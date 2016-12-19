Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has signed a short-term contract with Eni to sell crude, an Iranian official said on Monday, as it seeks to revive the agreement it had with the Italian oil major prior to sanctions on Tehran.
“The National Iranian Oil Company has sold one cargo of crude oil to this Italian company,” Mohsen Ghamsari, director for international affairs at the NIOC was quoted as saying by Mehr news agency, adding that the negotiations were underway to sign a long term deal.
“If the deal is signed we are ready to sell 100,000 barrels of crude oil to Eni,” Ghamsari said.
He added a contract has also been signed with Italy’s Saras to sell crude oil.
Eni was one of the main buyers of Iranian oil prior to the sanctions, which were lifted in January.
2 Comments on "Iran Starts Selling Oil To Italy"
penury on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 4:30 pm
I wonder which currency they used?
Anonymous on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 9:24 pm
Iran is free to sell as much oil as they wish to Italy.
Italy for its part, cannot be ordered (by amerikan diktat), to not buy Iranian oil.
If the so-called ‘united nations’, had any kind of spine at all, they would declare broad spectrum sanctions, those applied by the uS on a regular basis, to be null and void-and illegal to boot. Along with any other kinds of economic blockade or warfare.
That’s ‘free trade’. The real deal. Not the bS amerikan definition.