Electric cars may take over Indian roads by 2020

Page added on August 18, 2017
Even as Indians take to the road like never before, consumers could well be buying their last petrol or diesel car, according to a US-based expert. Using the country’s quick adaptation of smartphones as a model, Tony Seba, lecturer of Entrepreneurship, Disruption and Clean Energy at Stanford University, says electric vehicles could bring about a similar massive transportation disruption in India as early as 2020.
What’s more, he predicts that internal combustion vehicles which run on petrol and diesel could be wiped out globally in as little as 8-10 years. Seba’s warning comes as passenger vehicles in India in financial year 2016-17 grew at 9.24 per cent, the fastest rate of growth in six years, largely on the backs of utility vehicles, most of which run on diesel, which is much cheaper than petrol.
“Remember at the time of Smartphones India was the country which was the quickest to adopt the smartphone culture. In India the transport disruption can happen sooner,” Seba told WION in an exclusive interview.
The benefits, he points out, will be enormous, both in terms of financial savings as well as air pollution levels.
Seba estimates India stands to save as much as 6000 dollars a year per family as transportation cost will be 10 times cheaper with electric vehicles. As a nation, too, India, which imports about 80 per cent of its crude requirements, will stand to save on its import bill.
As for pollution, electric vehicles emit about 95 per cent less pollutants compared to cars that run on fossil fuels.
“I was in Mumbai and Delhi a couple of months back and the pollution there is insane, especially in Delhi,” Seba said. “(With electric vehicles) The emissions will come down and health wise, it will be very important.”
He also foresees a situation where more people will rely on cab aggregators like Ola and Uber instead of owing and driving a car.
“In totality an owner on average uses four per cent of his car, Ola and Uber use 40 per cent. Hence, instead of parking, the latter will be moving around. This means if they are EVs (Electric Vehicles), there will be 70 per cent fewer cars,” Seba said.
The logic, he says, is simple. “When we use electric vehicles, the cost per km goes down 10 times as compared to combustion vehicles. Every time there is a difference of 10 times in prices, disruption happens and for the vehicle sector it will take 10 years for disruption to happen,” he points out.
Besides, electric vehicles have a working life that is three times that of a petrol or diesel car. They also have only 20 moving parts, compared to 100 for regular cars.
“Only EVs will survive,” he said. “Even if the petrol and diesel vehicles try they will not.” In fact, he goes so far as to say that by 2020-2021, no new combustible vehicles will be sold. With fewer individuals owning or buying cars, the resale value of cars will also go down resulting in less purchase of such cars.
Oil prices, too, will play a part. Globally, he predicts, oil will hit peak demand by 2020 at 100 million barrels a day and by 2030, it will dip to 70 million barrel per day. Consequently, prices will crash by $20-25 a barrel and result in oversupply of 2 million barrels per day.
Davy on Fri, 18th Aug 2017 6:30 am
Antius on Fri, 18th Aug 2017 6:43 am
In India, an electric car is basically a coal powered car.
Coal burning emits about twice as much CO2 per joule of heat as gasoline, but a coal power plant is 40% efficient, whereas a petrol engine is 20% efficient. So, it would have about the same CO2 emissions as a regular petrol car, but will cost more to buy and those emissions will take place at a power station rather than at the exhaust pipe.
You have to ask yourself, what is the point of that?
Davy on Fri, 18th Aug 2017 6:44 am
Right Antius and I call it fake green or green washing.
Cloggie on Fri, 18th Aug 2017 6:55 am
Well, a car maybe a big word:
http://tinyurl.com/yargntrb
Cloggie on Fri, 18th Aug 2017 6:56 am
You have to ask yourself, what is the point of that?
