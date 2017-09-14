IEA Sees Strongest Global Oil-Demand Growth in Two Years

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Global oil demand will climb this year by the most since 2015, the International Energy Agency said, amid stronger-than-expected consumption in Europe and the U.S.
The IEA, which advises most major economies on energy policy, increased its estimate for demand growth in 2017 by 100,000 barrels a day to 1.6 million a day, or 1.7 percent. The re-balancing of oversupplied world markets is continuing, it said, with OPEC supplies falling for the first time in five months and inventories of refined fuels in developed nations subsiding toward average levels.
“Demand growth continues to be stronger than expected, particularly in Europe and the U.S.,” the Paris-based agency said in its monthly report.
The impact of Hurricane Harvey, which struck Texas last month, on global oil markets is “likely to be relatively short-lived,” the IEA said. Local stockpiles were at “comfortable” levels before the storm hit, while releases from government reserves and plentiful imports from Europe allayed any shortage.
Oil prices remain below $50 a barrel in New York, less than half the level traded three years ago, as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and fellow producers struggle to clear a global glut despite cutting their output for almost nine months. Still, the IEA’s report shows producers are having some success in their goal of reducing bloated oil inventories back to typical levels.
Stockpiles of refined fuels in developed nations were close to their five-year average in July, and could fall to or below this level “very soon,” according to the IEA. Crude oil inventories were steady in the same month, when they typically increase.
“Based on recent bets made by investors, expectations are that markets are tightening and that prices will rise, albeit very modestly,” the agency said.
OPEC improved its implementation of the accord to reduce supply last month, to 82 percent from 75 percent. Its 10 partners fully delivered on their pledged cutbacks for the first time since the agreement started in January, as Russia and Kazakhstan conducted seasonal maintenance work at oilfields, the IEA said.
Nonetheless, if OPEC keeps output at current levels the group is unlikely to reduce stockpiles “dramatically” either this year or even in 2018, Neil Atkinson, the head of the IEA’s oil markets and industry division, said in a Bloomberg television interview.
Although the oil market “coped relatively well” with the disruption caused by this year’s storms, the damage to U.S. facilities will still be felt, according to the report. The country’s production was curbed by about 200,000 barrels a day in August and 300,000 a day in September.
Outcast_Searcher on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 12:43 pm
But this is all clearly impossible. Just ask the ETP devotees.
Cloggie on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 12:50 pm
The economy IS picking up.
GregT on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 1:19 pm
The eCONomy is being fuelled by austerity, historically low interest rates, and exponentially growing mountains of unrepayable debt. Considering that debt is a claim on future production, it really should not be that diffucult to see where this is all heading.
Oh yah, Rigporn.
Davy on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 1:20 pm
China’s rate of growth is clearly slowing for multiple reasons. They may be nearing the end of the stockpiling of oil. I think it is a bit early to call for growth or significant decline. It is pretty obvious all is not well with the global economy so my bet is on a slow down. I would also acknowledge the strong start of a renewable transformation and their associated transport side with EV’s. Not much yet with EV’s but the potential is there. That will create further headwinds on oil consumption growth.
GregT on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 1:34 pm
IMF sees US fading as growth engine
“The world is leaning less on its biggest economy to sustain the global recovery, according to the International Monetary Fund.”
“The IMF says China, Japan, the EU and Canada will be key to global growth in the future.”
https://tinyurl.com/y8k4klzk
Dredd on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 2:34 pm
Sick.
Antius on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 2:37 pm
The IMF has a record of complete failure when predicting future economic performance.
http://www.ft.com/cms/s/2/14e323ee-e602-11e3-aeef-00144feabdc0.html?ft_site=falcon&desktop=true
Growth in global financial assets has been weak since 2007.
http://static6.uk.businessinsider.com/image/54dc0f40dd0895de108b45c0-960/screen%20shot%202015-02-11%20at%209.09.02%20pm.png
Global exports in current dollars have peaked. Government debt in the world’s leading economies is at its highest levels since WW2.
dave thompson on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 3:07 pm
Strong oil demand means all those alt energy systems are using more and more oil to get up and running. The result being that the more alt energy the more oil use. Think about it.
Go Speed Racer on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 5:18 pm
I don’t get it.
I thought nobody wants oil anymore
because it’s obsolete.
Go Speed Racer on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 5:20 pm
I like that eCONomy Greg. So true.
Boat on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 5:31 pm
greggiet,
Plantagenet on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 5:43 pm
So much for the “peak demand” nonsense.
