poland, as well as Daimler’s battery assembly plant in Germany, are expected to feed demand from automakers such as Volkswagen AG and Renault SA. That will cut the cost of lithium-ion packs by 43 percent and make electric cars a mainstream reality, the researcher estimates.
For the utilities, cheaper batteries reduce the cost of storage units that smooth the variable flows of electric power to the grid from renewables. At Enel SpA, the biggest distributor in Italy, pairing a battery with a wind farm helped grid managers improve forecasts for electricity output from the plant by as much as 30 percent.
“Batteries are clearly a key enabler for renewables penetration,” said Riccardo Amoroso, the head of innovation at Enel. “We have seen impressive results in our pilot industrial scale projects, especially in terms of increased programming and reduced intermittency.”
Finland’s Fortum Oyj is similarly testing batteries for its gigawatt-sized plan for solar and wind projects, according to Chief Financial Officer Markus Rauramo.
Currently, electronics makers in Asia control the battery business. South Korea’s LG Ltd. and Samsung SDI Co. are among the top vendors, according to BNEF. Asia is expected to maintain its lead with an additional eight factories being constructed in China alone.
Automakers are moving quickly to secure battery capacity. Daimler’s factory would be the biggest yet in Europe, responding to Tesla’s $5 billion Gigafactory venture with Panasonic Corp. At Daimler, batteries will feed both its cars and a venture Mercedes-Benz entered with rooftop-solar installer Vivint Solar Inc. to produce home energy storage systems.
“Looking a few years out, as we have a stronger penetration of EVs in the market, you’ll have more demand on the grid, which may need to be supported by storage,” said Boris von Bormann, chief executive officer of Mercedes-Benz Energy Americas.
Tesla’s plant was about a third complete in January and will give it access to 35 gigawatts a year of capacity when finished, enough for its planned production rate of 500,000 cars a year. This would place the carmaker based in Palo Alto, California, as the No. 2 supplier behind LG Chem Ltd. Tesla is also planning to build additional gigafactories.
“Later this year, we expect to finalize locations for Gigafactories 3, 4 and possibly 5 (Gigafactory 2 is the Tesla solar plant in New York),” the company wrote in its fourth quarter letter to shareholders.
The scale of Daimler’s investment is smaller, and the company hasn’t disclosed its capacity goal. Volkswagen is in talks with battery makers over possible ventures and plans a prototype assembly plant in Germany to develop its own expertise. A Stockholm-based startup run by a former Tesla executive, NorthVolt AB, has also announced plans for a 4 billion-euro battery factory in Sweden by 2023.
Higher production of lithium-ion units for cars will help slash costs of batteries for all applications, making storage more affordable in homes and on the grid.
The result may make electric cars competitive with ones fueled by gasoline or diesel sometime in the next decade. The battery pack is the most expensive part of a plug-in, making up about a third of the total cost. Lithium-ion packs are projected to be 43 percent cheaper by 2021, dropping to $156 a kilowatt-hour from $273 today.
To be sure, the wider use of lithium-ion batteries is still in its early days and there are potentially competing technologies. It remains an open question whether storage can ever be profitable for consumers or utilities at a big scale.
“You still need a crystal ball to operate a system on batteries,” said Bridgit Hartland-Johnson, head of energy storage at Siemens Energy Management U.K., a maker of wind turbines and power systems. “There are still some unanswered questions.”
Even so, the battery factories are being built by automakers looking toward an electric future. Plug-ins could make up a fifth of new auto sales, or 21 million units, by 2030, according to BNEF. Merkel’s visit to the Daimler plant underscores her government’s target to have 6 million electric cars on the road by 2030.
Davy on Mon, 29th May 2017 1:24 pm
What we are likely going to see is overcapacity from a blind push into new technology yet to be cost effectively produced and integrated into the modern economy. Renewables, batteries, and EV’s are extenders of modernism. In this respect they are important but if we produce and intergrate these technologies wrong we are facing serious issues becuase we have few if any alternatives to fossil fuels and decline. We better get this right becuase the days of second chances are nearing an end.
Kenz300 on Mon, 29th May 2017 1:34 pm
The future is electric.
Clean energy production with solar panels / tiles and battery storage.
Clean energy consumption with electric vehicles. No emissions.
A new solar roof, battery storage, an electric car charger and an electric vehicle.
Solar panels are now being projected to have a much longer life and lower cost than just a few years ago.
Battery storage makes wind and solar an even better option.
twocats on Mon, 29th May 2017 2:43 pm
all good developments. and if humanity were serious about solving these issues I would be less worried. it’s mostly about India and China and whether they can manage a leap-frog over oil to solar/wind/battery.
sunweb on Mon, 29th May 2017 3:37 pm
The rush to a one time shot to try an maintain the statue quo/business as usual commercialism is typical of human responses.
