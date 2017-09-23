How to Survive the Apocalypse

President Trump threatens to “totally destroy North Korea.” Another hurricane lashes out. A second monster earthquake jolts Mexico. Terrorists strike in London. And that’s just this past week or so.
Yes, the world is clearly coming to an end. But is there anything you can do to prepare?
That is not a philosophical question, or a theological one. And if it is a question that seems to beg any explication, you may stop reading now.
But if you are among the swelling class of weekend paranoiacs of affluent means who are starting to mull fantasies of urban escape following the endless headlines about disasters, both natural and manufactured, you may be starting to see a different image in your mind when think “survivalist.” You may no longer see the wild-eyed cave dweller in camouflage fatigues, hoarding canned goods. You may even see one in the mirror.
In a world where the bombproof bunker has replaced the Tesla as the hot status symbol for young Silicon Valley plutocrats, everyone, it seems, is a “prepper,” even if the “prep” in question just means he is stashing a well-stocked “bug-out bag” alongside his Louis Vuitton luggage in a Range Rover pointed toward Litchfield County, Conn. Here is a checklist for the neo-survivalist preparing for the apocalypse.
1. Satchels for Survival
The power grid has collapsed. Supermarkets are looted. With the city teetering on the brink of collapse, the first thing you want to reach for — after the Xanax — is a well-stocked “bug out” bag.
These suddenly chic survival satchels, also known as go bags, are typically lightweight military-grade backpacks stocked with provisions for at least 72 hours. Ready-made bug-out bags containing staples like water purification tablets, a 20-hour body warmer and a multifunction shovel are available on Amazon for under than $200.
Hard-core preppers, however, would never leave their survival up to a mouse click, which is why some sites suggest endless creative tweaks to the standard equipment. Graywolf Survival recommends a chain-saw blade stashed in an Altoids tin to harvest firewood. Survival Life touts feminine hygiene products, even for men, to soak up blood from wounds.
“As long as the gear gets the job done, that’s what matters,” said Andrew Pontius, a marketing consultant and disaster preparedness instructor in Kansas City, Mo., who helps run a site called Bug Out Bag Academy.
2. Go for the Silver
Two years ago, Greece was forced to shutter banks and limit A.T.M. withdrawals to 60 euros a day during a debt crisis that threatened to shatter Europe’s currency union. In the United States, prominent authors like James Rickards, a hedge fund veteran, and David Stockman, once the budget director for the Reagan administration, insist that an even bigger crisis will soon tank Wall Street and torpedo the dollar.
No wonder so many preppers, some of them wearing pinstriped suits, consider gold and silver to be a crucial hedge against a crisis.
While Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies make news, many preppers are quietly packing their bug-out bags with rolls of pre-1965 American dimes, quarters or half-dollars, which are 90 percent silver and available from coin dealers and precious-metals websites (silver is currently about $17 an ounce). “My preferred form of precious metal post-financial collapse, that is, besides high-speed lead,” wrote one prepper on SurvivalistBoards.com.
Unlike gold, which is hovering around $1,300 an ounce, these old silver coins come in small enough denominations to barter for a loaf of bread or a socket wrench in an economic “Mad Max” scenario. Even so, some survivalists remain silver skeptics. “For $100, let’s say you get five silver coins,” said an urban preparedness expert who goes by the nom de guerre Selco. “Why not buy 100 cans of soup?”
3. Alt-Currencies for the Apocalypse
Imagine a true economic apocalypse, one that makes the German hyperinflation of the 1920s, with its wheelbarrows of near-worthless paper currency, look like a hiccup. To prepare for the worst worst-case scenario, some doomers prefer daily staples like tampons, vegetable seeds and cigarettes (that timeless prison medium of exchange) to silver or gold as an alt-currency.
Liquor, too — particularly in easy-to-swap airline bottles — would likely prove a hot commodity, since it not only deadens the pain of surviving in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, but, as a blogger named Survival Mom points out, also provides useful off-label functions as a disinfectant or an ingredient in herbal remedy tinctures.
