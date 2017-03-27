Doomsday bunker builder ready for ‘nuclear World War III’

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on March 27, 2017
Bruce Beach has thought a lot about restoration over the years, except his concept has nothing to do with restoring cars and houses.
For Beach, a Kansas native who moved to Canada with his wife Jean in 1970, it’s all about preserving humanity after a major catastrophe — like a full scale nuclear war.
“The anticipation is that there’s going to be nuclear World War III,” said Beach, a self-described social inventor.
“My anticipation is that about 80-85 percent of the world’s population will be destroyed.”
If such a dreadful scenario ever became a reality, Beach said that he’s ready to help people survive and restore society after the last plume of radioactive fallout disappears.
“Women and children first, and in effect it becomes an underground orphanage.”
How does he plan to accomplish this?
Beach’s doomsday survival plan includes a 10,000 square foot private underground nuclear shelter that he began constructing in the 1980s.
The structure is located in Southern Ontario near Shelburne, about 70 miles northwest of Toronto.
“We’ve always said anyone is welcome if they’ll come and participate ahead of time. There are many people who come and do help, and we know who they are and they know who we are,” Beach explained.
“The idea was simply to protect as many people as we could. To put in as big a shelter as we could. The original design of the shelter was for 1,000 people, but the government changed the standards and said we had to double the space per individual, and that made it for 500,” he said.
With his dog Jemma by his side, Beach leads a News 4 camera crew inside the shelter made up of 42 school buses linked together and covered with a couple of feet of concrete and several feet of earth.
A honeycomb design with the feel of an underground submarine, the shelter includes bunk rooms, kitchens, washrooms, and provisions for power and water.
The bunker, called Ark Two, has a couple of purposes, according to Beach. Not only could it serve to protect people in the days, weeks and months following a full-scale nuclear attack, but he insists Ark Two could be transformed into a refugee center.
“People would come spend a night or two here. Shower, food and a little bit of rest as we send them on to other places,” he said.
What’s more, Beach says the shelter has loading docks and conveyers to serve as a food distribution point.
“That’s why we have the loading dock and the conveyers to bring things down. Sort it out. Pick it up. Put it in smaller trucks. Send it off to other places,” he added.
Beach, 83, who once taught college economics and computer science, says his time in the U.S. Air Force as a control tower operator got him thinking about the nature of nuclear weapons.
Beach, who’s written a book titled “Society After Doomsday,” says over the years he’s built about two dozen shelters and has consulted on the design of dozens of others.
Beach’s shelter has been the subject of numerous newspaper and television reports highlighting his fight with government entities over the shelter.
Beach estimates that he’s been to court over 30 times to contest orders that the shelter be sealed and closed off.
“The government spent over $250,000 fighting us,” Beach writes in his book. “We persevered where most people do not have the resources, tenacity, or comprehension to endure such battles.”
Beach also has a website detailing the Ark Two’s history. Readers can find all sorts of literature regarding bunker construction and surviving a nuclear catastrophe.
“I’m concerned about reinventing society for the future after nuclear war,” Beach said.
Beach understands that his preoccupation with the apocalypse tends to raise the eyebrows of those who view his passion for prepping as a bit over-the-top.
Admittedly, he’s had to adjust his doomsday timeline through the years.
“I really was convinced that it would be before the year 2000. Then I thought 2014. Here we are in the middle of 2017, and who knows how much longer it’ll drag on,” Beach said.
“About every 20 years I think, well, this is it. If it isn’t for another 20 years from now I’m going to be way over 100 so it’s not probably a problem for me personally. I don’t ever consider it a personal problem. We all depart this life. The idea is for the reconstruction of society.”
16 Comments on "Doomsday bunker builder ready for ‘nuclear World War III’"
davy-fan on Mon, 27th Mar 2017 8:53 pm
nobody speaks until davy has his first cut. you all are boring.
davy-fan on Mon, 27th Mar 2017 9:02 pm
if we could send davy so we could preserve his precious DNA then i’m ok with it. I like my boiled GMO chicken with tumeric too much to make time for the canadian border. if he dresses up with a woman and impregnate them all then more power to him. that’s a lot of mouth to feed and constant nagging
James boags on Mon, 27th Mar 2017 9:24 pm
The etp model thread on the topics board has disappeared again . Someone really don’t want the truth to get out into the public
Boat on Mon, 27th Mar 2017 9:36 pm
James,
There are more than a few dozen that come to this site?
GregT on Mon, 27th Mar 2017 9:46 pm
“The etp model thread on the topics board has disappeared again .”
