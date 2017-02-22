Peak Oil? A Chaotic Transition is in Process

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
As the graphic shows, US gasoline inventories are at a 27-year record high. And yet, gas prices and oil prices continue to rise – having increased by about 30-40% (depending on the grade and source) in 2016. And as the second graphic shows, US gasoline consumption in the first part of 2017 is down 8% from the same period in 2016. Strange things are happening –
The glut of gasoline has led to tankers being turned away at New York Harbor in recent weeks, diverted to ports in the Caribbean. However, even that did not resolve the glut on the U.S. east coast. “Record-high inventories in the region are now pushing prices low enough to turn the typical trade flow on its head,” Bloomberg reports. The east coast typically imports a lot of crude oil and refined products. But refined products are instead heading in the other direction because of the buildup in supply.
It’s a concern for the oil companies, which are barely profitable at current prices – and this overhang of gasoline and crude stocks may well cause the price to crash back down to below $40 a barrel.
What is going on?
In two words – Peak Oil is going on. Any system which is getting out of balance becomes increasingly chaotic – this is true of natural biological systems (population growth and crashes are common), weather systems (with climate change, what was once a hundred-year event becomes more frequent, and more intense – consider the floods in CA right now), and in complex market systems such as the global oil market.
And the global energy system is in transition – there is a critical mass of people who understand that the current energy-intensive economy is unsustainable, and are actively adjusting their lifestyles as a consequence. So gasoline consumption is down 8% year-on-year – to the surprise of the oil companies – normally the sign of a down economy – but by all measures the economy is doing fine. People are voting the only effective way they have – with their wallets. Why drive a gas-guzzler? Why drive at all when you can walk or ride your bike, saving money and making a small environmental effect – multiply this by millions of people, and it can make a big difference.And the oil industry is having a great deal of difficulty in forecasting demand in the new environment.
Now the oil industry has many arrows left in their quiver to control the supply side and hence profitability – taking supply offline by fomenting wars (Iraq, Libya), by forming cartels to restrict supply (OPEC), by taking over governments (Tillerson, anyone?) – but demand is in the hands of billions of individuals who have agency. They do function within an economy which has been specifically designed to maximise petroleum use – from city layout (try living in a suburb without a car to do pretty much everything), to destruction of electrified public transportation (I still remember trolley buses – which General Motors provided bargain diesel replacements for on the requirement that the electric system was dismantled) – but people are figuring out that the oil economy is unsustainable. And acting.
My bet is that oil prices, absent a force majeure event such as a new war in the middle east, or a massive hurricane that takes out a chunk of global oil shipping capacity, will fall in 2017. But that’s just an opinion – do your own research.
Jerry McManus
Wow, another one takes the cake for being utterly devoid of anything resembling a clue.
The economy is doing fine? People aren’t driving because they want to be “sustainable”?!?
Give me a fucking break! Try telling that to the millions of folks who are no longer “participating” in the labor force and are therefore not counted as unemployed.
People aren’t driving because the cannot afford to drive, not at any price. End of story.
The author needs to pull their head out of their prius, wake up, and smell the tent cities.
penury
Another attempt to gloss over the facts and create a feel good article. Don’t you feel better now?
twocats
“So gasoline consumption is down 8% year-on-year – to the surprise of the oil companies – normally the sign of a down economy – but by all measures the economy is doing fine.”
Demand up to October 2016 was at or near record highs. 2 or 3 months of data can’t possibly be attributed to such a mass movement as he’s describing. 8% down y-o-y?! well, its february and people are still depressed about trump and california is flooded. let’s give it a few more months before declaring an end to industrial civilization.
jjhman
Looking at the EIA data back to ’92 I’d say that consumption took a big hit in 2008 and has a hard time recovering since then but is only about 8% down from the 2007 peak.
Whether the difference is due to alternative vehicles, economic suffering or sun spots: who knows?
I do see that the car companies are pumping out trucks and SUVs like there’s no tomorrow.
Apparently you can take the data and wrap it around any favored world view.
rockman
Interesting that the author thinks the depletion of oil reserves and the difficulty in finding replacements is just now producing a “chaotic transition”. I guess he hasn’t been observing the dynamic for the last 40 years. More then enough periodic chaos in the Rockman’s world to drive the oil patch to numerous bouts of despare. LOL.
“…which are barely profitable at current prices…” Poorly worded IMHO. Wells being drilled today are generally profitable or they wouldn’t be drilled. Obviously not as many being drilled today as was happening 3+ years ago. But also understand many US shale wells drilled during the boom didn’t generate as good a ROR as some being drilled today.
Production from existing wells are generally producing nice positive cash flows because lifting costs are low compared to the price of oil. Which doesn’t mean all those wells produced a profit on the INITIAL investment. But even if a well never returns 100% of the investment doesn’t mean the current production isn’t generating an attractive net cash flow.
And refineries not making a profit? They always make a profit in the long run. They don’t pay a price for oil that causes them to lose money…which was a major factor in the oil price crash. Though not a hard rule but historically refineries made better profit margins during periods of low oil prices then during price spikes.
Folks can be confusing with terminology sometimes. For instance there really are no “oil companies” as some use the term. There are exploration companies, production companies, refining companies, fossil fuel transportation companies and product retail marketing companies. Some major integrated companies play in a combination of such arenas while others hold a single position. Thanks to the oil price crash and the huge/unsustainable debt load some production companies are doing great today by buying proved producing oil reserves from crippled exploration companies. Just as some refineries are doing great by buying at big discount rates from producing companies desperate for cash flow.
Which brings us full circle was again to the POD. There are always going to be winners and losers that periodically swap positions to some degree.
shortonoil
Even though we expect a crisis to evolve in the industry as a result of finished product inventories in 2017 it is not for the same reasons that are listed by the author of this article. You can see in the EIA graph below that gasoline inventories have been on an upward trajectory since October 2014 when they started off from about their 200 mb low point. That, in itself however, is insufficient evidence to establish a trend. There is just not sufficient enough data at this point from the inventory figures alone to build a confidence interval with a high enough probably to make a reliable call.
That could easily change over the next few months, but for now the results are not conclusive by viewing the situation from just the inventory figures.
https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/hist/LeafHandler.ashx?n=PET&s=WGTSTUS1&f=W
http://www.thehillsgroup.org/
Plantagenet
If peak oil means a glut in oil and cheap gasoline prices then peak oil is turning out to be not as bad as many predicted–in fact so far its pretty good.
Cheers!
Northwest Resident
On a global basis, I don’t think there is any doubt but that the oil industry is in total chaos. And chaos in the energy producing industry generates economic chaos, and economic chaos generates chaos in the social/political sphere. We see it everywhere. There are many places in the world where oil/energy related chaos is intense — think Venezuela, Syria, Nigeria, etc. And other places where the chaos is more low key, for now, but building toward an eventual climax. We can nitpick this author’s opinions and assertions, sure, but he’s still making a very good point. We ARE in a chaotic transition — transitioning from the age of oil to a world where the oil/energy just won’t be there to provide the billions of energy slaves that we’ve been depending on to get things done. What that rapidly approaching world will be like is nothing like what we have been accustomed to.