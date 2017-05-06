Humans prosper because of oil, natural gas

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
The global warming alarmists who want to shut down pipelines, cap wells, limit exploration and make wind and solar the major sources of energy aren’t doing humanity any good, according to a new assessment by a world-recognized think tank, says Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.
If the green crowd that is pursuing the 80 percent greenhouse-gas emissions reduction envisioned by the negotiators of the Paris climate agreement succeed in their goals, he report concludes, “world gross domestic product would be approximately only 4 percent of what it would otherwise be in 2050, with each person living off just $1,200 per year, instead of the $30,600 projected by economists absent carbon-dioxide restrictions.”
The report comes from the Heartland Institute, which recently summarized the discussion of members of a panel at its 12th international conference on climate change.
The panelists concluded “fossil fuels have been the main driver of human prosperity and are responsible for adding decades to life expectancy and increasing gross domestic product and living standards.”
Panelists were Indur Goklany, an independent scientist; Craig Idso, chairman of the Center for the Study of Carbon Dioxide; and Roger Bezdek, president of the economic, energy and environmental consulting firm MISI.
They found that “the use of abundant, affordable fossil fuels has led to people living longer, healthier lives,” the report said.
Reported Heartland: “Goklany’s presentation showed life expectancies have increased as concentrations of carbon dioxide have risen. For example, life expectancy in China and India has grown by 27.5 and 27.6 years, respectively, since 1950, largely as a result of the increasing use of fossil fuels. The increase in life expectancy was coupled with a precipitous decline in infant and child mortality rates.”
Also, the panelist found the use of fossil fuels has been accompanied by a dramatic plunge in poverty.
“In 1820, 84 percent of the world’s population was living in ‘absolute poverty,’ on less than $1 per day, but today, fewer than 10 percent of the world’s people do so,” Heartland reported Goklany found.
9 Comments on "Humans prosper because of oil, natural gas"
Cloggie on Sat, 6th May 2017 12:57 pm
world gross domestic product would be approximately only 4 percent of what it would otherwise be in 2050, with each person living off just $1,200 per year, instead of the $30,600 projected by economists absent carbon-dioxide restrictions.”
Insane allegation.
Already renewables are the largest share of new installed capacity… because they are the cheapest. 2050, that’s 33 years away. Power stations are written off in perhaps 40 years. There are further dramatic price decreases in the pipeline line, like 100 x 160 cm 280 Watt panels for $100 by 2020.
Joseph Farah, go back to the Levant where you came from.
Adamc18 on Sat, 6th May 2017 1:37 pm
IT is perfectly obvious that humanity has prospered for 200 years by using fossil fuels . IT is equally obvious that it is is a bizarre and absurd argument to then use this historical fact as evidence that we should ignore the indisputable fact that modern science shows that to continue to burn fossil fuels threatens the future of humanity. The rising numbers of droughts, heatwaves, wildfires and record temperatures across the entire planet, coupled with the collapsing volume of polar sea ice confirms the validity of the science. This absurd ‘study’ has nothing to do with science or common sense.
onlooker on Sat, 6th May 2017 1:48 pm
Adam these “Studies” is just the cancer ie. Human Industrial system defending itself with its immune system. Nothing rationale just self defense mechanisms kicking in
dave thompson on Sat, 6th May 2017 1:53 pm
Heartland Institute, what else needs to be pointed out?
newfie on Sat, 6th May 2017 4:06 pm
Humans won’t be prospering after the planet is fried to a crisp a century from now. They will be fighting for survival in the New Stone Age. It takes Nature about 500,000 years to turn excess CO2 in the atmosphere into buried carbon sludge and reset the climate. It’s going to be a long time before humans have another civilization.
tahoe1780 on Sat, 6th May 2017 4:32 pm
“It has often been said that, if the human species fails to make a go of it here on the Earth, some other species will take over the running. In the sense of developing intelligence this is not correct. We have or soon will have, exhausted the necessary physical prerequisites so far as this planet is concerned. With coal gone, oil gone, high-grade metallic ores gone, no species however competent can make the long climb from primitive conditions to high-level technology. This is a one-shot affair. If we fail, this planetary system fails so far as intelligence is concerned. The same will be true of other planetary systems. On each of them there will be one chance, and one chance only.” – Sir Fred Hoyle
________________________________________ on Sat, 6th May 2017 5:22 pm
Duh
________________________________________ on Sat, 6th May 2017 5:23 pm
_______________________________________ on Sat, 6th May 2017 5:24 pm
Duh
