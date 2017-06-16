Expect the ‘longest economic expansion’ since WWII, says economist

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
DENVER — “This is going to be the longest economic expansion in the post-World-War-II era,” stated Kevin Thorpe, the global chief economist at Cushman & Wakefield.
He was giving an assessment to a crowd of reporters at the National Association of Real Estate Editors conference, and the general message was one of growth — not risk.
“The U.S. will not be going into recessions anytime soon,” Thorpe said.
“Recessions don’t just happen,” he added. “First we need to see imbalances somewhere in the economy — too much credit, too much exuberance in any particular sector.” Equity markets, oil prices, what the Federal Reserve does with interest rates and “wild cards” could change that, of course, but in general, Thorpe was confident that the economy is strong and will remain so for the immediate future.
“Of course there will be another recession at some point, and the next question becomes ‘What will the next recession look like?’”
In Thorpe’s opinion, it won’t look as gnarly as the last one. “It’s not likely to be nearly as severe as the one we went through in 2008-2009,” he noted. “Big recessions don’t happen very often; every 50 years seems to be the pattern. The next recession is probably more likely to be a traditional recession, with two to three quarters of job loss.”
That’s nothing to sneeze at, and real estate could still be affected by such a recession, but in general Thorpe was optimistic about the economy.
“The U.S. financial system is about as solid as I have ever seen it,” he said. “The odds are still really good that the expansion will continue, at least for the next couple of years, and the odds are also really good that the next recession won’t be so messy.”
“Consumer confidence is pretty important for real estate,” Thorpe explained. After all, when consumers are confident, they’re typically spending more money — and right now, global consumer confidence is rising.
“A lot of this was a long time coming,” Thorpe said. “It’s the result of trillions of dollars of global stimulus and people and businesses working really hard to clean up their balance sheets.”
That said, he noted that last year’s growth numbers were off. “Last year was a pretty terrible year from a growth perspective; from some measures last year was weaker in terms of GDP [gross domestic product] growth than it was in 2001,” he said.
Why? Unexpected but significant events — like the Brexit vote and Donald Trump winning the U.S. Presidential election.
“I wonder if last year may go down as a mild recession, globally,” Thorpe said, “and if so, you could make the argument that we’ve reset into a new expansionary cycle.”
“President Trump will be good for growth … possibly, maybe, I think, kind of,” was Thorpe’s official statement.
He’s basing that assessment on the economic policies that the Trump administration has attempted to implement. Although most of those policies haven’t gone anywhere, Thorpe said economists are still paying attention to them and assuming that something is going to pass, policy-wise, at some point.
“We’re assuming there will be some corporate tax reform, some individual tax reform and some increases in government spending in the areas of infrastructure and effects,” Thorpe said, adding that “Trump’s policies should result in stronger economic growth in the near term. Most of us, including me, have upwardly revised our GDP forecast.”
However, Thorpe believes that the 4 percent to 5 percent GDP growth that’s being bandied about is “fiction.”
“I think 3-percent growth is still possible — maybe for 2018,” he said. “I would say somewhere between 2.5 percent is still possible.”
Currently, the U.S. economy has been growing at about 2 percent for the past eight years, “and that’s been pretty good for real estate,” Thorpe said, moreso for the commercial side than the residential side.
“Perhaps the biggest winner from Trump’s policies will be the defense sector,” he added, noting that a Republican Congress is likely to support defense spending changes. As a result, “instead of actually draining the swamp, Trump may in fact create an even larger swamp,” Thorpe said.
And, of course, this is all assuming that something — anything — actually gets done in Washington for the next four years.
“It’s political gridlock on steroids,” Thorpe said. “I’ve lived in Washington, D.C. for almost 20 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this. The two major parties have sort of splintered into lots of different parties.
“I’m not sure if this is an economic term, but it’s a total shitshow right now in Washington,” he added. “Without question, fiscal policy and the Trump administration in general is by far the biggest wild card.”
