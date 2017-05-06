Humans prosper because of oil, natural gas

The global warming alarmists who want to shut down pipelines, cap wells, limit exploration and make wind and solar the major sources of energy aren’t doing humanity any good, according to a new assessment by a world-recognized think tank, says Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

If the green crowd that is pursuing the 80 percent greenhouse-gas emissions reduction envisioned by the negotiators of the Paris climate agreement succeed in their goals, he report concludes, “world gross domestic product would be approximately only 4 percent of what it would otherwise be in 2050, with each person living off just $1,200 per year, instead of the $30,600 projected by economists absent carbon-dioxide restrictions.”

The report comes from the Heartland Institute, which recently summarized the discussion of members of a panel at its 12th international conference on climate change.

The panelists concluded “fossil fuels have been the main driver of human prosperity and are responsible for adding decades to life expectancy and increasing gross domestic product and living standards.”

Panelists were Indur Goklany, an independent scientist; Craig Idso, chairman of the Center for the Study of Carbon Dioxide; and Roger Bezdek, president of the economic, energy and environmental consulting firm MISI.

They found that “the use of abundant, affordable fossil fuels has led to people living longer, healthier lives,” the report said.

Reported Heartland: “Goklany’s presentation showed life expectancies have increased as concentrations of carbon dioxide have risen. For example, life expectancy in China and India has grown by 27.5 and 27.6 years, respectively, since 1950, largely as a result of the increasing use of fossil fuels. The increase in life expectancy was coupled with a precipitous decline in infant and child mortality rates.”

Also, the panelist found the use of fossil fuels has been accompanied by a dramatic plunge in poverty.

“In 1820, 84 percent of the world’s population was living in ‘absolute poverty,’ on less than $1 per day, but today, fewer than 10 percent of the world’s people do so,” Heartland reported Goklany found.