Visions of a barter economy are not necessarily the stuff of doomer fever dreams, said Xavier Thomas, who runs the British site MoreThanJustSurviving.com with his wife, Elise.
“If we look at examples of systematic social breakdowns, like Argentina in 2001, or the war in the Balkans, goods that people understood on an intrinsic level clearly carried the most value when trading — cans of food, gas, batteries, cheap Bic lighters,” he said. “A good rule of thumb: If you’d find it useful in an emergency, you’ll be able to find someone who will trade for it in an emergency.”
4. Beyond “Duck and Cover”
When President Trump issued his threat to North Korea at the United Nations, many preppers had an almost Pavlovian response: to check their nuclear survival kit. Ever since the backyard bomb shelter went the way of tail fins, survival in the face of mushroom clouds has seemed highly relative.
Some preppers place their faith in unproven home remedies, like bedsheets dusted with baby powder, which they hope will block X-rays, or generous helpings of turmeric mixed with black pepper, to inhibit tumor formation. Others turn to basics, like Geiger counters, wallet-size RAD badges, potassium iodide tablets or a Seychelle radiological family water pitcher, which the manufacturer claims will filter out “99.99 percent of the major contaminants that can be found after a nuclear event.”
Or people may just want to stock up on Snuggies, chocolate Easter bunnies, Hummel figurines or vintage Backstreet Boys paraphernalia, which will do about as much good in the event of a direct strike.
5. The Other Bug-Out Bag
In the event of apocalypse, bring condoms. This may sound like a slogan from a fraternity party T-shirt, but survivalists absolutely adore condoms. Featherweight, ultracompact and durable, condoms (nonlubricated, please) can be used as a makeshift canteen to store water, a fire starter or as elastic bands for an improvised slingshot to hunt small game, according to Creek Stewart, a survival instructor and television host.
When inflated, they can also be used as fishing bobbers or signaling devices for semaphore, according to SensiblePrepper. Oh, and they’re also great for the obvious use, too.
6. Armed to the Teeth, but With What?
Should law and order on the streets break down after, say, a massive hurricane or nuclear-reactor meltdown, that condom slingshot might come in handy in New York, where possession of the most fundamental survivalist self-defense staple — the gun — is highly restricted by law. (The same goes for brass knuckles, nunchucks, ninja stars, switchblade knives, wrist-brace slingshots and, that D.I.Y. prepper favorite, a paint ball pistol loaded with ghost-chili-powder balls.)
So what is a defenseless, law-abiding survivalist to do? Prepper bibles like “100 Deadly Skills,” by Clint Emerson, a former Navy SEAL, are filled with improvised alternative weapons, like a collapsible umbrella lined with wrenches, which is “not illegal to possess,” a New York City Police Department spokesman said, but “would be considered a weapon if you used it on someone.”
Sure, you could master jiu-jitsu. “But if it’s really on, hand-to-hand self-defense will only take you so far,” said Jason Charles, a firefighter and organizer of the New York City Prepper’s Network. To balance legality with lethality in a bug-out bag, he said, “you have to go simpler — hammers, hatchets, certain heavy tools.” That roll of old silver quarters might come in handy, too.
7. Paddling to Safety
Manhattanites face challenges unknown to their Western counterparts hunkering in remote desert bunkers. Their home turf, after all, is not only a prime target, but an island. In the event of a cataclysmic emergency, bridges and tunnels may be closed, or choked off by marauding mobs, forcing survivors to consider waterborne escape.
A lightweight, folding kayak like the Oru Beach LT is a savvy, albeit expensive option ($1,299), since it weighs 30 pounds (easy enough to tote to the Hudson River if Lyft is offline) and collapses to the size of a suitcase — perfect for those tiny Upper West Side closets.
Sure, kayak pros counsel against newbies attempting a Hudson crossing. “There are strong tidal currents, few places to safely launch or land, and an abundance of commercial and ferry transit traffic,” said Randall Henriksen of the New York Kayak Company. But if the choice is armed mobs or choppy waters, many New Yorkers may reach for a paddle.