Thorpe predicts that the demand for property market space is going to slow. “After several years of economic expansion, labor markets have tightened up globally,” he said.
“With labor markets tightening, labor shortages are becoming a major issue in this country and other parts of the world. The number of employers who now say they can’t fill positions is truly approaching an all-time high,” he added.
This means job growth will likely decelerate in areas — and there’s also a “dirty little secret” that Thorpe says the commercial real estate industry is keeping: “We are once again building a ton of office space.”
Thorpe said that 700 million square feet of office space is currently under construction globally. “The world is going to be dropping seven Denvers’ worth of office inventory into a market where businesses are using less space per worker, into a market where demand is slowing and into a market where the cycle’s getting long in the tooth.
“That’s scary,” he said, predicting that demand will fall short of supply — although he added that because most people seeking office space want more modern properties with good natural light and other amenities, maybe those new builds will get snapped up more quickly than expected.
He said that the worst U.S. markets for overbuilding office spaces include New York, Austin, San Francisco, Nashville and Seattle.
(This could mean some good deals available for brokerages looking for new digs, though!)
If hockey tells you to move where the puck will be, then Thorpe thinks real estate agents need to be looking to the south.
Hot weather used to be a comparative disadvantage, Thorpe noted. “One of the best things that happened to markets like Atlanta was the invention of the air conditioning unit.”
And central air conditioning further revolutionized the Sunbelt — Thorpe has seen a long-term trend of companies and businesses increasingly picking up and moving from north to south, he said.
30 Comments on "Expect the ‘longest economic expansion’ since WWII, says economist"
Cloggie on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 6:17 am
If I was forced to put my money on either this story or the doomer story as ventilated by many here on this forum, I would choose this story.
And not just for the US, but also for most of the rest of the world and certainly Europe:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2017-05-25/hildebrand-sees-possible-golden-decade-in-europe-video
Sorry collapseniks. You have got to wait another decade.
If president Trump manages to stay alive and has enough “stamina” to run for a second term, the “Fourth Turning” can and will be postponed for 7 years.
Hello on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 6:24 am
It’s when the professors and so called expert start spouting ‘no end in sight’ and ‘not anytime soon’ that’s when you have to get worried. Usually won’t take long after before it tanks.
Hello on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 6:33 am
>>>> https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2017-05-25/hildebrand-sees-possible-golden-decade-in-europe-video
onlooker on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 7:25 am
Well isn’t that just lovely some more years to further erode the conditions that allow for life on this rock in space of , continue increasing population and spewing CO2 into the atmosphere. Should I celebrate or cry? I guess if I look at little children I will be crying. Someone once said careful what you wish for
twocats on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 7:39 am
if the economy were humming then we would see baseline interest rates above 1% and we would probably see high risk bonds LOWER than what they are. Its a bifurcated economy with the CBs keeping their fingers on the scales.
they are hoping to keep recession at bay forever by just producing Y amount of dollars to receive (0.N * Y) in GDP (with N being diminishing rate of return on this process).
Conceivably there is no point at which N is so small that positive GDP growth cannot be achieved. We shall see.
if and when a recession DOES happen, it will be brutal because there will be no interest rates left to cut and little to no fresh powder left to buy up panic sales. “buy when there’s blood in the street” only works if there is someone waiting on the sidelines.
Cloggie on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 7:52 am
You are missing that the EU is busy striking deals with Egypt and Libya, similar to the effective deal they have with Turkey. Give these countries a few billion and they keep the parasitic invaders to themselves.
These scenes like in 2015 won’t be repeated.
http://www.e-ir.info/2017/04/11/the-eu-libya-migrant-deal-a-deal-of-convenience/
Apneaman on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 8:58 am
Clog, didn’t the Romans cut similar deals with their migrant barbarians (your German ancestors)? Yes they did. How’d that work out for the civilized Romans? Bahahahahaha.
