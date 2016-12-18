Instead of another shopping fix, repair what we’ve got

Ah, it’s that fake time of the year for me.

I don’t remember my family celebrating the Christmas season with heart and soul like the faithful do when I was a small child, but I do remember unboxing the plastic tree. Fake presents went under it. I wrapped empty boxes in reused patterned paper, and stacked them to get that “my cup runneth over” look.

Pretty. Empty. Fake.

But the warm and fuzzy feeling?

Real.

Then, growing up, the fun of earning enough to buy frivolous things kicked in, so I now fill DHL cartons with my online shopping.

Ms Emma Tapping, whose picture of a mountain of Christmas gifts went viral last year, has shared an image of an even bigger pile this year. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

The boxes are now full. The presents are now real. The warm and buzzy feeling now comes from shopping for fake needs. Fake because, come on, how many pairs of shoes do I really need?

We are in the thick of the peak shopping season, so this is a good time to ask ourselves how much stuff we really need. Are unsustainable shopping habits – fast fashion, the quick churn rate of tech gadgets – going to wreck the earth?

How do I go from buzzy feelings about full FedEx boxes back to fuzzy feelings about empty boxes under a plastic tree? Should I gaze upon the ginormous, man-made Christmas trees – with lavishly wrapped empty boxes at their feet – that malls plant outside and in their atriums to lure customers with that warm shopping feeling this time of the year?

If there is any moment to re-energise the business (retail sales, excluding that for motor vehicles, dipped 0.3 per cent in October from a year earlier), this is when retailers are doing it.

United Overseas Bank said in a recent Sunday Times report that its customers traditionally spend the most during the year-end festive season. “Between November and December, we typically see an average growth of about 15 to 20 per cent in billings over the two months, compared with the first 10 months,” said the bank. In terms of spend category, “retail makes up more than 30 per cent of card billings”.

Stores here said last month’s Black Friday sales helped to increase footfall and sales, reported The Straits Times. Retailers like Robinsons, Courts, Topshop, Topman, Harvey Norman and H&M had rolled out promotions for what is known in the United States as Black Friday – the day after Thanksgiving. It was coined to describe the day retailers turned in profits and went “into the black”.

With great deals come the great urge to buy. But for those privileged to actually have more than enough, how much is enough?

This year began with Ikea’s head of sustainability saying: “If we look on a global basis, in the West, we have probably hit peak stuff.”

Mr Steve Howard of Ikea, the Swedish company that is the world’s largest furniture retailer (and maker of home accessories that I keep wanting to buy), said at a Guardian Sustainable Business debate: “We talk about peak oil. I’d say we’ve hit peak red meat, peak sugar, peak stuff… peak home furnishings.”

The Guardian said: “The average Western consumer’s home is bulging with all the materials and goods it needs, runs the line. Hence, Ikea needs a cleverer offer to its Western consumers – helping them recycle what they have, for instance.”

Perhaps shops can sell experiences instead of stuff, like offering customers the struggle of building shelves that can never be put together. Name the shelf “Karaktar”. Tagline: “Build Karaktar. Build character.” Sell boxes labelled “Schrodinger’s katt” that we can ruminate about for weeks.

For one British mother, “peak stuff” does not compute. A woman, who saw her picture of a mountain of presents for her children go viral last Christmas, has shared an image of an even bigger pile, reported BBC. About 300 gifts can be seen swamping mum-of-three Emma Tapping’s tree in the picture. Last year, her photograph was shared more than 30,000 times on Instagram with many criticising her. However, she said her family members “deserve a great Christmas”.

Are we approaching “peak stuff” in Singapore? And if we aren’t, should we get into that frame of mind anyway because how many bedsheets or bikes do we really need? How much more trash can landfills and oceans, birds and turtles swallow before earth throws up on itself like a New Year’s Eve drunken nightmare?

Well, how about this as a New Year’s resolution for the privileged: Repair what we’ve got even as we buy fewer but better things.

The inspiration is from Ikea’s homeland: Next year, Sweden will give citizens money back for fixing their stuff.

The Local reported that the Swedish Parliament has passed the 2017 Budget, which includes tax breaks on repairs. CNN described them as “repairs to footwear, clothes, leather goods, household textiles and bicycles… The value-added tax on getting these items fixed will be slashed”. Swedes can also claim back from their income tax part of “the labour costs of fixing home appliances – such as washing machines, fridges and stoves”.

If you want to do-it-yourself here, you could check out Repair Kopitiam – informal workshops held at community spaces around Singapore, where trained volunteers help residents to combat the buy-and-throw-away culture.

In a small way, I already repair things that I love and I get the major warm fuzzies from doing so: Mending a pink umbrella back to life twice; sewing skirts (and heck, sometimes happily walking around in holey clothes); getting boots repaired even though the amount paid could buy me a new pair.

As for curbing my need for shopping fixes: I am trying to buy more second-hand clothes. Stuff hasn’t peaked for me.

I have yet to fix myself.

Maybe I am trying to fill the empty boxes under my childhood Christmas tree after all.