Cheers!
makati1 on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 6:13 pm
“97 Million American Workers Are Living Paycheck To Paycheck”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-09-13/97-million-american-workers-are-living-paycheck-paycheck
“The Federal Reserve recently released data showing that aggregate credit card debt had hit an all-time high of $1.027 trillion, eclipsing the previous high that was set before the Great Recession. Add in another trillion of auto-loan debt and $1.4 trillion in student-loan debt, and the aggregate debt pile is not only larger than ever before – it’s growing at its fastest rate in decades.”
Collapse is just one paycheck away. Talk about a country on a knife’s edge! LMAO
brent on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 6:33 pm
Is it because of higher demand or falling shale oil production?
GregT on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 7:34 pm
Boat,
“Austerity is paying down debt rather than fueling debt.”
Reading comprehension failed you yet again Kevin?
Apneaman on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 10:02 pm
That’s lovely, but I don’t care because of what I see.
I see ever more powerful AGW jacked weather disaster beating the fucking shit out of cities and their disbelieving citizens.
Hurricane Irma death toll at 69; Florida power outage at 6.8 million people
“By the numbers
People still without electricity: 6.8 million – about a third of Florida’s population – and hundreds of thousands in Georgia, with utilities saying it could take 10 days or more before all have power.
People still in shelters in Florida: 13,000.
Money raised by Tuesday night’s star-studded “Hand in Hand” telethon
for Hurricane Harvey and Irma victims: $44 million. Potential cost of damage to privately insured property in U.S. and the Caribbean: $55 billion.”
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/huricane-irma-death-toll-florida-power-outage/
Toxic Water Has Flooded Homes in Houston After Harvey
Tests run by the New York Times find evidence of an E. Coli outbreak in Texas.
“There’s pretty clearly sewage contamination, and it’s more concentrated inside the home than outside the home,” said Lauren Stadler, an assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at Rice University who participated in The Times’s research.
Houston residents who have returned to survey their homes and salvage belongings reported a stench in the air and feeling sick afterwards:”
http://www.motherjones.com/environment/2017/09/toxic-water-has-flooded-homes-in-houston-after-harvey/
Taxpayers on the hook for Harvey
“Suffering or not, there are things to be said about Houston’s plight after Hurricane Harvey.
For one thing, the 1,000-year flood loomed as a likely event, and the Texas Tribune had reported on its likelihood. In the scuffle of opinions over climate change, scientists predicted the flood that Houston incurred.
The Obama administration worked to fortify towns and cities against the devastations in store for places like Houston, but 10 days before Harvey, President Donald Trump smashed the flood safety rules of the Federal Flood Risk Management Standard.
Houston officials had ignored predictions, bypassed regulations, blasted commonsense environmental regulations, denied climate change, rebuked the flood risks and, in short, heightened its misery. Now, Houston, Jericho’s twin city, lies in wet ruin.
Houston, in the past 30 years, developed 50 percent of its wetlands that promised to take pressures off the flooding Houston would endure. Wrong decision after wrong decision, Houston was steadfastly antediluvian and anti-climate change.
Who will rebuild Houston? If the rain that fell was an act of God, God’s to blame, but even Houston’s megachurches are reluctant to lend their full hands. Trump could act and sell off $1.6 billion in his assets to be Houston’s rebuilder. No, the job of rebuilding Houston will fall to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other federal agencies whose budgets are created from tax dollars.
Who will pay? Who is the biggest taxpayer in America? California is the world’s fifth-largest economy, bigger than the other 49 states combined. Uncle Sam pockets more taxes from California to fund FEMA and other agencies than all other states combined. The California taxpayer will shoulder the lion’s share of the cost of rebuilding flood-flippant Houston.”
http://www.calaverasenterprise.com/opinion/article_d40a1442-999d-11e7-8795-3b9b7ea613cd.html
That’s what I see & more & worse to come. Adapt or die.
Bloomer on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 12:14 am
The Law of Demand. As the price of oil falls, quantity demanded increases. When the price of crude was over $100 a barrel, we observe demand destruction.
Of course more demand equates more oil consumption and even more emitting of CO2 a greenhouse gas. Therefore, I propose the Law of Destruction. As oil prices decrease, the likelihood of the destruction of the planet increases.
Have a nice day.:)
Boat on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 1:14 am
Boat on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 1:56 am
Philippines life expectancy 68. US life expectancy 78.
mak, I guess you got some US inya or your dead already.
Hello on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 2:11 am
Wow, that hurt, Boat.
You’re telling me that 2 Million Houstoners are almost TWICE as productive as 100 Million Phillipinos?
Or in other words, it takes a guy from Houston 1 minute to produce the same economic value as a Phillipiono produces in more than 1 hour?
No wonder the phillipines are a 3rd world shit hole.
