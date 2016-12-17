Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on December 17, 2016
Is economic growth environmentally sustainable? No, say a group of prominent ecological economists led by the Australian hydrologist James Ward. In a new PLoS ONE article—”Is Decoupling GDP Growth from Environmental Impact Possible?“—they offer an analysis inspired by the 1972 neo-Malthusian classic The Limits to Growth. They even suggest that The Limits to Growth’s projections with regard to population, food production, pollution, and the depletion of nonrenewable resources are still on track. In other words, they think we’re still heading for a collapse.
I think they’re wrong. But they’re wrong in an instructive way.
The authors describe two types of “decoupling,” relative and absolute. Relative decoupling means that economic growth increases faster than rates of growth in material and energy consumption and environmental impact. Between 1990 and 2012, for example, China’s GDP rose 20-fold while its energy use increased by a factor of four and its material use by a factor of five. Basically this entails increases in efficiency that result in using fewer resources to produce more value. Absolute decoupling is what happens when continued economic growth actually lessens resource use and impacts on the natural environment, that is, creating more value while using less stuff. Essentially humanity becomes richer while withdrawing from nature.
To demonstrate that continued economic growth is unsustainable, the authors recycle the hoary I=PAT model devised in 1972 by the Stanford entomologist and population alarmist Paul Ehrlich and the Harvard environmental policy professor (and chief Obama science adviser) John Holdren. Human Impact on the environment is supposed to equal to Population x Affluence/consumption x Technology. All of these are presumed to intensify and worsen humanity’s impact on the natural world.
In Ward and company’s updated version of I=PAT, the sustainability of economic growth largely depends on Technology trends. Absolute decoupling from resource consumption or pollutant emissions requires technological intensity of use and emissions to decrease by at least the same annual percentage as the economy is growing. For example, if the economy is growing at three percent per year, technological intensity must reduce 20-fold over 100 years to maintain steady levels of resource consumption or emissions. If technological intensity is faster then resource use and emissions will decline over time, which would result in greater wealth creation with ever lessening resource consumption and environmental spillovers.
Once they’ve set up their I=PAT analysis, Ward and his colleagues assert that “for non-substitutable resources such as land, water, raw materials and energy, we argue that whilst efficiency gains may be possible, there are minimum requirements for these resources that are ultimately governed by physical realities.” Among the “physical realities” they mention are limits on plant photosynthesis, the conversion efficiencies of plants into meat, the amount of water needed to grow crops, that all supposedly determine the amount of agricultural land required to feed humanity. They also cite “the upper limits to energy and material efficiencies govern minimum resource throughput required for economic production.” To illustrate the operation of their version of the I=PAT equation, they apply it to a recent study that projected it would be possible for Australia’s economy to grow 7-fold while simultaneously reducing resource and energy use and lowering environmental pressures through 2050.
They crank the notion that there are nonsubstitutable physical limits on material and energy resources through their equations until 2100, and they find that eventually consumption of both rise at the same rate as economic growth. QED: Economic growth is unsustainable. Or as they report, “Permanent decoupling (absolute or relative) is impossible for essential, non-substitutable resources because the efficiency gains are ultimately governed by physical limits.” Malthus wins again!
Or does he?
GDP growth—increases in the monetary value of all finished goods and services—is a crude measure for improvements in human well-being. Nevertheless, rising incomes (GDP per capita) correlate with lots of good things that nearly everybody wants, including access to more and better food, longer and healthier lives, more educational opportunities, and greater scope for life choices. Ward and his colleagues are clearly right that there is only so much physical stuff on the Earth, but even they know that wealth is not created simply by using more stuff. Where they go wrong (as so many Malthusians do) is by implicitly assuming that there are limits to human creativity.
Interestingly, Ward and his colleagues, like Malthus before them, focus on the supposed limits to agricultural productivity. For example, they cite the limits to photosynthesis, which will limit the amount of food that humanity can produce. But as they acknowledge, human population may not continue to increase. In fact, global fertility rates have been decelerating for many decades now, and demographer Wolfgang Lutz calculates that world population will peak after the middle of this century and begin falling. Since the number of mouths to feed will stabilize and people can eat only so much, it is unlikely that the biophysical limits of agriculture on Earth will be exceeded.
