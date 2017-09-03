If $26 oil doesn’t do us in, 52 inches of rain won’t either

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on September 3, 2017
Frenzied motorists scrambled to find gasoline in Dallas-Fort Worth as reports of imminent shortages spread on social media, fueled by refinery and pipeline shutdowns along the energy-rich Texas Gulf Coast.
Storm-weary homeowners and renters by the thousands fled water-filled properties with whatever they could carry, not knowing what would be left of their belongings when floodwaters receded.
Restaurants, boat storage centers and other small businesses battered by winds topping 130 mph emerged as twisted heaps of metal and plywood in coastal towns where Hurricane Harvey began its roughly 400-mile path of destruction.
Those searing images from Harvey’s time in the spotlight also represent the layered economic impact left behind by one of the nation’s worst natural disasters. Just as the stubborn storm refused to go away for nearly a week, it’ll take months for its economic toll to fully unfold.
Here’s where that damage stands nine days after Harvey made landfall.
As the storm moved up the coast from Corpus Christi in South Texas to Lake Charles in Louisiana, predictions of its dire consequences quickly rose from $10 billion into the tens of billions.
By the end of its run, the storm’s projected tally was on par with the country’s previous costliest natural disaster, Hurricane Katrina.
AccuWeather founder Joel Myers forecasts Harvey and its aftermath will end up costing $190 billion — the highest estimate to date. He takes into account factors not considered in other predictions, everything from supply chain interruptions to spoiled food.
“This is the costliest and worst natural disaster in American history,” Myers said in a video posted on the forecasting service’s website. “Parts of Houston … will be uninhabitable for weeks and possibly months due to water damage, mold, disease-ridden water and all that will follow this 1,000-year flood.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he expects disaster relief needed for rebuilding to exceed $125 billion, topping Katrina. Federal spending to restore New Orleans post-Katrina has been estimated at $120 billion.
Other economists are more conservative in their estimates. Risk-modeling company RMS puts the damage at $90 billion. Moody’s Analytics estimates the toll will be $86 billion to $108 billion.
With Texas’ Gulf Coast serving as a global center for the oil, gas and chemical industries, the temporary shutdown of major refineries and pipelines was most immediately visible to consumers at the gas pump.
By Friday afternoon, the spike in gas prices drove the national average to $2.56 a gallon — an increase of 18 cents in a week, according to GasBuddy. Travel club AAA said prices jumped at least 10 cents a gallon in 24 hours in Texas, Ohio, Georgia and the Mid-Atlantic states.
The nationwide average was already higher than most experts predicted as a worst-case scenario when flooding from the devastating storm began knocking out refineries, including the nation’s largest in Port Arthur. The low-lying coastal region supplies nearly a third of U.S. oil refining capacity.
Exxon Mobil and Valero also temporarily closed major refineries in Baytown and Corpus Christi.
Two leading price-forecasting analysts, GasBuddy’s Patrick DeHaan and Tom Kloza of the Oil Price Information Service, now see the national average peaking as high as $2.75 a gallon in the next few days.
After panic over shortages spread across Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday and into Friday, some North Texas gas stations raised prices above $3 a gallon. Motorists wanting to top off their tanks before the traditionally travel-heavy Labor Day weekend waited in long lines and drained many stations of their supplies.
Lines could pop up next in states in the Southeast and East Coast because those areas get much of their gasoline from the Colonial pipeline that taps into refineries in Texas and Louisiana. That pipeline wasn’t expected to resume normal operations until Sunday. On top of that, analysts said some gasoline from the Northeast is being diverted to Florida, and gasoline exports are contributing to higher prices.
How long this lasts will depend on how quickly the oil giants can bring refineries back to full capacity and get new supplies to stations.
Harvey is going to further pinch Texas’ already tight housing market. Storm damage will add to labor shortages of labor and push up prices on building materials as Gulf Coast communities recover.
Thousands of homes and apartments were either destroyed or damaged. Before the storm, Texas was the country’s largest homebuilding market.
Now, builders and construction workers who were already struggling to keep up with the state’s demand for new housing are going to face the challenge of replacing and repairing what Harvey wrecked.
“The counties in the state disaster area represent approximately 4 percent of nationwide single-family construction and 32 percent of Texas new home construction,” said Robert Dietz, chief economist for the National Association of Home Builders.
