Half of world population made air travel in 2016

A total of 3.7 billion passengers took scheduled flights in 2016 –which amounts to almost half of the global population.
A preliminary data, released by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), shows a growth of 6.0% in 2016, compared to 2015. The number of worldwide scheduled flights rose to approximately 35 million. This means that the average scheduled flight carried approximately 106 passengers.
Despite its relatively sluggish growth, Europe still accounted for the largest share of international RPKs in 2016, with 36%. Asia Pacific was second with 29%, while the Middle East surged into third place with a 15% share, driven by the growth of the major Gulf carriers.
More than half of people of travelled across an international border last year were transported by air.
Low-cost carriers accounted for about 28% of the world total scheduled passengers in 2016, crossing the milestone of one billion passengers for the first time. LCCs in Europe represented 32% of total passengers carried by LCCs, followed by Asia Pacific (31%) and North America (25%). ICAO noted that the growth of LCCs was most notable in emerging economies.
makati1 on Thu, 5th Jan 2017 7:35 pm
Where are the “renewable” fuels for this kind of travel? LOL
BTW: Now you can see how diseases spread and how easy it would be to introduce a man-made virus all over he world in a mater of days.
If you still don’t understand … take a look at this”
https://www.flightradar24.com/
The current planes in the air. Zoom in on any area you are interested in and see the real number.
Midnight Oil on Thu, 5th Jan 2017 7:51 pm
Hmmm, had an article that claimed only 5% of the world’s population will fly on a plane, yet half the number actually did last year!
Cool…some folks practically do it everyday it seems….that seems fair.
Suppose that is why they have hourly shuttle service between BOS, LGA and DCA…
Yep, remember the Trump Shuttle!?
Another money maker (sarcasm).
We are doomed