But it gets even better. Agricultural productivity is improving.
Consider the biophysical limit on photosynthesis cited by the study. In fact, researchers are already making progress on installing more efficient C-4 photosynthesis into rice and wheat, which would boost yields by as much as 50 percent. British researchers just announced that they had figured out how to boost photosynthetic efficiency to create a super-wheat would increase yields by 20 percent.
In a 2015 article for the Breakthrough Journal, “The Return of Nature: How Technology Liberates the Environment,” Jesse H. Ausubel of Rockefeller University reviews how humanity is already decoupling in many ways from the natural world. “A series of ‘decouplings’ is occurring, so that our economy no longer advances in tandem with exploitation of land, forests, water, and minerals,” he writes. “American use of almost everything except information seems to be peaking.” He notes that agricultural applications of fertilizer and water in the U.S. peaked in the 1980s while yields continued to increase. Thanks to increasing agricultural productivity, humanity is already at “peak farmland“; as a result, “an area the size of India or of the United States east of the Mississippi could be released globally from agriculture over the next 50 years or so.”
Ward is worried about biophysical limits on water use. But as Ausubel notes, U.S. water use has peaked and has declined below the level of 1970. What about meat? Ausubel notes the greater efficiency with which chickens and cultivated fish turn grains and plant matter into meat. In any event, the future of farming is not fields but factories. Innovators are already seeking to replace the entire dairy industry with milk, yogurt, and cheeses made by genetically modified bacteria grown in tanks. Others are figuring how to culture meat in vat.
Ausubel also notes that many countries have already been through or are about to enter the “forest transition,” in which forests begin to expand. Roger Sedjo, a forest economist at Resources of the Future, has projected that by the middle of this century most of world’s industrial wood will be produced from planted forests covering a remarkably small land area, perhaps only 5 to 10 percent of the extent of today’s global forest. Shrinking farms and ranches and expanding forests will do a lot toward turning around the alarming global reduction in wildlife.
How about unsubstitutable stuff? Are we running out of that? Ausubel notes that the U.S. has apparently already achieved absolute decoupling—call it peak stuff—for a lot of materials, including plastics, paper, timber, phosphate, aluminum, steel, and copper. And he reports relative decoupling for 53 other commodities, all of which are likely heading toward absolute decoupling.
Additive manufacturing is also known as 3-D printing, in which machines build up new items one layer at a time. The Advanced Manufacturing Office suggested that additive manufacturing can reduce material needs and costs by up to 90 percent. And instead of the replacement of worn-out items, their material can simply be recycled through a printer to return it to good-as-new condition using only 2 to 25 percent of the energy required to make new parts. 3-D printing on demand will also eliminate storage and inventory costs, and will significantly cut transportation costs. Nanomanufacturing—building atom-by-atom—will likely engender a fourth industrial revolution by spurring exponential economic growth while reducing human demands for material resources.
Ward and company project that Australians will be using 250 percent more energy by 2100. Is there an upper limit to energy production that implies unsustainability? In their analysis, the ecological economists apparently assume that energy supplies are limited. Why this is not clear, unless their model implicitly assumes a growing consumption of fossil fuels (and even then, the world is not close to running out of those). But there is a source of energy that, for all practical purposes, is limitless and has few deleterious environmental effects: nuclear power. If demand for primary energy were to double by 2050, a back-of-the-envelope calculation finds that the entire world’s energy needs could be supplied by 6,000 conventional nuclear power plants. The deployment of fast reactors would supply “renewable” energy for thousands of years. The development of thorium reactors could also supply thousands of years of energy. And both could do so without harming the environment. (Waste heat at that scale would not be much of a problem.) Such power sources are in any relevant sense “decoupled” from the natural world, since their fuel cycles produce little pollution.
