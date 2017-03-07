Food demand predictions could be inaccurate

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
The widely held view that food production needs to double by 2050 to feed a growing world population may be inaccurate.
In a study published in the journal Bioscience, researchers from Penn State’s agriculture college have challenged that view, saying the required increase may be as high as 70 per cent — or as low as 25 per cent.
Mitch Hunter, a doctoral student in agronomy, says the analysis shows that production needs to keep increasing, but not as fast as many have claimed. That’s important because it means there can be more opportunity to protect the environment, he says.
“In the coming decades, agriculture will be called upon to both feed people and ensure a healthy environment,” said Hunter. “Right now, the narrative in agriculture is really out of balance, with compelling goals for food production but no clear sense of the progress we need to make on the environment.”
A review of recent trends in agriculture’s environmental impacts shows that they are increasing and must drop dramatically to maintain clean water and stabilize the climate, according to the researchers.
More clearly defining targets, the researchers say, will clarify the scope of the challenges that agriculture must face in the coming decades, focusing research and policy.
“Food production and environmental protection must be treated as equal parts of agriculture’s grand challenge,” says study co-author David Mortensen, professor of weed and applied plant ecology, Penn State.
These new findings have important implications for farmers. Lower demand projections may suggest that prices will not rise as much as expected in coming decades.
penury on Tue, 7th Mar 2017 9:51 am
Who would have gue3ssed? A prediction which may be wrong. Wake me when we get one that may be correct.
Go Speed Racer on Tue, 7th Mar 2017 10:30 am
Was at the grocery store, looking at a box of Kraft
Macaroni and Cheese.
The box was labeled,
in big letters,
“Serves 4, or one American”.
BobInget on Tue, 7th Mar 2017 11:08 am
City* Population 2014.. (3 years old)
1 Tokyo, Japan 37,833,000
2 Delhi, India 24,953,000
3 Shanghai, China 22,991,000
4 Mexico City, Mexico 20,843,000
W/O oil or a reasonable replacement, how are we to feed cities?
Forget driving to the super. All those boxes of Mac & Cheese were eaten by hungry mice.
Davy on Tue, 7th Mar 2017 11:51 am
Humans are out of balance so how do you expect their agriculture to be balanced?
“In the coming decades, agriculture will be called upon to both feed people and ensure a healthy environment,”
WTF, in the coming decades with the agricultural revolution in taters from water, soil, and oil depletion, population overshoot, planetary system decline and localized failure, and climate instability and you expect agriculture to be called upon to both feed people and ensure a healthy environment? What part of failure don’t you understand?
“These new findings have important implications for farmers. Lower demand projections may suggest that prices will not rise as much as expected in coming decades.”
The new lower demand figures are in line with a halving of the global population from a generational impact of more deaths than births from a consumption and population rebalance driven by multifaceted overshoot of thresholds both systematic and natural. A significant amount of change will occur when globalism self-destructs and global monocultures are not possible at today’s levels. These factors will be increasingly important like seasonality, the end of discretionary foods, low impact foods from economical unprocessed sources and local based foods. Long story short a food system more like 100 to 200 years ago.
When our best and brightest from the loony bin called academia preach these absurd articles you know our civilization is approaching its end.
BobInget on Tue, 7th Mar 2017 12:41 pm
Two or even 117 years ago a majority lived on farms.
Or, at least worked on farms, ranches, before the industrial revolution. Today fewer then 4% help feed the world.
This is only possible because of oil and/or natural gas.
In 1800 93.9% rural US population stood at 5,308,483
By 1900 only 60% of our 76,212,168 live on farms.
With the same amount of farmland available one hundred years ago we fed 76, million.
In 2000 81% of US lived in cities. Here’s what city people export…
The following export product groups represent the highest dollar value in American global shipments during 2016. Also shown is the percentage share each export category represents in terms of overall exports from the United States.