You are correct James, I just did a search, and it is nowhere to be found, once again. What’s up with that?
Boat. WTF does your comment have to do with what James said above? More nonsense. Grow up already, loser.
GregT on Mon, 27th Mar 2017 9:51 pm
James,
All I could find was Q&Apt10.
Here: http://peakoil.com/forums/the-etp-model-q-a-pt-10-t73318.html
GregT on Mon, 27th Mar 2017 10:07 pm
Boat,
There are 34,715 members in the topics board. I suppose somebody with your level of mastery of basic arithmetic might consider that to be less than a few dozen.
GregT on Mon, 27th Mar 2017 10:17 pm
James,
If memory serves me correctly, I believe that Tanada was moderating that thread. You could always fire off a PM.
Go Speed Racer on Mon, 27th Mar 2017 10:20 pm
Hmmmm, school bus roof is made of steel. Thin gauge.
Eventually rusts. Then the dirt pours thru.
Well, that’s what they want …
davy-fan on Mon, 27th Mar 2017 10:26 pm
it’s not comfortable and certainly not furnished at all. that’s why they want to send women and children down there. why do men do this? don’t rescue them, empower them.
GregT on Mon, 27th Mar 2017 10:39 pm
“Hmmmm, school bus roof is made of steel. Thin gauge. Eventually rusts. Then the dirt pours thru.”
Man, are you ever negative GSR. A few solar panels, some wind turbines here and there, and rust will no longer be an issue. People will be so mesmerized by techno-utopia, that they won’t even notice the dirt.
Ghung on Mon, 27th Mar 2017 10:58 pm
Old news. I saw this guy a few years ago on “Doomsday Preppers”. It looked like things were starting to get damp and rust:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04g19AW__kA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zmOLaQYaQ1k
James boags on Mon, 27th Mar 2017 11:13 pm
Thanks Greg but I’m not going to bother the site is rigged I was permanently baned by the moderator a few weeks ago for making a comment about how many trolls there were on that site
GregT on Tue, 28th Mar 2017 12:14 am
I’ve heard that from others as well James, but personally, so far I’m still allowed to post. You could always stick around here and throw in your two cents worth. This space is not moderated.
Davy on Tue, 28th Mar 2017 5:19 am
Actually the best doomsday arrangement is not underground nor stationary. The best would be a semi-nomadic hunter gather arrangement. All the skills and gear these people could have would be the best for navigating the collapsing terrain. Gypsy bands have proven very successful for centuries. The Masai have done well in Kenyan until recently. The Plains Indians that followed the great bison herds lived in an Eden. I imagine large herds of animals will be roaming the open spaces someday again. The problem is organizing and living that lifestyle in the status quo. You almost have to have a stationary doomstead because the status quo frowns upon what made humans successful originally. None of this will help all 7BIL people but we are talking the theoretic here. I am not saying having a doomstead farm with a small community is not a bad idea. One might also consider a group who could travel around with sail power as needed but with a home port.
They key is preparations and the key to preparations is attitude. If there is a NUK war it is clear the southern hemisphere is the place but are we sure NUK is coming. NUK is an extreme case I am not sure one wants to survive but I don’t know enough about it. Maybe it is the answer to overpopulation. That sounds horrible but that is how awful or situation has become. When all there is the extreme you know you are in a bad place. Climate change, economic decline, and peak oil dynamics will conspire to deconstruct our modern complexity. These are clear trends we should be considering.
Keying in on what decaying complexity means is a good start. Determining areas in population overshoot is another. Finding the right location is the most important step once inner attitude is found. In most cases we are not able to adapt much. Most people are locked into status quo arrangements. That doesn’t mean you can’t make preparations within your status quo confines. If you can get out of very large cities. I see little hope for a place like downtown Manhattan or hundreds of other very large population areas. If life is decent then realize this and embrace the moment. That is always hard for humans because we seem to have anxiety for the future and forget about our present. The grass is always greener thing.
We can always make attitude changes. Reject the pursuit of affluence. Use the status quo as needed to adapt but avoid being sucked into the addiction of consumerism. Downsize with dignity and shrink in place once you find a place. Finding the right people to associate with is a must. Too bad very few people are interested in downsizing but many are being forced into it. Practice relative sacrifice to strengthen yourself and make yourself more resilient and sustainable. Practice random acts of kindness to nature and those people with good hearts. Connect to a natural place and take care of it. There is plenty you can do in this insane world that is not insane.
onlooker on Tue, 28th Mar 2017 5:29 am
I for one would not like to be a survivor in the aftermath of an all out nuclear exchange