Recall that GDP measures the monetary value of all finished goods and services. Finished goods will become a shrinking part of the world’s economy as more people gain access to food, clothing, housing, transportation, and so forth. Already, services account for 80 percent of U.S. GDP and 80 percent of civilian employment. Instead of stuff, people will want to spend time creating and enjoying themselves. As technological progress enables economic growth, people will consume more pixels and less petroleum, more massages and less mortar, more handicrafts and less hardwood.
Ultimately, Ward and his colleagues make the same mistake as Malthus and the Limits to Growth folks: They extrapolate trends without taking adequate account of human ingenuity. Will it be possible to grow the economy 7-fold over this century while reducing resource consumption and restoring the natural world? Yes.
27 Comments on "Is Economic Growth Environmentally Sustainable?"
dave thompson on Sat, 17th Dec 2016 1:52 pm
“Will it be possible to grow the economy 7-fold over this century while reducing resource consumption and restoring the natural world? Yes” What an idiotic conclusion.
Sinnycool on Sat, 17th Dec 2016 2:00 pm
Human ingenuity has only one purpose: to exploit the environment.
If that was not the case our big brains would have provided no evolutionary benefit and would not exist.
The Limits to Growth study simply shows our brains are fit for purpose…
onlooker on Sat, 17th Dec 2016 2:10 pm
Read the title and stopped reading. Only Economists and the insane think we can have infinite growth on a finite planet
penury on Sat, 17th Dec 2016 2:33 pm
The answer is always “NO”, Resources limit the growth of the economy and the development of “more” merely uses resources more rapidly. The article clearly demonstrates an absence of “Reason”
energy investor on Sat, 17th Dec 2016 2:36 pm
The thesis in the 1972 book “Limits to Growth” by Meadows, Randers and Meadows, contained projections out to the middle of this century that so far have only been deemed to be “on track” by further studies from their reprinted book of 2004.
The suggestion they were wrong is both stupid and premature. They may yet be either right or wrong.
The actions of Branson, Musk etc wanting to send folk to Mars, suggests the smart guys think that we cannot have exponential growth on a finite planet. I can’t argue with that.
dave thompson on Sat, 17th Dec 2016 2:50 pm
https://youtu.be/4qtMtpNKm9k
Dredd on Sat, 17th Dec 2016 4:08 pm
“Is Economic Growth Environmentally Sustainable?”
Why bother asking a cancer colony that question?
It is beyond their comprehension, much like a mass murderer who has not yet been caught (Awe Topsy – 2).
sidzepp on Sat, 17th Dec 2016 5:36 pm
There is a paradox in “reason’s” reasoning. All of the discussion of factory farms, 3D manufacturing, etc., points to the loss of jobs. We know how altruistic the Barons are and they will make sure the wealth is fairly shared for all of the displaced workers.
makati1 on Sat, 17th Dec 2016 6:06 pm
Headline told me another unicorn fairy tale. Don’t bother to read.
Last sentence confirmed that my decision was the correct one. LMAO
Glen Bennett on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 12:23 am
What are we, fish in an aquarium dependent on some magical being dispensing our daily bread? The conundrum of infinite growth on a finite planet is premised on our being confined to the finite planet. I am a sun worshipper. That friggin fusion reactor has a billion years of energy built in. A billion years might be finite but I am not going to lose sleep over it.
Now as for resources, that is hugely impacted by population. Reduce, reuse and recycle buys time but still using up a planet worth of resources in 6 months time is a recipe for disaster. I suggest we do two things. We are in a hole that is getting deeper. Stop digging. Zero population growth would be rational. The second thing we should do reveals the cornucopian in me. Go where there are more resources. The Europeans of a few hundred years ago did that, much to the detriment of the Indigenous people of North America but there did exist a cornucopia of resources like trees and fertile soil. Alright, we did what locusts do. Now it’s time to move on and we do have the science and technology to do it.
GregT on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 2:01 am
“The second thing we should do reveals the cornucopian in me. Go where there are more resources.”
Great idea Glen. The nearest known ‘possibly’ hospitable planet is ~4 light years from Earth. Step up to the plate and volunteer. With current best technologies, you’ll get there in about 10,000 years time. In the interim, several thousands of generations of humans will need to deal with the resource limitations on our current planet, or simply go the way of the Dodo bird. Of course the really bright humans among us, will simply wait the 20,000 years until you get back.