Machinery including computers: US$190.5 billion (13.1% of total exports)
Electrical machinery, equipment: $167.2 billion (11.5%)
Aircraft, spacecraft: $134.6 billion (9.3%)
Vehicles : $124.3 billion (8.5%)
Mineral fuels including oil: $94.7 billion (6.5%)
Optical, technical, medical apparatus: $82.0 billion (5.6%)
Plastics, plastic articles: $58.4 billion (4.0%)
Gems, precious metals: $57.8 billion (4.0%)
Pharmaceuticals: $47.1 billion (3.2%)
Organic chemicals: $33.9 billion (2.3%)
Mineral fuels including oil was the fastest-growing among the top 10 export categories for 2016, up in value by 72.4% for the 7-year period starting in 2009. Crude and refined petroleum oils as well as petroleum gases were the leading gainers under this category.
In second place for improving export sales were vehicles which rose 68.8% led by international sales of cars, automotive parts and accessories and trailers.
Exports of American aircraft and spacecraft appreciated by 62.3% over the 7-year period.
Apneaman on Tue, 7th Mar 2017 1:43 pm
Everything will be fine, just fine.
Summer heat broke 205 records and more extreme weather is to come, Climate Council of Australia reports
“Sydney had its hottest summer on record, and the regional NSW town of Moree had more than 50 consecutive days of temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius or above.
In Brisbane, the city recorded its hottest summer on record, in terms of mean temperature, while the town of Maryborough had a record 23 summer days of at least 35C.
Even the nation’s capital didn’t escape the heat, with the mercury hitting 35C on 12 days.”
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-03-08/summer-heat-part-of-ongoing-extreme-weather-climate-council-says/8332740
BobInget on Tue, 7th Mar 2017 2:00 pm
WE gonna need lots of NG (or coal) to keep cool this coming summer.
SOUTHERN HEMI watch is warning us.
1) Will this be the summer that crashes Arctic oil and gas pipelines in Alaska and Siberia? (permafrost melt)
2) Will this summer break all wildfire records?
a) March 7th 2017 (winter)
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/03/07/crews-fight-fires-in-colorado-texas-kansas-and-oklahoma.html
b) 3/7/17
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/colorado-wildfire_us_58be8da4e4b09ab537d67885
(when the political right and left agree, watch out)
BobInget on Tue, 7th Mar 2017 2:15 pm
As an investor, I’m biding on US and Canadian fertilizer companies. They pay good dividends and are near yearly lows. Unlike most stocks, certainly Not over valued.
Nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium (a.k.a. potash) – The three macronutrients most required for growing food.-
IMO relations with Russia are souring .
(Russian fertilizer/oil could get sanctions/taxed once Trump resigns.
HARM on Tue, 7th Mar 2017 3:55 pm
Relax everyone. Global food consumption will be going way DOWN over the next few decades because genetic engineering will eliminate the need for it! Technocopian breakthroughs will allow us to genetically engineer plant-people who have enough chlorophyll in their skin to photosynthesize their own energy! It’s all coming out in Tom Friedman’s next book, Being Green!
Apneaman on Tue, 7th Mar 2017 4:36 pm
Warm Winds Take Aim at Chukchi as Arctic Sea Ice Volume Hits Record Lows
“Temperatures over the Chukchi Sea are predicted to hit as high as 37 degrees Fahrenheit (2.9 C) on Wednesday and Thursday as a massive high pressure ridge building over Alaska pulls warm, moist Pacific air northward. These temperatures represent staggering warmth for this Arctic Ocean zone during March when temperatures are typically about 54 degrees F (30 degrees C) cooler.”
