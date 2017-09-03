If $26 oil doesn’t do us in, 52 inches of rain won’t either

Frenzied motorists scrambled to find gasoline in Dallas-Fort Worth as reports of imminent shortages spread on social media, fueled by refinery and pipeline shutdowns along the energy-rich Texas Gulf Coast.

Storm-weary homeowners and renters by the thousands fled water-filled properties with whatever they could carry, not knowing what would be left of their belongings when floodwaters receded.

Restaurants, boat storage centers and other small businesses battered by winds topping 130 mph emerged as twisted heaps of metal and plywood in coastal towns where Hurricane Harvey began its roughly 400-mile path of destruction.

Those searing images from Harvey’s time in the spotlight also represent the layered economic impact left behind by one of the nation’s worst natural disasters. Just as the stubborn storm refused to go away for nearly a week, it’ll take months for its economic toll to fully unfold.

Here’s where that damage stands nine days after Harvey made landfall.

Overall impact

As the storm moved up the coast from Corpus Christi in South Texas to Lake Charles in Louisiana, predictions of its dire consequences quickly rose from $10 billion into the tens of billions.

By the end of its run, the storm’s projected tally was on par with the country’s previous costliest natural disaster, Hurricane Katrina.

AccuWeather founder Joel Myers forecasts Harvey and its aftermath will end up costing $190 billion — the highest estimate to date. He takes into account factors not considered in other predictions, everything from supply chain interruptions to spoiled food.