8. Deliverance From Above
Since the Sept. 11 attacks, many cubicle dwellers have been haunted by fears of being stuck in a skyscraper when disaster strikes. In fact, tragic images from the World Trade Center inspired a micro-industry of high-rise-escape options. There are now escape chutes (basically, giant collapsible fabric tubes for shinnying down) and small parachutes.
The SOS Parachute (about $2,400) is compact enough to store in a cubicle, opens in about two seconds and is designed to work for the 11th floor and higher. Granted, the parachute is exactly not 82nd Airborne-grade, and a 200-pound man might find the landing a little rough. “You may twist an ankle,” said Nicolas Havett, a company executive. But in a situation serious enough to warrant a parachute, that’s a deal that many would take.
9. Who Are You Calling “Rocket Man”?
They were a science-fiction fantasy in the Bond movie “Thunderball,” a space-age gag in “Gilligan’s Island.” But a half-century later, jet packs actually exist. A California company called JetPack Aviation unveiled a functioning turbojet version two years ago, capable of staying aloft for 10 minutes, traveling at speeds up to 100 miles per hour. Current models are available only to the military, but David Mayman, the company’s founder, said he plans to introduce a commercial version within 18 months.
Hard-core doomers need not drain their airplane-liquor-bottle stash to envision the potential: Imagine New York after, say, an electromagnetic pulse attack that wipes out the power grid (like the kind North Korea recently threatened). The bridges and streets resemble a scene from the old John Carpenter movie “Escape From New York,” but the privileged few can soar across the Hudson to safety (or at least New Jersey). “From the time you push the button, you could be in the air in less than 30 seconds,” Mr. Mayman said.
Sure, there is the cost — about $250,000, which the company is hoping to bring down “to the price of a luxury car.” For now, just think of it as the survivalists’ Maybach.
10. No Place Like Dome
Sandy was not the first hurricane to devastate entire sections of New York. In 1893, a hurricane blew through the city with such force that it wiped an entire island — Hog Island, a glittering resort near the Rockaways — off the map. In the event of a megadisaster that leaves parts of the city uninhabitable, survivors might require cheap, stormproof shelter to start a new life.
In the best of times, prefabricated dome shelters receive high marks from environmentalists and penny pinchers alike because of their low cost and minimal environmental impact.
A company called Intershelter sells igloo-shape pleasure domes that call to mind Luke Skywalker’s old pad on Tatooine, but cost only $12,000 for one big enough to include a kitchen; it can be thrown together in a few hours, to make an instant hunting or fishing lodge. But in the worst of times, this dome, “built to sustain hurricane strength winds or earthquakes,” makes great relief housing for disaster victims and, in theory, would make great bug-out bunkers for urbanites looking to build a survivalist compound on the fly.
The dome houses are so rugged, according the company’s founder, Don Kubley, “you could buy one today and your grandkids will be playing in it.” One can only hope.
Should disaster not strike? They make a great man cave or backyard cabana.
11. Pets or Meat
In the event of a breakdown of the food supply that leaves the shelves of Fairway bare and Le Coucou a ghost town on a Saturday night, you will still have to eat. Often.
That is why many survivalists are placing their hopes of sustenance in rabbit, a high-protein, low-fat meat that is also being embraced as “the new chicken” by sustainable food types including Michael Pollan. “Raising meat rabbits is one of the most space-efficient means of growing livestock for meat,” according to the site Survivalist 101.
By livestock standards, rabbits are relatively clean and quiet, too. They can survive on table-scrap vegetables or even grass, and as a bonus, yield valuable fur for improvised winter clothing. And boy do they breed. A doe can produce up to 50 kits a year, yielding 250 pounds of meat, according to researchers at the Penn State Extension.
12. Beyond Medieval Times
To master archery and broadsword combat; to learn to manufacture fabric, bread, ceramic cookware and wood furniture by hand; to perfect the preindustrial arts of iron craft and tanning: Yes, there are worse things to carry into a post-apocalyptic world than a membership card to the Society for Creative Anachronism.
In normal times, this international historical-re-enactment organization seems like little more than a harmless bunch of Renaissance Faire types playing dress up on weekends and celebrating the arts, skills and costumes of pre-17th-century Europe.
