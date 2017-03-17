Global population to use 71% more resources by 2050

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
The global population is set to grow by 28 per cent and is predicted to use 71 per cent more resources per capita by 2050, says an international research centre.
Without urgent steps to increase efficiency, the global use of metals, biomass, minerals such as sand, and other materials, will increase from 85 to 186 billion tonnes per year by 2050.
The report, “Resource Efficiency: Potential and Economic Implications”, was released by the International Resource Panel at the G20 meeting in Berlin on Thursday.
It said smarter and more efficient use of the world’s natural resources today means the next generation will reap annual economic benefits of $2 trillion by 2050, while offsetting the costs of ambitious climate change action.
The report found while investment in ambitious climate action would cause a 3.7 per cent fall in per capita Gross World Product by 2050, this cost to the economy could be offset by more efficient use of resources.
For example, between 2005 and 2010, a UK programme recycled or reused seven million tonnes of trash destined for the landfill. This move saved six million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, close to 10 million tonnes of virgin materials and 10 million tonnes of water.
It also increased business sales by 176 million pounds, reduced business costs by 156 million pounds and created 8,700 jobs.
Globally, more sustainable use of materials and energy would not only cover the cost of keeping global warming below 2 degrees Celsius, but also add an extra $2 trillion to the global economy by 2050.
The International Resource Panel is a group of eminent experts in natural resource management hosted by UN Environment.
This report was commissioned in 2015 by the Group of Seven (G7) countries.
“This is an environmental win-win,” said UN Environment head Erik Solheim said in a statement.
Davy on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 5:41 am
“Set to grow” does not mean it will. Predicted “to use” means nothing if you dismiss negative external factors. Eventually our hopium predictions based on estimates that are solely on past data series will become irrational and irrelevant in a finite world. This is nothing more than lazy mechanical extrapolations of goal seeking. It is politically correct because can you imagine a real forecast that calculates a coming die off and economic collapse! If you include external factors that are obviously negative variables then we could see some really jaw dropping predictions.
I am disgusted by these groups. I am disgusted with academia who are supposed to be competent with science but are really competent with denial. I am disgusted by the fake and bought off media. I am especially disgusted with the libitards and greens that should be honest and tell it like it is. I am a tree hugger but an honest one. Libitards spit in my face and now they are on my shit list. Conservatives have always been disgusting. What can you say about climate deniers and social primadonnas? The only ones real today are doomers and they are considered fringe and mentally insane. What does that tell you about society and our narrative? How about Sodom and Gomorrah.
Let’s get real before it is too late. Well maybe staying in denial is easier for the vast majority of sheeples. We need to avoid stampeding the sheeples because that is what happens with a loss of confidence. I am sure the powers-to-be are both in panic mode and in denial. They secretly know the bad news but deny it because they are so habituated to techno optimism and comforted by the realization that their wealth transfer polices are maintaining their status quo. There are billions of people to yet disenfranchise in this process before it really impacts them.
twocats on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 5:50 am
Global population continues to grow. Another factor the peak demand crowd refuses to address. I guess we are raising only monks. I know that many young adults are trying to go without cars because of the super-high cost of insurance (for young adults), but its very difficult to hold down a job in most medium sized cities without one. so over the next five years expect gasoline demand to rise.
penury on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 10:17 am
Not even remotely possible. Or even desireble.
Sissyfuss on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 10:28 am
If we are using one and a half of Earths resources yearly at the present and will need 71% more by 2050 we gonna need another planet.
I was in the recycling business for years and the capitalists didn’t like the philosophy of less waste and especially of reuse. Once the orgy of consumption slows and the fast food vomitauriums close, salvageism will be the new business order.
Cloggie on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 10:47 am
If you recycle materials close to 100%, you can use materials all you want, without the need to have a bad conscience about it.
Cloggie on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 10:49 am
More robotics recycling:
Cloggie on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 10:53 am
The same including pre-processing and computer identification and location.
GregT on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 11:30 am
If we stopped consuming the Earth and turning it into garbage, there would be no need for a robotic recycling plant, which itself will also need to be recycled at some point in the future.
Anonymous on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 1:12 pm
The wisdom of clogged pipes, in 2 parts.
1)Build robo-cars. (Don’t ask why)
2)Build robo-robos. (Robots will fix all our problems…just you wait and see).