Theedrich on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 2:20 am
“Knowledge is the only instrument of production that is not subject to diminishing returns.” – J.M. Clark, Journal of Political Economy, 1927.
All “advances” in technology and “environmentally sustainable” complexification depend ultimately on increasing biological brainpower, or IQ, in humans — plus self-discipline, plus the appropriate education. Before modern times, this increase in IQ was driven by differential survival (aka Darwin’s “survival of the fittest”). But civilization has greatly reduced mortality among the least intelligent types such as Negroes (and never mind the madcap Mohammedans). Indeed, our billionaires, using black Africa (and American urban slums) as a humanitarian theme park, hype their own wonderfulness by, e.g., saving the Afroids from themselves, thereby furthering the explosion of negritude and its consequences. As a result, the dumbest and most animalistic types are expanding at the expense of the smartest, who are mindlessly and suicidally following the mythologically based and long inculcated holiness-preachery of Judeo-Christianity, even when those smartest are atheists. As a result, the global IQ level for homo sapiens is declining at the rate of about five IQ points per century. Another thousand years on this trajectory, and our average will be about 50, roughly as high as the smarter chimpanzees. See Dysgenics: Genetic Deterioration in Modern Populations by Richard Lynn. The idea that techno-unicorns are going to save us from Malthus as per the above encomium about “human ingenuity” is, thus, quite questionable.
makati1 on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 3:35 am
The human species is now unable to explore space beyond the space station and that will soon end. If there are other intelligent beings out there, I am sure they are breathing a sigh of relief. Our trip to the moon probably scared them to death. LOL
Davy on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 6:04 am
Knowledge without the proper wisdom is deadly. This typifies our modern civilization. What are advances? When are advances really regressions? Knowledge applied improperly is not an advance if wisdom is not part of knowledge. Wisdom is a choice knowledge is an end. Knowledge as the ultimate metric of human success is dubious. Wisdom to know what knowledge or how much knowledge is needed should be our ultimate metric.
Modern civilization blurs knowledge and wisdom. Today we are in a race to increase knowledge and store as much cumulative knowledge as we can. The results are clearly catastrophic. Denial is used to argue more knowledge is needed to deal with these catastrophic results. This is now circular reasoning with circular arguments. This appears to be a logical fallacy. This is a complex trap with few solutions. We are a global world locked in competitive competition. Knowledge is a unifying force in this complex arrangement. Wisdom is lacking because each society that makes up our modern global society has its own set of ethics and values. This makes effective control of knowledge lacking. The result is a system perusing knowledge without proper control.
The results of unrestricted growth of knowledge is malignant. We are destroying ourselves slowly and methodically. We are embracing advances that are actually regressions then we find new advances to fight the regressive results with more of the same. The flaw is at the core of our humanity and the reason our civilization will fail. We are not meant to be in a civilization of our size and capability. We need the restraint nature gives us. We need to be in smaller groups. We need less knowledge and more wisdom. This sounds simple but it is the most complex task man has. It about choice and knowledge needed to make that choice.
Downsizing is no longer an option except through collapse. This points to a fate and that fate is ultimately and necessarily collapse. This is a macro process of time and space. Somehow we need to embrace this deadly situation with humility and acknowledge our collective fate but individually. We can then on some level adapt and mitigate the destructive nature of our nature. This is fundamentally something we can do at the local and individual level. We are not going to save civilization with civilization. Civilization is on its own trajectory but we can find individual and local salvation. Salvation in this respect is nothing more than meaning from the insanity that is the result of unrestricted growth. This unrestricted pursuit of growth from knowledge is inevitable in our current arrangement. We can’t fight that but we can yield to society and get out of its way. We can find balance from within ourselves and likeminded small groups. I see no other solution. More can be less and less can be more. Knowing the difference is increasingly vital.
