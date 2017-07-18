Earth’s Economy Glorifies Waste, Exploitation, Debt, Expediency and Magical Thinking
Humanity appears to default to magical thinking when faced with untenable situations that demand systemic change.
How would extraterrestrial anthropologists characterize Earth’s dominant socio-economic system? It’s not difficult to imagine their dismaying report:
“Earth’s economy glorifies waste. Its economists rejoice when a product is disposed as waste and replaced with a new product. This waste is perversely labeled ‘growth.’
Aimless wandering that consumes fossil fuels is likewise rejoiced as ‘growth.’
The stripping of the planet’s oceans for a few favored species of edible fish is also considered ‘growth’ as the process of destroying the ocean ecosystem generates sales of the desired seafood.
Even more perversely, the resulting shortages are also causes of rejoicing by the planet’s elites, as their ability to purchase the now-scarce resources boosts their social status and grandiose sense of self-worth.
This glorification of waste is the same dynamic that destroyed the civilization on Zork.
Earth’s economy also glorifies exploitation, as this maximizes profits, which appears to be the planetary equivalent of a secular religion that everyone believes as a Natural Law.
Thus slavery and monopoly are highly valued as the most reliable sources of profits. If ethical concerns limit the actual ownership of humans, Earth’s economy incentivizes feudal arrangements that share characteristics of servitude and bondage. In the current era, the favored mechanisms are over-indebtedness (debt-serfdom) and taxation by the state, which extracts approximately 40% of all labor via threat of imprisonment.
Earth’s elites exhibit a pathological preference for micro-managing the commoners via criminalizing much of everyday life and imposing extremely harsh punishments for any dissent or resistance to elite domination.
This is the same dynamic that doomed planetary civilizations in the Blug system.
Earth’s economy is currently dependent on depleting fossil fuels and borrowing from the future to fund consumption in the present, i.e. debt. Rather than face the reality that this is not sustainable and pursue other arrangements, Earth’s elites have chosen expediency, responding to the inevitable crises caused by depletion and dependence on debt with expedient but ultimately destructive policies that paper over the crises but at the cost of generating greater crises in the next iteration.
Humanity appears to default to magical thinking when faced with untenable situations that demand systemic change. This is eerily parallel to the now-lost civilization of Frum.
It seems Earth’s dominant species has selected the most destructive policies and mindsets to glorify and worship. Earth’s current civilization is doomed, with near-zero prospects for the necessary transition to a more sustainable, less exploitive arrangement.
Earth’s decline is a tragi-comedy, much like the one on Ononon that entertained our home planet audiences for a time.”
In case you missed it, here’s a snapshot of total debt as a percentage of median household income: from 79% to 584%. If this strikes you as “healthy growth” because “debt doesn’t matter”– welcome to the Wonderland of Magical Thinking.
MASTERMIND on Tue, 18th Jul 2017 9:45 am
They know the debt will never be payed back. They are just numbers on a computer screen. Once the energy shortages come the system will collapse. Game over
AM on Tue, 18th Jul 2017 10:19 am
@mastard dear. first you said genital farmer and now u said payed. just sayin’ that’s all.
Apneaman on Tue, 18th Jul 2017 11:33 am
It’s the humans economy, not the earths. Even the language is riddled with soft denial. Humans are incapable of owning their shit.
Apneaman on Tue, 18th Jul 2017 11:38 am
joe on Tue, 18th Jul 2017 11:50 am
Outcast_Searcher on Tue, 18th Jul 2017 11:53 am
Well, we could fix that by changing the incentives for bad behavior.
But them some people wouldn’t be re-elected, and others couldn’t have all their conveniences that they demand.
So instead, let’s all blame someone, ANYONE, but the person in the mirror. After all, it’s great sport and accomplishes so much.
deadlykillerbeaz on Tue, 18th Jul 2017 12:01 pm
Earth’s Economy Glorifies Waste, Exploitation, Debt, Expediency and Stupid Thinking
Fixed it.
Hubert on Tue, 18th Jul 2017 12:11 pm
Europe maybe committing it’s own form of suicide.