But should Armageddon arrive — say, in the form of a limited nuclear exchange, global pandemic or cyber mega-attack — these hobbies could mean your survival. In other words, chivalry may not be dead after all.
13. The Final Frontier
There is bugging out, and then there is really bugging out. In a scorched-earth scenario where even a jet pack is not enough to escape harm’s way, preppers with deep pockets and a taste for Arthur C. Clarke might consider the ultimate escape: launching their DNA into space.
Celestis, a company specializing in “memorial spaceflights” (sending cremated remains into space), recently introduced “genetic spaceflight.” For $12,500, for example, the cosmologically minded can send their DNA (a mouth swab or hair sample) into space on a “true mission of exploration,” aboard a spacecraft on a “permanent celestial journey well beyond the moon.”
Who knows — some ultra-intelligent alien being may discover it in the future, and use your genetic code to reanimate a race of humans on a distant planet. Let’s just hope those humans don’t choose to blow themselves up.
Mick on Sat, 23rd Sep 2017 7:26 pm
My popcorn maker has been working overtime lately ,things are starting to get interesting I think I’ll watch it on tv sitting on my sofa rather than hiding in a bug out shelter.
Shortend on Sat, 23rd Sep 2017 8:26 pm
Read on the blog “Surviving in Argentina” about a fella that invested many years and $$$ in a South Carolina homestead that was wiped out due to the Irma storm.
There is no security now folks…best to wish Lady Luck smiles on you!
makati1 on Sat, 23rd Sep 2017 8:44 pm
You can run, but you cannot escape from Mother Nature or nukes. The best you can do is find a place you think is relatively safe and hunker down. I have.
Apneaman on Sat, 23rd Sep 2017 9:24 pm
“An apocalypse (Ancient Greek: ἀποκάλυψις apokálypsis, from ἀπό and καλύπτω, literally meaning “an uncovering”) is a disclosure of knowledge or revelation. In religious contexts it is usually a disclosure of something hidden, “a vision of heavenly secrets that can make sense of earthly realities”.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apocalypse
paulo1 on Sat, 23rd Sep 2017 9:41 pm
One needs to develop strong community bonds with neighbours. Obviously this doesn’t apply to large urban centres, but it might in strong urban neighbourhoods with an active local identity.
In our rural valley we have very good relationships with our neighbours excluding a sketchy renter who will most likely leave any day. If I need anything at all, I have carte blanche to use what I need, and vice versa. Strangers driving down our road are observed and noted by those living nearby. There are no visitors after dark for the most part. We look after each other’s interests. Our biggest problem right now are black bears gorging up for the winter.
Solar-powered LED motion lights are good at keeping bears away; the 2 legged kind too.
Ghung on Sat, 23rd Sep 2017 11:10 pm
Communications equipment is cheap. Besides cell phones and wifi, the little FRS/GMRS radios (walkie-talkies) can be had cheap and will give families and friends the ability to communicate over a few miles. Nice if you get separated and cell service is down. They don’t rely on any infrastructure except charging, most charge from USB these days, and have full weather/emergency band reception. We keep a couple of those USB battery banks charged as well. I’ve had really good luck with these and you can’t beat the price:
http://www.ebay.com/itm/50000mAh-Backup-External-Battery-USB-Power-Bank-Pack-Charger-for-Cell-Phone-/281565678643?var=&hash=item0
The capacity is overstated but they will charge several devices on a full charge.
It irks me how many people in these disasters don’t have a backup power source for charging things.
makati1 on Sat, 23rd Sep 2017 11:35 pm
“The whole world knows about the U.S. military industrial complex war machine and its pursuit of profits. But Americans tend to turn a blind eye. … Phony patriotism is strong leverage against a population ignorant of the ways of treason by its own government. … You cannot say, “I believe in the 1st Amendment, but…; I believe in the 2nd Amendment, but…; I believe in the 4th Amendment, but…” There is no but.”
“One can love his country but hate his government and its actions. … I love America, but its rulers are alien to individual freedom, its government now anathema to liberty.”