Sissyfuss on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 9:05 am
They’re selling timeshares to the Titanic. Get in early for a 10% discount.
joe on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 9:14 am
The Turkey deal is founded on the concession (so far not honored) that the EU will accept 1 legal migrant for every illegal one Turkey stops, the other is that Turkey gets visa free travel from Turkey into the EU, effectively making Cloggies so called deal meaningless. Baghdad might be dead, but he will go down in history as the man who forced Islamification on the EU by creating a migrant crisis in Syria and Libya via the group called ISIS. Cloggies deal is fake news, the truth is white/Christian Europe is in peril.
Cloggie on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 9:21 am
Clog, didn’t the Romans cut similar deals with their migrant barbarians (your German ancestors)? Yes they did. How’d that work out for the civilized Romans? Bahahahahaha.
Friedman tries to make a distinction between “barbaric Germans” and “civilized Romans”. But was there really that much of a difference?
http://www.unz.com/article/what-race-were-the-greeks-and-romans/
The Germans finally overcame the Roman empire because the Romans had become feeble leftists (“Christians”), where the Germans hadn’t (only centuries later, my own tribe the Saxons postponed this Christian BS until 1000 A.D.).
Roman civilization lasted 1000 years, where these kosher run operations USSR and USA will not exceed a century. You folks simply don’t have the soul architecture for something giant and magnificent like the Roman empire.
Go to the Louvre and admire all these ancient art and while you are at it, admire European Renaissance art and everything after.
Next go to the kosher Guggenheim in New York and “admire” excrement in a pot. How symbolic. The Germans of the thirties had an adequate name for this kind or “art”.
You folks can only destroy a civilization, be it the Roman empire, Czarist Russia and now America. You cannot create a higher civilization based on dialectics, BS-stories, outright lies and setting up under classes against upper classes, your essential trick.
Hello on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 9:28 am
Demographics always wins. Population pressures from high performance breeders. No political dealing can withstand it.
Please, severe economic downturn, come to europe, help. Having 50% unemployed youth in spain is not enough. Europe needs more.
Cloggie on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 9:28 am
The Turkey deal is founded on the concession (so far not honored) that the EU will accept 1 legal migrant for every illegal one Turkey stops, the other is that Turkey gets visa free travel from Turkey into the EU, effectively making Cloggies so called deal meaningless. Baghdad might be dead, but he will go down in history as the man who forced Islamification on the EU by creating a migrant crisis in Syria and Libya via the group called ISIS. Cloggies deal is fake news, the truth is white/Christian Europe is in peril.
What are you talking about? The Balkan route is effectively closed anyway, because these countries had the great fortune of not having been a member of the US empire, so they are not political correct and therefore still 100% white.
And it is perfectly OK that Christian Europe is in peril, since we want to get rid of that loser religion. A good war against Islam is a perfect means to achieve that.
#GoldenEuropeanDecadeFirst
Cloggie on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 9:30 am
Please, severe economic downturn, come to europe, help. Having 50% unemployed youth in spain is not enough. Europe needs more.
LOL I understand your sentiment, but I’m afraid we’re going to have another very prosperous decade. Ah well, first we build all these offshore wind parks and have a war after that.
Cloggie on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 9:32 am
With Christmas the high-speed 300 kmh railwayline Munich-Berlin will be ready.
http://www.spiegel.de/reise/aktuell/neue-ice-strecke-erfurt-ebensfeld-a-1152353.html
And they are working on several other projects as well.
Inner German airplane travel will become obsolete.
joe on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 9:33 am
Actually Cloggie Rome fell due to the debasement (inflation) of gold and the very poor management of the empire. At best (and I mean very best) Romes empire was about as rich as a pre industrial southern slave state, so it wasn’t really that great, as for art etc, most of that was actual pagan idol worship, leftist orgies of Saturnalia now called Christmas and public ISIS style cruxifictons and animal torture convinced most non Romans that it was doomed, Christians and your so called Saxons came at the very late stage when the Romans lost their captive wheat in Africa, the antiquated equivalent of Saudi oil. Christians arrived to salvage Rome and reform it into something that survived, Pontifex Maxiumus was to religious title of the Emperor, trust me Cloggie, you know little of Europe.
joe on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 9:36 am
Cloggie .ca only mention Germany, cause they benefit from the currency manipulation that is the Euro,in a real economy the Deutchemark would be worth much more. Let’s see how much Merkel is really willing to share with Macron. All he can really legislate is more French productivity, that’s all.