– Arctic Sea Ice Volume Lowest Ever Recorded During Winter, Comparable to Summer Volumes of the Early 80s
– Weather is Variable, But the Underlying Trend Looks Pretty Bad
“However, despite this potential, sea ice states are looking as bad or worse than they ever have at the end of freeze season. And it is worth noting that less ice coverage and volume leaves more dark water open to absorb the sun’s springtime and summer rays and less ice to reflect it. Furthermore, post La Nina periods, as we are now experiencing, tend to flush more atmospheric and ocean heat into the Arctic. So, despite the variable nature of weather overall, we’re in a bit of a situation where the systemic trend odds of a noteworthy sea ice recovery toward more rational trend lines pre-summer 2017 aren’t looking very good”
https://robertscribbler.com/2017/03/06/warm-winds-take-aim-at-chukchi-as-arctic-sea-ice-volume-hits-record-lows-during-february-of-2017/
Apneaman on Tue, 7th Mar 2017 4:48 pm
Zambians seeking food aid killed in stampede
At least eight killed as many affected by humanitarian crisis caused by severe regional drought scramble for handouts.
http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/03/zambians-seeking-food-aid-killed-stampede-170306140945875.html
makati1 on Tue, 7th Mar 2017 5:41 pm
BobInget, only in Western countries and their wannabees is the farmer to eater ratio in the single digits. Most of the rest of the world has a majority of farmers or a high percentage.
LABOR FORCE – BY OCCUPATION – AGRICULTURE
U$ – 0.7%
China – 33%
Russia – 10%
India – 49%
Mexico – 14%
Philippines – 29%
Thailand – 32%
Etc.
https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/fields/2048.html
The smaller the number, the more likely the country relies on oil for their production. The more oil reliance the more pain when oil stops or is too expensive to use.
Reduction of waste and a more vegetarian diet would feed those billions to come. Local farming and local use, not global shipping and all the loss involved. Not to mention cost.
Davy on Tue, 7th Mar 2017 6:15 pm
Bullshit Makati. Fake agenda news as usual. Take a country like China. China has an industrial agricultural sector that rivals the US. You forget to mention the point that several of your higher agricultural participation labor countries are also in dangerous population overshoot especially your Philippines. Your country has forest and fishery ecosystems in decline and failure. China and India are among the most polluted of nations with agricultural land being destroyed by development and industrialization. Your argument is lame as usual.
Go Speed Racer on Tue, 7th Mar 2017 7:11 pm
Hey sleep Apnea man, knock it off with
measuring the temperature.
Trump outlawed measuring the
outdoor temperature by executive order.
From now on, no more global warming.
That’s all BS now.
And he just got rid of fuel economy standards.
And bringing back CFC’s and Leaded gas!
Boat on Tue, 7th Mar 2017 7:38 pm
Mak,
Before oil life expectancy was was what, 35? When these brain storms come to mind have you considered you will be dead before oil runs out? Decades after your dead?
GregT on Tue, 7th Mar 2017 8:47 pm
Boat,
Life expectancy in the 1800s not as bad as reported
https://gcanyon.wordpress.com/2009/06/25/life-expectancy-in-the-1800s-not-as-bad-as-reported/
The issues were infant mortality and disease Boat, and had little to do with oil. Life expectancy increased at the end of the 1800s due to the ‘Germ Theory of Disease’, but only by around 10 or so years if a person made it to adulthood.
“A transitional period began in the late 1850s as the work of Louis Pasteur and Robert Koch provided convincing evidence; by 1880, miasma theory was struggling to compete with the germ theory of disease. Eventually, a “golden era” of bacteriology ensued, in which the theory quickly led to the identification of the actual organisms that cause many diseases.[3][4] Viruses were discovered in the 1890s.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Germ_theory_of_disease
But of course, continue to spew your usual nonsense.
makati1 on Tue, 7th Mar 2017 8:52 pm
Boat. Oil is not going to ‘run out’. It is just going to be too expensive to buy. I see that day fast approaching. I ignore it as it has nothing to do with my quality of life.
BTW: Life expectancy is NOT determined by oil. Many people lived to be 80 and 90 in the BC years. And millions of people still die under age 35. So what?
Life expectancy in the U$ is falling, not growing, due to childbirth deaths increasing. Why is that? Because the u$ is sliding into the 3rd world, Boat.
GregT on Tue, 7th Mar 2017 9:26 pm
Why is the U.S. Infant Mortality Rate So High?
