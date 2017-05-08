Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Icebergs to be towed from Antarctica to United Arab Emirates for drinking water
Icebergs could create micro-climates in the region and bring rain to the arid landscape
Simulations predict it will take up to one year to tow an iceberg to the UAE
5 Comments on "Icebergs to be towed from Antarctica to United Arab Emirates for drinking water"
Revi on Mon, 8th May 2017 9:12 am
Wow! That is an amazing idea! There’s one the size of Delaware that’s almost ready for it. They will need a massive tug…
Wildbourgman on Mon, 8th May 2017 9:44 am
Seriously?
Sissyfuss on Mon, 8th May 2017 10:21 am
And it can double as a cruise ship for Eskimos.
Apneaman on Mon, 8th May 2017 2:52 pm
The Glaciers are Going
“As can be seen above, the Waggonwaybreen glacier in Svalbard, Norway, has retreated substantially since 1900. Svalbard’s glaciers are not only retreating, they are also losing about two feet of their thickness each year. Glaciers around the world have retreated at unprecedented rates and some have disappeared altogether. The melting of glaciers will affect people around the world, their drinking water supplies, water needed to grow food and supply energy, as well as global sea levels.”
http://blogs.ei.columbia.edu/2017/05/05/the-glaciers-are-going/
DMyers on Mon, 8th May 2017 7:13 pm
Another good example of magical thinking. Especially the mico climate feature.
I don’t understand why anyone would venture far north, to isolate, lasso, and put in tow an iceberg, for the purpose of melting and drinking said berg.
For legal and moral authority, I make reference to an old colloquialism, as follows: “that’s got a snowball’s chance in hell of….” We recognize that heat melts snow and ice. As the berg travels, it will be melting. Even though the intention is to melt the berg, the berg’s contents are highly valuable, and losing probably half of the berg’s contents over the trip N > S, suggests a very high level of inefficiency.
What makes more sense is building large, open collector tanks, tow these out into the ocean and collect rain water from ocean storms. Return those to water fountain central, and you get the same result, imported water, but from a lot closer to home and with nothing lost in the process.