Apneaman on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 10:11 am
Clog, like your bum buddy, douche you come across as a retarded, hyper blaming, spoiled child. “You people” yep, it’s always them.
BTW, I have I have well over 20 years of in depth reading on the ancient Greeks and Romans and they would laugh in your face (or stab you with a gladius) if you tried to link yourself to them genetically or culturally. Never in a million years. I have more in common with some of the Romans then you ever will as I have been a practitioner of some of the tenants of Stoicism for some time. Like accepting things I don’t like and not living in a fantasy bubble like you. As more evidence is shared on this site of the increase in the decline(amount & speed) your responses have only become more contrarian. You’re either playing games or completely delusional. Either way, not to be taken seriously.
Apneaman on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 10:31 am
Are You Ready For 40% Unemployment In 10 Years?
“Robots are faster, cheaper and smarter than ever.
Robot sales increased 59% from 2010 – 2015.
The following facts are from The McKinesy Quarterly Report of July 2016.
59% of American manufacturing jobs could be automated in 10 years.
90% of welders, cutters and solderer jobs will be automated in 10 years.
73% of food service work could be automated in 10 years.
53% of retail jobs could be automated in 10 years.
43% of finance and insurance jobs in 10 years.
Erik Brynjolfsson, co-author of The Second Machine Age says that America is on the precipice of a revolution not seen since the first industrial revolution. Erik says almost every profession will be affected.
So, millennial employment prospects are fading faster than ever, with the exception of a stint in Afghanistan. The top 3 employers in the U.S. 1) military 2) retail 3) food service. This is why you hear a lot of talk about a basic minimum income. Don’t be fooled, it’s just talk meant to smooth the way. Income redistribution is not in the cards, if anything income disparity is greater than ever with just 5 men owning 50% of the world’s wealth.
Whenever we are in crises mode, the media spits out a positive spin denial, just as they tell you solar and wind power will save us from climate disaster, or that CRISPR GMO foods will help save humanity from drought and floods. The first casualty in any war is the truth, and the top 20% of society are fighting for lives, which makes the bottom 80% of society the sacrifice zone.”
https://lokisrevengeblog.wordpress.com/2017/06/16/are-you-ready-for-40-unemployment-in-10-years/
http://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/organization/our-insights/mckinsey-quarterly-2016-number-1-overview-and-full-issue
Mark on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 10:40 am
So as long as we keep “shopping till we drop” with money we don’t really have everything will be wonderful!
peakyeast on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 10:48 am
Economic expansion Possibly since it has little connection with reality.
Expansion in real-terms i.e. more resources per capita, better ability to afford food is very unlikely to happen.
As always: Collapse is unevenly distributed.
They may be able to stop people travelling towards better prosperity for a while, but not for long. They are going to wreak havoc as their numbers build up wherever they stay.
So a number of countries has to ship those migrants back home to all their respective countries. I find that unlikely.
onlooker on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 10:51 am
AP, those living in denial and fantasy can avoid reality but NOT its consequences
Apneaman on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 11:05 am
Pro tip for struggling millennial’s : Post fire & flood clean up is fastly becoming a booming business opportunity serving Boomers. Milk them while you can.
Sen. Cantwell rips Trump administration’s wildfire fighting budget
http://www.kiro7.com/news/local/senator-cantwell-rips-wildfire-fighting-budget-from-trump-administration/533893374
While you’re there on a clean up contract, try and sell them heavily marked up respiratory protection.