“Infant mortality, defined as death within the first year of life,1 is commonly accepted as one of the key gauges of a nation’s socioeconomic development. So how is it possible that the United States, which spends more on health care per capita—$8,713 per person annually2—than any country, has one of the highest levels of infant mortality among the world’s developed countries?”
“In 2015, the CIA ranked the U.S. 167th out of 224 countries monitored for number of infant deaths per 1,000 live births, which measures a country’s infant mortality rate, or IMR.”
“The U.S. IMR of 5.87—sandwiched in between Slovakia (6.05) and Croatia (5.77)— has been called “a national embarrassment.””
http://www.thevaccinereaction.org/2016/05/why-is-the-u-s-infant-mortality-rate-so-high/
makati1 on Tue, 7th Mar 2017 11:04 pm
Just in!
“U.S. slips to seventh best country in the world after Trump election, Switzerland tops the list”
And the US is 18th in “Quality of Life”, NOT 1st. LOL
http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/03/07/us-slips-seventh-best-country-world-after-trump-election-switzerland-tops-list/98816470/?utm_source=feedblitz&utm_medium=FeedBlitzRss&utm_campaign=usatoday-newstopstories
And the slide goes on…
makati1 on Tue, 7th Mar 2017 11:11 pm
Coming soon to a town near you…
“A strain of bird flu has been detected in a chicken breeder flock on a Tennessee farm contracted to U.S. food giant Tyson Foods Inc, and the 73,500 birds will be culled to stop the virus from entering the food system, government and company officials said on Sunday.”
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-birdflu-usa-idUSKBN16C0XL?feedType=RSS&feedName=topNews&utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed:+reuters/topNews+(News+/+US+/+Top+News)
3rd world here comes America! lol
GregT on Tue, 7th Mar 2017 11:31 pm
Hmmm, according to your link Mak, the US ranks number 3 in ‘cultural influence’? Behind France and Italy?
One really must wonder what ‘culture’ they would be referring to?
Apneaman on Tue, 7th Mar 2017 11:39 pm
mak, I don’t put too much stock in the Trump win as a big factor. The US slide has been a long time coming and it was done with one piece of legislation after another and incremental steps in corruption. Can’t blame it solely on global economics either as all countries have had to deal with the changing realities of global neo liberalism. So whose to blame? Some much more than others, but when you held all the cards and conquered much of the planet culturally (music, Hollywood, consumerism, etc) there is no one else to blame.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rVXekzwkz10
makati1 on Wed, 8th Mar 2017 12:31 am
Ap, I agree, but that ‘slide’ is what made his win possible. Now we get to watch the show as the rest of the U$ economy and infrastructure crumbles. Trump will only add to the chaos that is the future of America. I would not be surprised if the U$ is not in another war (North Korea?) by the end of next year.
Problem is, there are not many countries left where the U$ wouldn’t get it’s ass kicked. Even little N.Korea could devastate a lot of South Korea, Japan and even Guam if it is cornered/attacked.
“A military plan should take into account North Korea’s capability to use chemical and biological weapons. Seoul, the capital of South Korea, is within easy artillery range. North and South Korea are still technically at war as they signed an armistice but not a treaty following the end of the Korean War in 1953. … If intermediate-range Musudan missiles are not knocked out at first strike, they can be used to hit targets as far as Japan and Guam. A conventional strike on North Korea would almost certainly escalate to war. Pyongyang has a 1.1 million-man army, including a mechanized infantry corps, an artillery corps, an armored corps, and several infantry corps. 13,000 artillery pieces deployed along the demilitarized zone, 30 miles from Seoul. It boasts around 1,100 tactical short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles, in addition to 100–200 intermediate range weapons (the Musudan).”
http://www.globalresearch.ca/us-contemplates-attack-against-north-korea/5578112
Buckle up and pass the popcorn. It is getting interesting. Nothing to do but enjoy the show. As you said, it has been a long time in production.