Anonymouse1 on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 2:59 am
Village idiot is too kind, truly.
makati1 on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 3:03 am
Boat, I am a 14th generation American. My family came to North America in 1734 from Germany. He was a sea captain. He settled in what was even then called Pennsylvania, Along the Susquehanna River below Harrisburg. The stone house is still there.
And those ages are averages, not actual age limits. Many here are in their 80s. My family averages late 80s and some are already in their 90s. I have a long way to go.
NTW: The “life expectancy” is still increasing here. It is decreasing in the US.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/life-expectancy-for-white-americans-declines-1461124861
http://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2016/12/08/504667607/life-expectancy-in-u-s-drops-for-first-time-in-decades-report-finds
http://www.empr.com/news/cdc-life-expectancy-decreasing-in-the-us/article/578031/
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/08/health/life-expectancy-us-declines.html
Suicides, drugs, obesity, stress are cutting down Americans at earlier ages.
Boat on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 3:17 am
mak,
Just be glad your not from the Phillipines.
makati1 on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 3:18 am
Hello, you are the one who lives in the shit hole, gulag, fascist police state called Amerika. Try making that same comparison using PPP. It is quality of LIFE, not $$$, that makes a happy person/family. Does the drug plague in the US look like everyone is happy? A divorce rate over 50%? Suicides increasing at a faster and faster rate? Amerika, the “exceptional” country. LOL
What do YOU pay for a haircut? I pay $2.
What do you pay for a specialist doctor visit? I pay $12.
What do you pay for a root canal and porcelain crown? I pay $120.
Six years ago, I had two chest X-rays for $5. What do you pay?
An air conditioned bus ride 100 miles to the farm costs less than $5. What do you pay? (And it has TV.)
I can build an American style house here for about $60 per square foot. The last time I checked it cost over $120 per square foot in the US and that would be the cheapest finishes.
Ten ton of gravel, delivered and spread is about $15.
Backhoe rental with operator and fuel included is $30/hr.
And on and on. Boat’s list does not compare apples and apples. It compares apples and carrots.
makati1 on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 3:21 am
Boat, I would be happy to be Filipino. They are a much happier and more family oriented people than Americans. Americans are NOT special. They were just lucky and now will be paying the price for that ‘luck’ as all the payback for their greed is coming home. I am happy to watch the event from here, 8,000 miles from the FSofA.
makati1 on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 3:24 am
Anon, we kinda have to overlook Boat. He is managing the best he can with what he has to work with. Texas is mostly ‘Big hat. No cattle’ these days. All they know how to do is brag. lol
Cloggie on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 3:41 am
Boat opines: Just be glad your not from the Phillipines.
But boat is nevertheless keen on turning his own US in one giant Philippines, Africa, Arabia, you name it. Any other attitude would be “racist” and he is glad he is not like that.
Ah well, never stand in the way of somebody who is suicidal.
Back to happier news…
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/09/15/2-gw-offshore-windpower-planned-for-british-columbia/
DONG Energy of Denmark will develop a giant offshore wind park of 2 GW off the coast of British Columbia.
Perhaps Apneaman can find a job there, climb in 200 m high towers with a wrench and help battle climate change, he pretends to be so concerned with.
I thought Canadians had more than enough electricity from hydro. Perhaps they sell their superfluous kwh’s to the US, who knows.
In a decade or two-three, the Anglo oil majors (Seven Sisters) will have been replaced by European Seven Brothers.
Hello on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 4:19 am
>>>> state called Amerika
Mak, I’m not american. You should know that by now. Are you loosing it? Are you sure you are in manila and not in some nursing home in new jersey?
>>>>What do YOU pay for a haircut? I pay $2.
Yes Mak, I know. Living off 1st world social security in a 3rd world hole. Makes you feel like you’re the king.
BTW, I’m bald, so not paying that much for a haircut either. 🙂
Hello on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 4:28 am
>>> payback for their greed is coming home
Are you telling me a philipino is not greedy?
Are you telling me if I were to double the paycheck of a philippino worker he would refuse? Is that true? I’m surprised. I think I have never seen anybody anywhere on the planet that doesn’t take as much as he can carry and then some more. Bravo for the phillipinos who refuse to be greedy and reject a payrise.
Hello on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 4:34 am
>>> They were just lucky
What you mean lucky? Are you saying the grreat achievements in electronics and computers and micro-chips and communications made mosty in the US in the last 100 years were all just luck?
I didn’t know that. I though it was a combination of great engineering, science, creativity and enterpreneurship.
But it was all luck.. who would have thought.
BTW, what did manila invent in the last 100 years? Anything more complicated than a mud brick?