Midnight Oil on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 7:51 am
Sure it IS…that’s if we count growth as in writing poetry, watching the stars, and chasing pretty woman…I’m all in!
makati1 on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 8:41 am
Might I suggest:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tl21Cig33q4
oracle on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 10:07 am
“Will it be possible to grow the economy 7-fold over this century while reducing resource consumption and restoring the natural world?”
No, what will be possible is for the world population to collapse back down to the one billion or so where it really should be.
Jef on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 10:25 am
Is it possible to get enough money into the hands of 8 billion people so that they can feed, cloth, educate, house, themselves without growth?
Is it possible to restrain the wealthy west from using their wealth to live lives of gargantuan carbon footprints.
J-Gav on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 10:46 am
Plenty of good comments above so I’ll limit myself to this:
It’s astounding to me that such twaddle comes to us from a site called “Reason” when it would more accurately be named “Absurdity.”
Outcast_Searcher on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 12:06 pm
Jef, I like your comment. You’re thinking and asking good questions instead of spewing doomer hate/denial.
I think, given human nature, that it is VERY hard. You can’t even get people to intelligently plan for their OWN retirement (when old age is 100% certain, if you survive long enough). Given that, getting humans to give up enough wealth / “good living” to accommodate the needs of the entire biosphere just doesn’t seem doable.
OTOH, it’s not impossible. And your first question is related to what I think is a key question — can humanity compromise and decide to live with a smaller number of humans (pick a number, 2 billion, 5 billion, 10 billion) but SOMETHING besides endless growth (until catastrophe)?
If they can, then improving technology has shown that things can become much more efficient, and some sort of balance MAY be possible, if keeping that balance is truly made “job one”.
Is this mpossible? No. A long shot? Yes, IMO. (Stupid collectively, though often very smart individually seems to be the sad legacy of humanity).
peakyeast on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 12:29 pm
We can have any amount of economic growth as long as it is increasingly decoupled from reality.. Much like now..
Apneaman on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 12:48 pm
Reason.com or Reason magazine is not an actualy publication. It’s a tobacco and fossil fuel funded libertarian think tank.
“The Reason Foundation is a self-described “libertarian” [1] think tank.”
“Ties to the American Legislative Exchange Council
Dr. Adrian Moore, Vice President of Public Policy of the Reason Foundation, is an Advisor to the American Legislative Exchange Council’s Commerce, Insurance & Economic Development Task Force.[6] Reason Foundation representatives have also advised ALEC Task Forces on issues such as state budgets [7], and health reform.”
“According to the Reason Foundation’s 2009 Internal Revenue Source 990 return form, it took in $6 million in donation income against $6.7 million in expenses, with only $639,236 in subscription revenue and $113,575 in ad revenue. ”
http://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php/Reason_Foundation
Playing the “human ingenuity” card is an admission that one has no concrete evidence. It’s a faith based argument. “They’ll think of something”. Tell yourself.
The humans are a cancer and apparently no more aware that they are killing their host, and thus themselves, than any other cancer. The Reason folks are just vocalizing their evolutionary growth programming, but must deny the consequences of mindless growth.
Denial is the evolutionary post hoc psychological band aid for managing awareness of our reality and mortality. The other 250 or so cognitive biases and religion are also post hoc fixes for soothing our existential fears. The price of consciousness is knowing you will die and it could happen any time. Without all these little psychological bandaids we never would have made it this far. Tragically, the once useful adaptations are fatally maladaptive for techno industrial man.
Extinction is the End Game
“Open-ended growth appears to be inherent in nature, all the way from the DNA to the arthropods to mammals, including humans. Open-ended growth is the psychology of a cancer cell. I am not sure I know of a species which has learnt how to limit its own growth. Unfortunately species which transcend their environmental resources can hardly survive – the final arbiter of the climate impasse will be nature itself.”