Real estate research firm CoreLogic estimates damage to homes in the 70 affected counties in Texas and Louisiana will end up costing $25 billion to $37 billion. Most of that will be uninsured losses from wind and flood damage, and storm surge.
Damage to apartment complexes, office buildings, retail stores and industrial facilities in the Houston area will add up to as much as $55 billion, according to CoStar Group Inc. It determined that more than a quarter of all commercial property in the Houston area was affected by flooding.
Harvey’s torrential rains forced the closing of Houston’s two major airports and the all-important Port of Houston for nearly a week. Transportation into and out of the nation’s fourth largest city was snarled and limited by flooding that swamped highways in all directions.
“There’s nothing being sold, nothing being manufactured and nothing being shipped in a city with a $500 billion economy,” Patrick Jankowski of the Greater Houston Partnership said at the height of Harvey’s stall over the city. “Nothing is happening in Houston except rescues and people watching people get rescued.”
The Port of Houston, the second busiest in the U.S., is a 25-mile network of public and private terminals, refineries and chemical plants that use the Houston Ship Channel to move products around the world through the Gulf of Mexico.
On Friday, the port reopened terminals to truck traffic, even though shipping remained “restricted because of the swift current in the channel,” said Port Commission Chairman Janiece Longoria. “Opening our terminals also reinforces … that it is important to resume normal operations as soon as practicable.”
The Port of Corpus Christi, which typically moves $100 million worth of goods a day, and the Port of Galveston, a popular launch for Caribbean cruise ships, also have reopened. More than 5,800 passengers on three Carnival cruise ships were expected to return to Galveston Friday and Saturday after being diverted to New Orleans during the storm.
Passenger flights into Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports also have resumed.
Harvey essentially shut down retail spending in southeast Texas, prompting economists to predict a drop in the nation’s economic growth for the July-September quarter.
Forecasting firms IHS Markit and Macroeconomic Advisers estimate the storm will shave 0.3 to 1.3 percentage points off third quarter GDP. Some of that is likely to be recovered later in the year as government-funded construction and repairs get under way.
“Looking ahead, the impacts of Hurricane Harvey are weighing heavy in our calculations of real consumer spending in the third and fourth quarters,” said IHS Markit Executive Director Chris Christopher Jr.
One spending category that expects to see a post-Harvey surge is the automotive sector.
After an initial lull period to take stock of the devastation and reopen dealerships, the boost to sales of pickups and new cars over the next several months could be significant. Harvey may have done more vehicle damage than any storm in U.S. history, destroying as many as half a million autos, according to Cox Automotive.
“We think we will see sales in the area increase pretty quickly and we’re confident that will boost the entire market,” said Michelle Krebs, an analyst for Autotrader. “It’s a big truck and SUV market already, so we expect sales of those vehicles will be strong.”
To meet replacement demand in Texas, carmakers may have to crank up assembly lines just as they did after hurricanes Sandy and Katrina. Mark LaNeve, Ford’s vice president of U.S. sales and marketing, said Friday the period following Katrina is the best proxy the company has for what may happen next.
“The month or two immediately following were weak, as people were recovering and we were trying to get the dealers back on their feet and backfill inventory,” LaNeve said. “But then we saw a very dramatic snap-back in maybe the 60- to 100-day window following it where consumers and companies were replacing their vehicle needs.”
Vehicle sales rose 49 percent in the New York region the month after Sandy, said Jonathan Smoke, chief economist at Cox, the parent company of car-shopping researchers Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader.
The 300,000 to 500,000 cars and trucks that Houston may have lost likely exceeded the 325,000 new vehicles sold in the region during the last 12 months, Smoke said. By comparison, the New York area lost about 250,000 autos related to its 2012 storm.
The Houston metro area ranks eighth nationwide in registered vehicles, with 5.6 million in operation, and accounts for about 2.3 percent of U.S. new-vehicle sales.
The economic blow from Harvey came just as Houston was beginning to regain its footing after oil prices had tumbled into a freefall in mid-2014, bottoming at just over $26 a barrel in January 2016, forcing widespread cutbacks in the energy industry.
“Houston was just digging out and beginning to turn around,” said Edward Friedman, an economist at Moody’s Analytics.
Many economists agree Houston will rebound because of its importance as a commerce center and as corporations with major stakes there pour in resources to rebuild. Other parts of the coast might take longer to recover, and some small business owners could even struggle to reopen.