There is a hope/belief among many “renewable” energy promoters that these technologies can reproduce themselves along with many of the needs of our present living standard. I have been down these paths with people who want to believe we can and should continue business as usual.
They avoid hard questions and they answer with vague engineering possibilities or tomorrow’s technology or human brilliance or innovation or you can’t know the future replies. Looking at the whole picture is out of the question because it challenges their solution.
This essay challenges that hope which is really a continuation of consumerism and the status quo.
This essay looks at the energy used in copper, glass and other common tools of everyday life. There are also videos of other necessay parts of our life styles – WINDOW SCREEN – A SYRINGE – MEDICAL PLASTIC TUBING – A CPU FOR YOUR COMPUTER – AN ELECTRIC MOTOR – A FAN (GLOBAL WARMING) – FARM MACHINERY.
http://sunweber.blogspot.com/2017/05/renewable-future_26.html
IT FALLS TO THE PROMOTERS OF A FUTURE FOR “RENEWABLE” ENERGY TO
SHOW HOW THESE AND SO MUCH ELSE CAN BE PROVIDED.
Cloggie on Mon, 29th May 2017 3:42 pm
sunweb, there is no alternative for a renewable future. We will see how far we will get.
sunweb on Mon, 29th May 2017 5:27 pm
Cloggie -that is an attitude I can support somewhat. I am concerned about not including a caveat of reduction of consumption. That however would challenge everything.
I am not saying don’t do solar or wind energy collecting devices, I had them since 1981. What I am cautioning is not being honest about the constraints. I am also concerned about the trauma from creating a false hope.
Apneaman on Mon, 29th May 2017 6:35 pm
U.S. Daily Record Highs Outnumber Lows 5 to 1 since 2010
https://www.wunderground.com/cat6/us-daily-record-highs-outnumber-lows-5-1-2010
Apneaman on Mon, 29th May 2017 6:37 pm
Russian scientists find 7,000 Siberian hills possibly filled with explosive gas
“Russian scientists recently discovered 7,000 earthen knobs erupting from the Siberian Arctic, each the size of a small hill. It was as though the permafrost had broken out into giant grass-covered mounds. What’s more, an unknown number of these bubbles could contain methane and explode, forming craters, the Siberian Times reported.
Using a combination of satellite images and field study, the researchers tallied the bumps. They found far more than previously counted. “At first such a bump is a bubble, or ‘bulgunyakh’ in the local Yakut language. With time the bubble explodes, releasing gas,” Alexey Titovsky, director of the Yamal Department for Science and Innovation, told the Siberian Times. “This is how gigantic funnels form.”
https://www.adn.com/arctic/2017/03/27/russian-scientists-find-7000-siberian-hills-possibly-filled-with-explosive-gas/
Apneaman on Mon, 29th May 2017 6:39 pm
Kettle (landform)
“A kettle (kettle hole, pothole) is a shallow, sediment-filled body of water formed by retreating glaciers or draining floodwaters.”
http://www.wikiwand.com/en/Kettle_(landform)
Apneaman on Mon, 29th May 2017 8:03 pm
Maybe the super smart hi tech Indians will come up with a new gizmo and give the hopey ones an alt boner.
Bangalore water woes: India’s Silicon Valley dries up
Bangalore is known as India’s Silicon Valley. But the metropolis, renowned for its IT parks and gleaming skyscrapers, is running out of water fast. – Video
http://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-india-40083140/bangalore-water-woes-india-s-silicon-valley-dries-up
Completely ridiculous. The Cancer will go on in this retarded manner until it can’t. More. That is the only reason the humans exist. More.
Apneaman on Mon, 29th May 2017 9:57 pm
Do the batteries float?
Flood fatigue sets in as Okanagan lakes and rivers continue to rise
Emergency officials say water levels could keep on rising until July
“Water in lakes and rivers throughout B.C.’s central Okanagan continue to rise past historic levels”
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/flood-fatigue-sets-in-as-okanagan-lakes-and-rivers-continue-to-rise-1.4135343
Apneaman on Mon, 29th May 2017 9:59 pm
France feels the heat under ‘hottest Ascension weekend since 1900’… and there’s more to come
“Much of France baked under record seasonal temperatures…”
https://www.thelocal.fr/20170529/france-feels-the-heat-under-record-temperatures
Apneaman on Mon, 29th May 2017 10:01 pm
Flooding in Brazil leaves tens of thousands homeless, at least seven dead
“About 35,000 have lost their homes in the state of Pernambuco after nearly 12 inches of rain fell over the weekend…”
http://www.latimes.com/world/mexico-americas/la-fg-brazil-flooding-20170529-story.html
The death by a thousand AGW cuts is speeding up.
Hubert on Mon, 29th May 2017 11:01 pm
We have seen a major breakthrough in glass battery tech:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIHedJcWDkM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yu3cpICjCKw