“f the flag is symbolic of government and that government lies at every turn, enslaves its people, steals from their labor, passes laws that are an execration to their Christian faith, takes from them their liberty, mandates the murder of 1 million babies a year, imports tens of thousands of immigrants to replace American workers and drive down wages, and that makes war on other countries that have not threatened us, why should any acknowledge its presence with more than a sneer?”
“The phony form of patriotism instilled within the population is strong leverage against independent thinking, keeping people ignorant of the treason by our own government. … Democracy is the politically correct word and cover term for modern American fascism. … This is only to say that modern America is full-blown fascism with a pretty face. It is every bit as deadly to human liberty as any tyranny in history and I would add far more sinister because of its propaganda sophistication.”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-09-23/danger-patriotism
Nuff said.
Theedrich on Sat, 23rd Sep 2017 11:37 pm
America aims to obliterate mankind. This is obvious from its actions in war, starting with WW II. There it enjoyed carpet-bombing German and Japanese civilian urbanations. It finished, of course, with the nuking of Japan. In the Korean war, General MacArthur proposed nuking Manchuria to create a radioactive cordon which would prevent the Chinese from assisting North Korea for a century thereafter. Luckily, President Truman turned him down, then fired him for his mania and his mouth. But Truman and President Eisenhower carpet-bombed almost every square inch of North Korea, exterminating almost a third of its population. Later, President Johnson and his Defense Secretary, Macnamara, did a pretty good job of laying waste to North Vietnam, except that the Vietcong were prepared to conquer the South or die, and activated their Communist agents in the American media to show the war on TV and produce campus riots, which defeated the U.S. Today President Trump mentions that he will “totally destroy” North Korea if the U.S. “is forced to defend itself or its allies.” This is not coming from Trump himself, unless perhaps unconsciously as a Freudian slip. It is coming from the military part (CIA, DoD) of the Swamp. And lest the anti-Trumpers fantasize that this declaration is due only to the man they hate, it must be made clear that virtually the same thing would have been threatened by crooked Hillary, had she been elected.
For U.S. foreign policy is determined by a historically deep-rooted megalomania which sees America as the true god of mankind. Its whole attitude toward “defense” (actually offense) is based on its ability to annihilate any and all adversaries so that it may continue its program of forcing dysgenics on the planet. As the “shining city on a hill,” as the “indispensable nation,” blah, blah, blah, the U.S. has not only the right but the duty to subjugate all other technologically advanced nations and to infect them with low-IQ sludge so that evolution may be terminated.
In fact, of course, democracy is dead. Starting around the middle of the eighteenth century and the Enlightenment, armies which drew on the masses of the warring nations became the vogue. Napoleon (French Emperor 1804 – 1814) was a leader who succeeded in taking great advantage of this new strategy before his downfall. Since an entire nation was now involved in war, its entire populace was nominally given primacy in rulership, and nominal democracy became the rule in governments. But after the Vietnam war and with the rise of cybernetics and information technology, it became necessary to depend increasingly on specialists and technologically adept militaries. This perforce reduced the importance of the unschooled masses not just in the military but also in civilian affairs, where their main function was to serve as a power base for the leaders. But this is temporary.
With modern techniques of propaganda, the masses can be swayed any which way. So control of the media becomes as important as control of the police forces. And the multitudinous lower IQs are much more easily persuaded by “selling the sizzle, not the steak” than the much rarer higher IQs. Hence the push by the Demonic Party and RINOs to import as much semi-human dross from the Tercer Mundo as possible. This has nothing to do with δημοκρατια as originally construed. And once the successful faction will have succeeded in establishing its dominance for good, the rabble will be treated as it usually is in “socialist” countries: as the useless eaters they are.
Cloggie on Sun, 24th Sep 2017 2:28 am
Wow, this is not some patriotic survival blog but the Sulzberger Times.
I wonder what they know, what we have known for a long time.
deadlykillerbeaz on Sun, 24th Sep 2017 2:38 am
2400 dollars for a parachute?
You’re gonna jump off a multi story building?
You could buy a hundred ounces of silver and 700 cans of soup.
