Page added on August 14, 2017
The Paris-headquartered International Energy Agency (IEA) has been anticipating extended period of decline in the demand for oil commodities, primarily in core sectors like power and transport.
In his presentation at the week-long Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) on Energy in Bohol, IEA Special Advisor to the Executive Director Amos Bromhead noted that despite doubling of global car fleets, “biofuels and electric cars reduce oil demand for passenger cars.”
Nevertheless, the global energy think-tank has been seeing other sectors pulling up growth in the oil sector – such as in maritime, freight, aviation, and petrochemicals.
Essentially, Bromhead indicated that “there’s no peak yet in sight, but a slowdown in growth for oil demand.”
Early on, the IEA had set off warning that the current mode of “under-investment” in the upstream segment of the oil industry may eventually trigger fresh upticks in prices that could be felt directly by consumers.
It had been cautioning economies on the two-year slowdown in investments happening globally, that if capital outlay pace would not pick up soon, markets may be up for another “surprise of drastic price shocks” again in the medium term.
On other technologies, the IEA energy analyst showed growth trajectories in the Asian region, primarily that of coal despite falling consumption in major economies, specifically China.
5 Comments on "IEA sees fall in oil demand to continue"
rockman on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 1:59 pm
“…“there’s no peak yet in sight, but a slowdown in growth for oil demand.”
Or more clearly stated: there continues to be an increasing growth in the consumption of oil but at a lower rate.
I’m sure the IEA will let us know as soon as there is an actual decrease. LOL.
MASTERMIND on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 2:10 pm
Human beings cause their own mass extinction event because the majority of “homo sapiens” are not smart enough to understand basic level math or science (over 90% of humans are too dumb to be able to even comprehend the high school level physics and chemistry that is required to understand how increased concentrations of atmospheric CO2 cause climate change), and democracy as a now universal form of government probably aggravates the problem and makes it more intractable because you now have a 90%+ majority of voting human beings in the electorate who are totally ignorant of science and who are always able to form a dumb majority out vote the very small minority of scientists who are actually able to analyze the data and do the math to reach the conclusion that the human race will cause its own extinction (and possibly the extinction of all of the rest of the life on earth as well) within the next 10 years.
Davy on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 2:13 pm
MM, 10years? Seems a bit hasty to me. I am not arguing the direction we are in, just the time scale.
paultard on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 2:14 pm
mastard, get off Guy’s dick. the man could be in pain due to life’s disappointments. don’t encourage him
paultard on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 2:23 pm
stick to genital farming . industrial ag and turning it into manufacturing is what i’m advocating.