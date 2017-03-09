High-rises could be hit hard by blackouts

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
APARTMENT prices could drop over the threat of more frequent blackouts, which can cause chaos among residents stuck in lifts and without airconditioning.
Power outages can create headaches for apartment dwellers who are left without access to lifts, or stuck inside them, when the lights go out.
It’s a problem that could start to impact property prices, according to Matt Mushalik, an adviser to the Australian Association for the Study of Peak Oil and Gas.
“There is no way skyscrapers will survive the coming electricity crisis,” Mr Mushalik told Domain.
“And that’s particularly when few of the existing towers ever invest in renewable energy to make up for shortfalls.”
Many high-rise apartments don’t have back-up generators and only cater for emergency and exit lighting using small batteries.
Installing a back-up would likely be very expensive and possibly cost millions.
Australians, particularly in Sydney and Melbourne, are bracing for the possibility of more blackouts as the country transitions to renewable energy sources for its electricity, and climate change drives more extreme weather events.
Greville Pabast, executive chairman of property valuers and advisers WBP Property Group said the threat of increased blackouts would affect all residential property, whether that be houses or apartments.
“The major difference with high-rise apartments is the threat to safety in the event a person becomes stuck in a lift during the event,” Mr Pabast told news.com.au.
“While data doesn’t currently demonstrate a causal link between power outages and fluctuations in apartment prices, that’s not to say it couldn’t be an issue in the future should blackout frequency increase dramatically.”
If blackouts increased, Mr Pabast said there would likely be an increase in the number of new developments featuring generators and other renewable technologies to address this, with the cost reflected in property prices and through owner’s corporation fees.
“In that case, it could become a case of the ‘have’s’ and ‘have not’s’, with positive price benefits for those buildings with renewable energy technology, and negative implications for those that don’t,” he said.
But Mr Pabast said he hadn’t seen much of link yet between renewables in the home and higher property prices.
“While society and households are becoming more environmentally conscious, the cost of purchasing and implementing technologies such as solar are still high relative to potential cost savings — a cost buyers also fail to recognise when getting out the proverbial chequebook,” he said.
With demand in the property market so high at the moment, Mr Pabast said he hadn’t noticed potential buyers expressing concern over energy security.
“At present, supply shortages for many property types in Melbourne and Sydney means issues such as this, which are currently in their infancy, don’t rank too highly among the typical purchaser.”
16 Comments on "High-rises could be hit hard by blackouts"
Midnight Oil on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 6:20 am
These apartments/condos will be converted to mausoleums. Just put a plaque on the door, seal it up and hold your nose!
New meaning for stranded assets
Cloggie on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 6:58 am
Suppose you are 85 and sitting in a wheel chair, living on the 20th floor and the elevator stops functioning after a black out and you are out of food.
TheNationalist on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 9:13 am
Here in Australia ‘community solar’ is still an unborn thought process for the uneducated masses. This would have solved some of the problems surely.
Detached older style houses like mine with room for fruit and veg growing and a private roof for solar seem a much better idea long term.
You just can’t add the equivalent of a Canberra every year (highest population growth in OECD) and expect the ‘planners’ to address energy efficiency and sustainability. The extra work required would not be as profitable and pro economic ‘growth’ now would it?
rockman on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 10:18 am
Cloggie – “Suppose you are 85…and you are out of food.” Don’t you understand why most old farts have lots of cats as pets? Instead of “Meals on Wheels” it will be “Meals on Paws”. LOL.
Cloggie on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 10:41 am
Sometimes cats eat their dead master.
In that case we’re back at “Meals on Wheels”.
https://www.reference.com/pets-animals/cats-eat-dead-people-929e20a9e41e775f
BobInget on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 11:26 am
Apneaman, Kindly post that link again, can’t get it to work.
IMO the day DJT took office spelled beginnings
of ends. Ive been depressed ever since.
BobInget on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 11:34 am
Fuel cells tech is making giant leaps.
In 1977 I predicted every major commercial and residential would be in Full Monty by 2000.
Cogeneration, using NG as feed stock, aided by solar and wind I figured would independently power high rise residential and commercial buildings.
Forty years later it must be time.
There are already tall buildings incorporating solar and wind into a grid tie set-up.
Bob on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 12:51 pm
The provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian and Anhui are bracing for severe power shortages this summer. Shanghai is also likely to find itself in the eye of the storm. All told, electricity demand in these regions is likely to exceed supply by an estimated 19 million kilowatts (kW) in the summer, according to estimates by regional power distributor East China Grid Company.
So we will know what life will be like in the high-rise buildings in the future as China has gotten there first. The first hints of trouble will probably be mass deaths of the elderly this summer. Stay tuned. Google “China power blackouts” to keep up with events.
GregT on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 3:04 pm
@Bob,
It would appear that the site is down, at the moment.
makati1 on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 5:57 pm
High rise is high risk in the future. Water will be more important than elevators. Most can still go up and down on their own two feet but water will be the hard part. Thus, the entire city will be abandoned eventually, except near rivers.
Electric goes out a few times a year here in Manila. Sometimes just because they are performing maintenance in an area or connecting a new power line. They post the days and times in the newspapers and on TV. Then, of course, there are also heavy storms.
Occasionally, a major storm may take down a power line. In 9 years, that has happened less than a total of 10 times and only twice was the condo electric off for more than an hour or two. The elevators and water still worked because they are on separate emergency generators. There are also other emergency generators that provide the condos with 15A of electric to run the fridge, lights, etc. Only twice did they run out of diesel before the commercial electric was restored.
My sister in PA loses her electric more often than I and for longer, unannounced periods. Sometimes for days in the winter. How many homes in the burbs will also be abandoned for the lack of electric to pump water to flush and drink? Or to power/control their heating system? Or to fight those 90+F days in the hotter parts of the world? More than high rises will be affected.
penury on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 5:57 pm
I think it is safe to say, If you lie in a high rise apartment above the third floor and the e3lectricity goes out you are in trouble regardless of age. However most people over the age of about 60 have lived thru enough situations in their lives that a minimum of at least two weeks food is on hand (9 months for the kitties)and at least 30 days supply of prescriptions. Not too certain about the youngers. And going outside would not be recommended at any age after about three days.
makati1 on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 6:20 pm
Penury, I agree. Age is not the determining factor in most cases. Preps and common sense is. There is the weak spot for the younger generation. I’m good for at least a month without leaving my condo. Maybe two if I am thrifty with my supplies. I guess you are prepared also. I hope to be on the farm by the end of the year, if all goes well. No electric needed there.