Cloggie on Sun, 24th Sep 2017 2:40 am
2400 dollars for a parachute?
You’re gonna jump off a multi story building?
You could buy a hundred ounces of silver and 700 cans of soup.
The parachute comes with a $240,000 single engine plane. A bargain really.
Mick on Sun, 24th Sep 2017 3:25 am
Long pork will be a popular dish in less than a decade me thinks
Davy on Sun, 24th Sep 2017 5:22 am
In the early days of this board we really had some good prep panels. The site was more doomish then because peak oil was more on our minds. Peak oil has now declined as an issue. I might remind all it is not gone and its dynamics are still at work. It is now a question of how much growth is ahead for a growth based civilization. It is also a question of how far an alternative energy future will go. Then we must worry about climate change and the usual laundry list of issues that always been an issue.
My prep status is long term now. I have the short term completely covered. Well you never have yourself covered short or long but my point is per my personal prep handbook short term is covered. SHTF, I can pass the popcorn for a while and watch all hell break lose. Attitude is part of short and long term prep so I know that the popcorn hell raising watching part will not last long. Eventually the short term part is bled down to how lucky you are that your local has security and can reboot? How lucky are you of avoiding being overrun and destroyed by a pack of mad max men? I am now on my long term. I have the small farmstead with animals, garden, orchard, and wood lot. I have equipment, hardware and supplies to go into a greatly altered world. Your long term is never finished because eventually it is about prepping your neighbor and local. A real long term is about a community. In the end our survival will be about a viable local community.
I live in the surreal of being in the status quo and out of it in twilight zone of collapse. Most people around me don’t live daily with the thought of collapse. I look around and see what has a future and what doesn’t. I see walking dead. It is not that I am living with the thought of total collapse although I know this is always possible, mostly it is the understanding those comforts and conveniences of a consumer affluent culture will come increasingly under threat. I see no future for the young. I look forward to decline and decay. That looking forward is not a happy feeling it is just seeing the future and living it now. I am a firm believer in collapsing in place and going under the radar screen. I follow the yielding principal of Taoism and I live that now. In the meantime practice relative sacrifice in stoicism during affluence. This is your abstract prep in the mind. Do less and learn to say no in a humility and sobriety of the coming reality of the end of an affluent civilization. Its kind of like slowing down as you get old. Live healthy and avoid excesses because your health is probably your most important prep both short and long term. These might be the last days you can really prep yourself. The internet allows so many consumer possibilities. We have many building stores where you can buy all that hardware and tools. We have all those professionals out there to build you a doomstead.
I am a firm believer in prepping the basics. If you are like me then go to part B and do more. I enjoy doing this. It is my passion, hobby, and enjoyment. I consider myself an expert and have a handbook. I have been living doom as an academic since 2000. I have always been a goofy guy that is has never adapted well to normality. I have always called into question the status quo as BS. I saw right through it early on. I never fit in with liberals or conservatives because they both are the same BS status quo. Where I made the mistake in the past was extremism. If I would have been more moderate I would have done better early on. That is one recommendation I can give you for prep part 2 don’t get extreme about it. Live life fully now in prep or not.
I am going further but I realize that effort might not be needed. I also realize many of you have other passions, hobbies, and enjoyments so going to prep part 2 is not for you. I would say if it is not for you don’t do it. What I would say is if you are one of those people who have a nice life now then enjoy it fully. That is the most important thing in my mind give thanks for a good life and don’t waste it.
I firmly believe there will not be a techno future of an adapted status quo of affluence the goofy ass techno optimist preach now. I am not a science denier to think we can force and alter the earth carbon system and get away with it. I don’t think we can cause a budding extinction event of destroying a planetary ecosystem of magnificent nature and replace it with an adapted Anthropocene of degraded habitation in population overshoot. Live life large but do the basics of preparation. Check out Puerto Rico if you want to get a grip on what can happen anywhere and everywhere. Think of how much better some down there are who have a backup for at least weeks. Think of the others in discomfort and fear. That is why you prep the basics. If you want to be like me and go the full 100 yards then have at it but everyone can do the basics.