Removing the smog away from the cities into the global sewer aka the atmosphere.
dave thompson on Fri, 18th Aug 2017 7:22 am
For Cloggie: http://euanmearns.com/worldwide-investment-in-renewable-energy-reaches-us-4-trillion-with-little-to-show-for-it/
dave thompson on Fri, 18th Aug 2017 7:34 am
More for you Cloggie: Solar panels are manufactured using hazardous materials, such as sulfuric acid and phosphine gas, which make them difficult to recycle. They cannot be stored in landfills without protections against contamination. They contain toxic metals like lead, which can damage the nervous system, as well as chromium and cadmium, known carcinogens that can leak out of existing e-waste dumps into drinking water supplies. http://canadafreepress.com/article/will-solar-power-be-at-fault-for-the-next-environmental-crisis
Antius on Fri, 18th Aug 2017 7:55 am
“But now the government subsidy bubble has burst completely, with 48 countries, including almost all of the world’s major economies, replacing feed-in tariffs with a competitive auction system and another 27 seriously considering doing so, according to the Energy Institute at Haas . Governments adopted competitive auctions in order to drive down renewable costs, and as shown in Figure 5 they have certainly succeeded in driving down the costs of wind and solar, which have historically accounted for the lion’s share of renewable energy investment.”
http://euanmearns.com/worldwide-investment-in-renewable-energy-reaches-us-4-trillion-with-little-to-show-for-it/
Oh dear. Global investment in renewable energy has tanked. The recent drop in prices is due to the industry being squeezed and the Chinese dumping cheap crap onto the market below manufactured cost. It has little to do with any underlying cost reductions in manufacturing and building the stuff.
This doesn’t surprise me, as I know from analysis of materials flow that renewables can never compete with nuclear or conventional fossil on EROI. They also depend upon cheap steel made from coal and natural gas burning CCGT to back them up. It isn’t good news. It suggests that the next financial crisis will wipe out the solar and wind industry. We will need to revive nuclear power in a big way and develop it into a safe high-EROI energy source that can replace the output from fossil fuels. But we have wasted so much time on the wrong energy path that I wonder if there is enough time left. Global GDP has peaked and we are past peak energy. I can bask in the glory of being right about this whilst I watch my children and grandchildren starve to death.
Davy on Fri, 18th Aug 2017 8:09 am
Antius, I have been saying this now for going on two years that the renewable price reductions crowed about here are partially artificial reductions from market distortions like gov subsidies and Chinese malinvestment overcapacity. It is also true real progress has been made. Like most human endeavors this is a mix bag of results.
Cloggie on Fri, 18th Aug 2017 8:16 am
http://canadafreepress.com/article/will-solar-power-be-at-fault-for-the-next-environmental-crisis
Canada Free Press. Because without America there is no free world.
LOL
Some dumb right-wing Canadian site that blows up details with solar panel production in order to achieve the desired result: find the excuse to go back to fossil and nuclear and drive SUVs.
They contain toxic metals like lead, which can damage the nervous system, as well as chromium and cadmium, known carcinogens that can leak out of existing e-waste dumps into drinking water supplies.
You are not supposed to lick your panels clean. Do I have to tell you everything?
Global GDP has peaked and we are past peak energy.
America needs 222 units of fossil fuel, Italy 123 units in order to generate a million GDP. Why don’t we all learn from Italy and do more with less energy. Start with bringing your SUV to the smelter.
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/01/08/what-countries-are-the-most-energy-efficient/
We will need to revive nuclear power in a big way and develop it into a safe high-EROI energy source that can replace the output from fossil fuels.
Where would we be without dave and his insane advice.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peak_uranium
At the rate of consumption in 2014, these reserves are sufficient for 135 years of supply.
Current global nuclear share energy mix: 5%
https://bravenewclimate.files.wordpress.com/2014/12/nnf1.png
If we scale that up to 100%, the reserves shrink to 135/20 = 7 years.
You see the problem here, super dave?
Fortunately, Antius has a solution at hand: we are going to set up a global plutonium economy, and scale up this Box of Pandora:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sellafield
Well at least if you can shove that through the throats of the public. In America nobody gives a fuck. In continental Europe the environment is taken slightly more serious than in North-America and you can forget about a plutonium society, the most toxic material ever produced. If you think that CO2 is bad, wait for plutonium, used on all continents.
But by all means, go ahead and further destroy your habitat. We in Eurasia have decided to do things differently.
Cloggie on Fri, 18th Aug 2017 8:23 am
Oh dear. Global investment in renewable energy has tanked.
