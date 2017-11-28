Developing nations are one of the central deciders of the peak oil demand debate

Is peak oil demand a myth? Capitol Crude goes to Georgetown University to debate how electric vehicles, technology, policy and petrochemicals (and more) will influence whether demand for crude oil will peak around 2030.

Senior oil editor Brian Scheid fields arguments about the economics, policy incentives and changes in market fundamentals that could separate the issue into a reality or a myth. Beatrice Gohdes and Field Daniel argue that peak demand is coming, and Rob Byers argues that it is a myth. Gohdes, Daniel and Byers are all students in Professor James Koehler’s class “Energy Sector: Structure, Markets and Regulation” in Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service.

