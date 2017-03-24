Don’t Expect Low Investment To Raise Oil Prices

In the late 1980s, some people in the oil industry were said to have bumper stickers reading, “God give me one more boom and I promise not to mess it up.” (When the price was over $100, I joked about people investing in bumper stickers.) With the recent recovery in oil prices to $50 a barrel, and soaring investment in the Permian, voices can be heard warning that shale producers are threatening to ‘mess it up’ again, while others warn that the decline in upstream investment will lead to tight markets in 3-5 years. In fact, this theme originated in the post World War II era with British petroleum economist Paul Frankel who described the industry as prone to cycles of over- and under-investment. (My mentor, Morry Adelman, disagreed, stating that over-investment seemed the norm.)

During my four decade career, complaints from various sectors of the industry regarding insufficient price levels have been near constant. Tanker owners, drilling service companies, and oil producers have argued that higher prices were needed to justify investment, or else shortages would occur within a few years. Some have gone so far as to argue that customers should offer higher prices to enable them to be healthy enough to invest for the expected boom years. Unsurprisingly, when costs soar, none are willing to offer discounts to their customers.

As the figure below shows, global drilling has declined since the price fell. But the drop in upstream investment is temporary and should not cause a significant market tightening. When company revenue crashes, they have a rapid reduction in capital expenditures, but as they get their balance sheets in order, a bounce back occurs. Last year, Wood Mackenzie estimated a reduction of as much as a trillion dollars of investment over five years, about 30-40%, but much of that will be offset by cuts in rig services. And Douglas Westwood has projected deepwater spending this year will be roughly at 2013 levels.

Data from Baker-Hughes

There is a fine line between irrational exuberance and wishful thinking, but from bankrupt shale producers to struggling companies like Chesapeake Energy, the cost of believing bad price forecasts was clear. Many assumed large debts in order to invest in resources they expected to provide a strong payout in future years, which required those prices to remain high. Aubrey McClendon even argued that shale gas was high-cost and thus necessitated high natural gas prices, a misunderstanding of the relation between costs and prices that cost him and his company.

He was hardly alone. When oil prices were $100 a barrel, a chorus insisted that the easy oil was “gone” and the high breakeven cost necessitated that prices not decrease below that level for any length of time. One CEO even suggested in 2012 I was an idiot for thinking that the long-term price was likely to be $50-60 per barrel.

Most oil company executives, if asked, will explain that naturally prices have to rise in the long-term and the vast majority of forecasters would agree. For example, the U.S. Department of Energy predicts prices rising to $91/barrel by 2025 and $141 by 2040 while the International Energy Agency sees them going to $80 by 2020 and rising gradually thereafter.

What few realize is that the throughout the history of the oil industry, the price, adjusted for inflation, has averaged roughly $30/barrel, going significantly above that level only when political disruptions of supply caused the market to tighten, as in the past decade.

Higher costs have occurred in the past decade, but as a result of higher prices, not the need to look for oil in more extreme environments. When prices rise, so does investment and faster than the service industry can respond. Instead, equipment and personnel costs inflate. But this is a cyclical effect, and reverses when prices, and activity, decline as we are now seeing.

There has been a focus on the recent surge in costs in the U.S. shale industry, but this is hardly a return to pre-bust cost levels. And globally, costs remain lower, offsetting much of the decline in investment. The figure above shows offshore drilling levels and they have clearly dropped sharply since the price came down in 2014; however, as the following table shows, much of the change has been in a few countries, notably Brazil, Mexico and Angola. The first two should recover shortly as legal issues are resolved, with or without a “recovery” in prices.

Drop in Drilling Rigs Since February 2014

LAND OFFSHORE TOTAL 282 118 BRAZIL 20 14 MEXICO 53 24 ANGOLA 15 NIGERIA 6 INDONESIA 11 MALAYSIA 10

The other offsetting factor is the likelihood of significant new supply from Iraq and, later, Iran, which will be relatively cheap. Mexico, Brazil, Guyana, offshore West Africa and onshore east Africa, plus Norway and U.S. shale oil will all be adding large increments over the next five years if prices are “only” $50 a barrel. Only serious supply disruptions from political events would likely keep prices higher.