~ Andrew Glikson, Earth and paleo-climate scientist, Australian National University
https://collapseofindustrialcivilization.com/2016/12/10/extinction-is-the-end-game/
Apneaman on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 1:31 pm
Enigma code
“Morality, Free will, Culture, Religion and Sexuality (a few unmentionable facts)
our lives are essentially fiction based. We read fiction novels and prefer to watch fictional dramas on stage and screen; we readily believe advertising and political propaganda, and most people place implicit faith in some form of religious, economic or political creed. So culture serves as humanity’s Disneyland, a gaudy fantasy world that is specifically designed to keep us ignorant of the fact that it is our genes that call the shots, not our cortical neurones. As a byproduct of genetic evolution, all life is energy dependent and rigidly bound by the laws of thermodynamics.”
http://regmorrison.edublogs.org/2014/03/25/enigma-code/
Boat on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 3:05 pm
Humans that have been born and work in a high tech problem solving environment will be the most likely to BAU during climate change events. The poor around the world will not do so well as they are so dependent on others.
makati1 on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 6:36 pm
Too bad there is not a “Correct English Check” like “Spell Check”, for Boat. It’s difficult to be taken seriously when you do not even have a mastery of your native language.
Apneaman on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 8:40 pm
Boat, methinks nanny state citizens like you will have the hardest time. Big Gov rescue operations are not eternal/ How about the 2 big floods in Houston this year? Seem like many were dependant on Big Gov million dollar rescue operations and bailout/handouts so the victims could eat and cloth themselves afterwards. Gatlinburg – how come Dolly needed to put on a telethon to raise millions if y’all Americans are so independent? Helpless as babies when the shit hits. Poor folks in other countries are the exact opposite of dependant – they have to deal with everything on their own and have for generations. Ain’t got no billion dollar FEMA to save their asses like fat white folk during mega fires and rain bombs. After Fort McMurry AGW jacked mega fire they were giving out $1000 vise cards so he helpless victims could eat and buy a toothbrush. Big Gov & Big Charity after everyone of these events and we even send each other our firefighters to help each other out. The 3rd world villagers are the firefighters and medics and grave diggers and clean up crew and they don’t depend on FEMA subsidized flood insurance. No insurance, yet they survive. N American just stand around like stunned retards waiting for some Big Gov agencies to do all those things. The only work the over privileged do is phone the insurance company and cash the cheque. Big Gov = Big money/resources and it’s impossible for them to keep it up. 21st century super rich high tech societies cannot even prevent entire towns from burning down now and their expensive attempts to hold the sea back are fucking pathetic and will be short lived.
Boat you live in a protective technological bubble and without it you are completly helpless and so are the overwhelming majority of those in the over privileged countries. That is the whole fucking point of collapse.
Hey Boat how are your neighbours down in Corpus Christi doing? Contaminated water. So they did what all techno citizens do. They went shopping. Corpus Christi, Flint, Michigan and thousands of other towns and cities have fucked up rotting and/or industrial poisoned water systems that the populous is dependant on. Y’all going to buy bottled water for the rest of your lives?
Boat, it seem that no matter how many times I present evidence that the system the industrial humans depend on is falling apart, you just can’t accept it.
Valero Energy’s Corpus Christi refinery sued after water contamination
http://www.chron.com/business/eagle-ford-energy/article/Valero-Energy-s-Corpus-Christi-refinery-sued-10798921.php
More than 5,300 U.S. water systems violated lead-testing rules last year
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/to-your-health/wp/2016/06/28/more-than-5000-u-s-water-systems-violated-lead-testing-rules-last-year/
Beyond Flint: Excessive lead levels found in almost 2,000 water systems across all 50 states
TESTS FOR CITIES, RURAL SUBDIVISIONS AND EVEN SCHOOLS AND DAY CARES SERVING WATER TO 6 MILLION PEOPLE HAVE FOUND EXCESSIVE AND HARMFUL LEVELS OF LEAD.
http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2016/03/11/nearly-2000-water-systems-fail-lead-tests/81220466/
At least gas is still “cheap” in Texas eh?
Sissyfuss on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 8:58 pm
“Most likely to BAU during climate change events.” Another masterpiece, Boatload. I can’t decide if it resembles Chaucer or perhaps it is more closely tied to the genius of D H Lawrence. A pity that you’re so far ahead of your time that we reprobates can only ridicule instead of worship.