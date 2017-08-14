IEA sees fall in oil demand to continue

The Paris-headquartered International Energy Agency (IEA) has been anticipating extended period of decline in the demand for oil commodities, primarily in core sectors like power and transport.

In his presentation at the week-long Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) on Energy in Bohol, IEA Special Advisor to the Executive Director Amos Bromhead noted that despite doubling of global car fleets, “biofuels and electric cars reduce oil demand for passenger cars.”

Nevertheless, the global energy think-tank has been seeing other sectors pulling up growth in the oil sector – such as in maritime, freight, aviation, and petrochemicals.

Essentially, Bromhead indicated that “there’s no peak yet in sight, but a slowdown in growth for oil demand.”

Early on, the IEA had set off warning that the current mode of “under-investment” in the upstream segment of the oil industry may eventually trigger fresh upticks in prices that could be felt directly by consumers.

It had been cautioning economies on the two-year slowdown in investments happening globally, that if capital outlay pace would not pick up soon, markets may be up for another “surprise of drastic price shocks” again in the medium term.

On other technologies, the IEA energy analyst showed growth trajectories in the Asian region, primarily that of coal despite falling consumption in major economies, specifically China.

