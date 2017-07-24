Electric Vehicles Will Decimate Oil

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
The electric vehicle revolution is speeding up. Year over year, electric vehicles sales are up 45% and the Tesla Model 3 hasn’t even gotten into the fray yet. If electric vehicles continue as these rapid growth rates, they represent a 10% market share before 2025.
But what exactly will that mean for oil?
Well, it’s already not good. Vehicles constitute the single largest consumer of oil, 45% of all oil demand. A serious blow to that sector could mean disaster for oil markets worldwide. We’re already seeing the beginning of this in some areas.
China’s oil demand growth has slowed to a 3 year low. While this may seem insignificant, China’s economy is still growing rapidly and their growth for oil demand is starting to trail behind. This has been linked to the now 1.3% market share electric vehicles have in China. This trend is set to accelerate worldwide.
Previously unthinkable, we are now talking about oil demand peaking before the year 2030. This isn’t some nutjob conspiracy either: both Shell and Statoil (two of the largest oil companies in the world) have repeatedly stated they believe oil may peak in the 2020’s. If so, this would wreak havoc on a previously unstoppable global industry.
Even a 5% market share for EV’s would mean an impact similar to what we saw in 2014 on oil. That could mean oil prices collapsing to new lows.
dave thompson on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 5:13 pm
OK so 1.2 billion ICE’s vs maybe 2 million EV”s worldwide. More hopium for the masses. EV”S to the rescue, watch out you big bad FF companies.
Mark Ziegler on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 5:24 pm
Energy must be replaced with electricity. Natural gas supplies will be in question. Let us hope our natural gas furnaces do not stop running. Let us hope the grid will hold up.
Makati1 on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 6:15 pm
mark on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 6:22 pm
EV’s are a cult phenomenon They are not CO2 green nor will they save the day.
twocats on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 6:31 pm
“Year over year, electric vehicles sales are up 45%”
I know this is ancient history, but (at least in the US) EV sales from 2013 to 2014 went up 23% (22k units), but HYBRID SALES went down 8% (43k units!!!). So by 2014 the trend was already waning. But surely surely that was a one off. Nope. 2014 to 2015 BOTH EV AND HYBRID sales both fell.
I could keep going, but this guy is such a clown it’s hardly worth debating. He doesn’t site a source for his 45% increase, and I’m assuming he’s talking globally, though its hard to tell. Great reporting.
http://electricdrive.org/index.php?ht=d/sp/i/20952/pid/20952
Makati1 on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 6:36 pm
Twocats, the last time I checked, a few months ago, EVs were growing at a pace that would take about 50 years to replace the existing FF cars.
But a certain techie addicted commenter here doesn’t want to see facts, just advertising bullshit.
boat on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 6:38 pm
No matter the size of the FF market, now or in the future, will always be owned by the lowest cost producer. Buy my capitalism for idiots video for only $19.99. PS no hopium included. Quite the oppisite, survival of the fitest.
Makati1 on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 7:07 pm
Boat, then you are not going to survive. You are too deep into denial to be saved.
boat on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 8:08 pm
mak,
Four years ago the world was on the brink of destruction. Tick tock Nostradamus.
Makati1 on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 8:45 pm
Boat, the clock is still ticking down. Are you in a hurry?
http://www.globalresearch.ca/the-doomsday-clock-two-and-a-half-minutes-to-midnight-ever-closer-to-nuclear-war/5600715
Fool!
deadlykillerbeaz on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 9:12 pm
You gotta count wheelchairs and golf carts.
All of those battery operated RC toys too.
Don’t laugh.
Cloggie on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 9:27 pm
“I could keep going, but this guy is such a clown it’s hardly worth debating. He doesn’t site a source for his 45% increase, and I’m assuming he’s talking globally, though its hard to tell. Great reporting.”
Sorry guys:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-06-07/electric-car-market-goes-zero-to-2-million-in-five-years
60% sales growth in 2017 globally and 30% of all cars world-wide will be ev’s.
The article is being modest.
EV’s are potentially cheaper because simpler, are quiet, require less maintenance.
By 2025-2030 people seen driving in a stinking, polutting gasoline car will be seen as an embarrassement, like crack dealers.
I’m with this article, boat and Bloomboig.
#DoomersGonnaDoom
#EVsGonnaBloom
#DumpYourSevenSistersStock
Cloggie on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 9:35 pm
You can keep Shell stock though:
http://www.offshorewind.biz/2017/04/13/shell-makes-case-for-20gw-of-dutch-offshore-wind-by-2030/
“Shell Makes Case for 20GW of Dutch Offshore Wind by 2030”
2GW is enough to power all Dutch private cars.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-02-22/shell-looks-beyond-dutch-waters-for-offshore-wind-investments
“Shell Looks Beyond Dutch Waters for Offshore Wind Investments”
Shell understands the signs of the times. Fossil fuel is facing peak demand.
Apneaman on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 9:39 pm
Speaking of decimated.
What good are e-cars or any cars when your civilization is destroyed and you’re fucking dead, dead, dead? Stupid meaningless shit monkeys argue over.
European Heat, Drought, Fires Bite Deep as 1 Million Impacted by Water Rationing in Rome
“We will see a lot more surprises and fires burning in places that don’t have a fire history. We’ll see more fires and more intense fires in the Mediterranean and new fire situations in countries that don’t really expect it.” — Alexander Held, a senior expert at the European Forest Institute.
“Rome faces eight hours a day without running water after a halt was ordered on pumping water from a nearby lake.” — BBC.”
“Europe — sweltering under heat and drought — is blanketed by triple the typical number of wildfires during July of 2017. ”
https://robertscribbler.com/2017/07/24/european-heat-drought-fires-bite-deep-as-1-million-impacted-by-water-rationing-in-rome/
1 more decade tops.
Makati1 on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 9:46 pm
Ap, I see a steep decline before 10 years, but, yes, that seems to be max. So many here do NOT think in the terms of Total Systems, only the little niche they have grown to love. And the major Total System they should be concerned about is the ecosystem that will be less and less able to support homo sapiens for much longer. They do not see the financial changes coming in their lives either. So be it.
Cloggie on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 9:54 pm
Apneaman is on the payroll of Tesla. Must be.
GregT on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 10:29 pm
“I’m with this article, boat and Bloomboig.”
Hmmm. Has Cloggie been hacked? Or has he lost his mind?
dissident on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 10:34 pm
BS. The $15,000 to $20,000 markup on these cars makes them overpriced even if there is a large fuel savings. Assuming you can get your electricity for next to nothing, you will still have paid for more than all the gasoline you will have saved over the potential 15 year life of the car. This includes initial purchase rebates. So the volume of sales of these boutique items will remain small.