It may have money-wise, but not kWh wise, due to the spectacular price decline. Try again.
Solar:
https://c1cleantechnicacom-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/files/2016/04/solar-growth.png
Wind:
http://www.gwec.net/wp-content/uploads/2012/06/Global-Cumulative-Installed-Wind-Capacity-2001-2016.jpg
Oh no’s, look what’s happening to nuclear:
https://www.carbonbrief.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/global-capacity.jpg
Antius, Davy and low caps dave, the plutonium gang of three.
Well at least we have that one clear.
#RearGuardFight
Davy on Fri, 18th Aug 2017 9:13 am
Clog the raw numbers on ff units to GDP is another lame generalization. Countries like China and the US still have energy intenive industries that export. China is the manufacturing capital of the world and the world buys from it. The US exports lots of energy intensive liquid fuels and Ag products. You are so lame with your cherry picked unsupported comparisons.
GregT on Fri, 18th Aug 2017 9:43 am
“In continental Europe the environment is taken slightly more serious than in North-America.”
In continental Europe, that ship sailed about 200 years ago Cloggie. I would guess that there is more natural environment left in BC alone, to take slightly more serious, than there is in all of Europe.
GregT on Fri, 18th Aug 2017 9:45 am
And Cloggie, in BC, we aren’t in the process of covering what remains of the environment that we take seriously, in solar panels and wind farms.
Antius on Fri, 18th Aug 2017 9:46 am
Cloggie, after seeing what EU migration policies have done to places like Rotterdam, Paris and London, I am surprised that you trust these people to tell you the colour of an orange. After seeing what their agricultural policies have done to farming and their immigration policies have done to most European cities, I would not trust them to tell me the colour of anything. Apparently, you do still trust their energy policy. I am happy for you. It is good that you agree on something.
I do not pretend nuclear energy is the Holy Grail solution to all of our problems. There are no perfect solutions to anything in this world. But the use of fission power in some form or another has enough net energy return to prevent thermodynamic collapse of our society, if we can expand its use quickly enough. There will be hazards along the way. Plutonium is toxic yes. No one should consider making it part of their diet. There is always the slight risk of a nuclear accident yes. With the passive safety features of modern reactors this is a small risk indeed (1 in 1million years), though older reactors built in the 1970s and 1980s do have higher core damage frequency. There is proliferation risk. There is also nuclear waste. These are not non-issues, but they are problems that we have solutions for. Lunatics like the one in North Korea will find ways of building bombs whatever we do.
The good news is that 1kg of plutonium (a volume the size of a golf ball) can release as much energy as 1800tonnes of oil. About 20 tonnes of that stuff (locked up in the fuel of half a dozen large thermal breeder reactors) could supply the Netherlands with all of its electricity. A dozen of those reactors could supply literally all of the energy for your country – transport and heating included. All of it without a molecule of CO2 being released. The scary plutonium never really leaves the fuel of the reactor. In a unity breeding ratio reactor it is electro refined into new fuel and put back into the reactor.
Antius on Fri, 18th Aug 2017 9:49 am
“It may have money-wise, but not kWh wise, due to the spectacular price decline. Try again.”
Price decline, but apparently not cost decline. The price is lower because governments are paying less and the companies are getting squeezed. Hardly a sign of a healthy growing industry is it?
GregT on Fri, 18th Aug 2017 10:04 am
I think that it’s a fairly safe bet to say, if fossil fuels become problematic withinn the next decade or so, humans everywhere are going to need to learn how to live with a lot less of everything, including food, and water. Food and water are somewhat important for survival. Electricity? Not so much.
Cloggie on Fri, 18th Aug 2017 10:13 am
In continental Europe, that ship sailed about 200 years ago Cloggie. I would guess that there is more natural environment left in BC alone, to take slightly more serious, than there is in all of Europe.
