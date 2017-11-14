Growth in Electric Vehicles Won’t Dent Oil Demand Much

Amid an anticipated increase in electric vehicles during the next 20 years, the world’s appetite for oil is still expected to wane just a bit, as demand for transportation including petrochemicals continues, the International Energy Agency said Tuesday.

An estimated 50 million vehicles will be in operation by 2025 and 300 million by 2040, versus about 2 million currently, the IEA said. But that’s expected to reduce global demand by just 2.5 million barrels a day, or roughly 2 percent, by then.

The U.S. will be a major player in global oil and gas markets for years as the shale industry boom transforms into the largest supply increase ever, the agency said in its annual World Energy Outlook. The cycle will change the U.S. into a net exporter of fossil fuels, with growth in U.S. oil production hitting that accomplished by Saudi Arabia at its peak, it said.

The Paris-based IEA said it had trimmed its longer-term oil-price estimates from 2016, in part due to the declining cost of conventional and renewable energy sources, global efforts to curb climate change, and the boom in U.S. shale oil and gas production.