Economists at BBVA Research worry, though, that Harvey may leave long-term scars on the Houston economy. They write that “devastating weather events may force people to move out and deter both future investment and migration, thereby reducing economic potential.”
But Greater Houston Partnership’s Jankowski is a believer in Houston’s resilience.
“If $26 oil doesn’t do us in,” he said, “52 inches of rain won’t either.”
11 Comments on "If $26 oil doesn’t do us in, 52 inches of rain won’t either"
rockman on Sun, 3rd Sep 2017 8:21 am
“How long this lasts will depend on how quickly the oil giants can bring refineries back to full capacity and get new supplies to stations.”
About 2 to 4 weeks for refineries to be back to 100%. In the meantime some relief from preexisting inventory: 5 days ago the terminal in Pasadena began delivering 3 million gallons/day of gasoline to Houston stations. No idea how long that inventory will last. Good news/bad news: with so many vehicles knocked out our demand is way down.
Shortend on Sun, 3rd Sep 2017 8:24 am
Here is an example of the demand needed by the oil sector to provide its services to keep the oil flowing…
Regardless of how you feel about a carbon-based economy, it turns out to be good for the trucking industry. The energy sector is one of the largest sectors providing demand for truckload services. Ranging from equipment to service the drilles, to the sand that helps fracking operations, oil demand has a huge impact on the number of industry-wide truckload miles. For every rig that is drilled in North America, results in an additional 1.1 million truckload miles.
In places like North Dakota and Canada, the impact is even more profound. According to a study from the North Dakota State University (home of the Bison and one of the greatest dynasties in college football history), fracking contributed over $35B to the state’s economy, of which half went to trucking operations.
https://www.freightwaves.com/news/2017/8/19/oil-is-here-to-stay
Davy on Sun, 3rd Sep 2017 8:35 am
This is just more stress to the global fabric. How much more is too much. This is about Houston but it is really more than just Houston. It is about a globally interconnected economy with multidimensional stress already. The fall is traditionally a volatile time in normal times. What more is ahead? There is a breaking point. What is that breaking point? What is the time frame. Who knows anymore. The world is more mess up now than it has been in years yet, the facade of normality is stronger than ever. That can’t end well for any of us.
joe on Sun, 3rd Sep 2017 9:37 am
Global Warming. The seas are warmer, so the storms will be bigger. Simple physics. How many harveys will happen in the next decade? 1, 5? Who knows, but how many harveys can Houston take in the next 10 years? So far it looks to be about 1.
Tom on Sun, 3rd Sep 2017 9:42 am
Joe, Everyone said the same thing after Katrina & Rita, then we didn’t see another major hurricane make landfall in the US for over 10 years.
Tom on Sun, 3rd Sep 2017 9:42 am
This has been one of the coolest summers I can remember.
joe on Sun, 3rd Sep 2017 9:54 am
That’s nice but the seas are still warmer. Hurricanes don’t feed on the warmth of your fart, or maybe it did.
Go Speed Racer on Sun, 3rd Sep 2017 10:05 am
Hi Mr Rockman, is Houston your home base?
Living on some dry land, to avoid any
flood damage?
How come in Houston the water doesn’t flow
downhill to storm drains, same as other cities?
Kenz300 on Sun, 3rd Sep 2017 10:33 am
Climate Change will only make extreme weather events worse in the coming years.
Yet Texas politicians deny the existence of Climate Change.
Texas has lax zoning restrictions.
Instead of building on wetlands they should be protecting them for use as natures water storage areas.
Uncontrolled growth without proper planning and zoning only makes disasters worse than they might otherwise be.
They define certain areas as flood plains for a reason.
Davy on Sun, 3rd Sep 2017 10:37 am
They should call it disrupted climate change. This has been the coolest summer I can remember. We had a very dry period then huge rains earlier in the summer. This tells me to get ready for a hot dry period in the future maybe next summer. We have forced nature or nature is just changing. It is likely both but the result is possibly the end of stable climate that allowed civilization to flourish. Now it will be a civilization struggling to survive.
Sys1 on Sun, 3rd Sep 2017 11:03 am
Here in France, the so-called experts called by business mainstream medias calmy explain that global warming has nothing to do with Harvey huricane. It’s just a random event, move along, everything is fine. Hey! It’s even a good new, it will boost GDP for rebuilding.
So as BAU is the norm as long as there is something to burn down to the ground, I calmly conclude that we are doomed.