Wildfire pollution much worse than thought, study says
“Monstrous wildfires not only devastate communities and sometimes kill dozens each year in the U.S., but they also release a toxic brew of hazardous pollution, a new study found.
That pollution, often in the form of microscopic specks known as aerosols, is “a hazard to human health, particularly to the lungs and heart,” said study lead author Greg Huey from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
In fact, the study found that fires emit these fine particles — which are much smaller than a grain of sand or a human hair — into the air at a rate three times as high as records kept by the Environmental Protection Agency.”
https://www.usatoday.com/story/weather/2017/06/15/study-wildfire-pollution-much-worse-than-thought/102882646/
Many will gladly pay under the table for smaller clean ups since they are saving any insurance claims for the big one or no longer have it. Low Budget Disaster Capitalism.
Apneaman on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 11:09 am
AGW it’s good fer da economy.
Flooding is a pricey problem in Pinellas Park
“The 11 acre park along 81st Avenue North will soon be the focus of a major drainage project, to add culverts, grade the land and direct water into a drainage channel on the property. The price tag: $776,000.
Flooding is a pricey problem Pinellas park. The city has spent more than $100 million over the last few decades just making drainage improvements in the city.”
http://www.abcactionnews.com/news/region-south-pinellas/pinellas-park/flooding-is-a-pricey-problem-in-pinellas-park
Another decade buying band aid.
onlooker on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 11:10 am
hmmm, running faster just to keep up
Apneaman on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 11:13 am
Heat wave to blame for road problems in South Bend area
“Five days worth of temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s caused the buckling of concrete panels on a portion of Indiana 331/Bremen Highway near Mishawaka as well as for several metal rebar rods to poke through the asphalt on North Bendix Drive near Boland Drive in South Bend.
The high temperatures caused a concrete panel on Bremen Highway to buckle upward, prompting the closure of the road between Dragoon Trail and Ireland Road through mid-afternoon Friday, according to St. Joseph County Engineer Jessica Clark.”
“”What really compounds this issue is that it doesn’t really cool down much at night,” Kaminsky said.”
http://www.southbendtribune.com/news/weather/heat-wave-to-blame-for-road-problems-in-south-bend/article_d2abfa03-f860-511c-b18d-14d534d075ce.html
Asphalt sellers and road contractors be loving sum AGW consequences.
GregT on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 11:33 am
“Ah well, first we build all these offshore wind parks and have a war after that.”
You might consider having your war first, those offshore wind parks would be sitting ducks.
Midnight Oil on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 11:51 am
Everything looks good on PAPER! As a matter of fact, with a double click on the mouse an unlimited amount of it can be created…why worry about a recession or lack of growth!
Outcast_Searcher on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 12:28 pm
Hello said “It’s when the professors and so called expert start spouting ‘no end in sight’ and ‘not anytime soon’ that’s when you have to get worried. Usually won’t take long after before it tanks.”
As though the doomers spouting the TEOFWAWKI economically every quarter of every year and being wrong every single time (though 2008-2009 was scary). So the “no end in sight of economic doom” meme has been completely wrong for over a decade around here.
No end in sight doesn’t mean forever — it just means that there is no major recession in sight, if you look at the whole picture instead of trying to predict doom all day every day.
Cloggie on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 12:52 pm
You might consider having your war first, those offshore wind parks would be sitting ducks.
Offshore wind turbines are specifically designed so that they are invulnerable for car bombs. On top of that, Muslims don’t like to swim. Win-win.
Hello on Fri, 16th Jun 2017 1:00 pm
Outcast. Thank you for your reply.
Remember the dot.com 90s? By the end of the 90s it was the economy professors arguing that recessions are a thing of the past and we might never see one again, because the economy is now digital and not bound by physical law anymore. The new economy is so great because even a 3rd worlders in africa can participate and contribute and get rich. The only thing they need is a PC and internet.
Remember that? I do. 3 years later it all went down to toilet. I still have good chuckle just thinking back.