Of course there is, it’s bigger and emptier. I was talking about government measures to combat climate change. Canadians put per capita more CO2 in the atmosphere than Europeans, regardless in how much space they have in BC. This is not to bash Canadians for it, it is about effort and intentions.
https://i.cbc.ca/1.3076047.1431709871!/fileImage/httpImage/image.jpg_gen/derivatives/original_620/carbon-emissions-in-canada.jpg
(more than in 1990, EU 23% less)
Canada 13.5 ton/capita, Germany 9.2
Cloggie, after seeing what EU migration policies have done to places like Rotterdam, Paris and London, I am surprised that you trust these people to tell you the colour of an orange.
I don’t trust them one bit. But the EU folks are the same as those in The Hague, Berlin or London: vassals of the US empire. What I do trust is Eastern Europe and Russia, because they were not members of the US empire (for too long) and now put up serious resistance against the Soros agenda. And the old guard Adenauer/de Gaulle, Schmidt/Giscard and Kohl/Mitterrand would never have allowed what Merkel did. Merkel is the worst nightmare.
Regarding energy… let’s agree on that renewables will be a considerable part of the future energy mix. We seem to agree that 40% renewable is manageable, leaving “us” the task to come up with a viable storage solution by the time the EU has reached the 40% level. But maybe we should be prepared to abandon the old comfortable “any demand will be met with corresponding supply” adagio and that we should be prepared to adapt demand to supply (car charging, washing machine, smelter, aluminium production). In the old glorious days of the British and Dutch empire we also had to wait for the wind to blow before we could conquer somebody.lol
As I have written before, in 1970 we in Holland had something like 50% less electricity to consume than now and we were quite happy then. Sometimes less is better.
Cloggie on Fri, 18th Aug 2017 10:32 am
Price decline, but apparently not cost decline. The price is lower because governments are paying less and the companies are getting squeezed. Hardly a sign of a healthy growing industry is it?
Don’t know about corporate cost, but in terms of energy it steadily progresses. And the big North Sea offshore boom is only in the early stages.
In fact they are busy setting up a new solar panel industry in high wage country Holland, because China can’t meet supply:
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/05/23/spectacular-growth-solar-installations-in-the-netherlands/
GregT on Fri, 18th Aug 2017 10:36 am
“Canadians put per capita more CO2 in the atmosphere than Europeans, regardless in how much space they have in BC.”
No argument there. Canadians use more energy per capita than even Americans. Population density is however a very big part of the overall problem Cloggie. In Canada there are 3.7 people per sq Km, in Europe 33 people per sq Km. Almost 10 times as much. The total amount of CO2 being emitted into the environment is not a local problem, it is a global problem. CO2 per capita pales in comparison to the number of people in the world. If there were only 750 million people in the world, as opposed to 7.5 billion, greenhouse gas emissions would not be anywhere near as problematic. Neither would resource depletion, water scarcity, ecosystems degradation, fisheries collapse, ocean acidification, Climate Change, desertification, deforestation, or even food production.
GregT on Fri, 18th Aug 2017 10:46 am
I might add Cloggie,
Why the need for alternate electric power generation, if not to maintain population overshoot? A problem that IS eventually going to be taken care of through natural processes, and the longer that we attempt to maintain overshoot, the harsher those natural consequences will be.
Antius on Fri, 18th Aug 2017 11:07 am
“Why the need for alternate electric power generation, if not to maintain population overshoot? A problem that IS eventually going to be taken care of through natural processes, and the longer that we attempt to maintain overshoot, the harsher those natural consequences will be.”
If 90% of the world’s population were to obligingly starve to death in some kind of rapid and dramatic way, there really wouldn’t be much need for alt energy. The survivors could live a road warrior future for at least the rest of their lives using the stocks and conventional oil fields left over. Rick Grimes never had to bother about putting up windmills did he? 🙂
Realistically, it won’t happen that quickly.
GregT on Fri, 18th Aug 2017 11:09 am
So once again Cloggie,
Considering that the biggest problem that mankind faces, population overshoot, is the direct result of surplus energy production, how do you propose that adding even more surplus energy into the mix in anyway solves population overshoot, and all of the consequences associated with it? As pointed out by many here before, you fail to see the forest through the trees. Mankind faces a predicament Cloggie. Predicaments do not have solutions. Only uncomfortable choices.