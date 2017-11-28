Developing nations are one of the central deciders of the peak oil demand debate

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Is peak oil demand a myth? Capitol Crude goes to Georgetown University to debate how electric vehicles, technology, policy and petrochemicals (and more) will influence whether demand for crude oil will peak around 2030.
Senior oil editor Brian Scheid fields arguments about the economics, policy incentives and changes in market fundamentals that could separate the issue into a reality or a myth. Beatrice Gohdes and Field Daniel argue that peak demand is coming, and Rob Byers argues that it is a myth. Gohdes, Daniel and Byers are all students in Professor James Koehler’s class “Energy Sector: Structure, Markets and Regulation” in Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service.
Sissyfuss on Tue, 28th Nov 2017 9:22 am
POD is a shibboleth designed to misdirect us from away from the 800 lb gorilla of declining net energy aka EROEI. If investors were aware of the massive Ponzi schematics keeping the oil flowing they would be rushing into Bitcoin or tulip bulbs en masse. Perhaps the MAGA mongrel can fool all of the people all of the time but I highly doubt it.
Boat on Tue, 28th Nov 2017 9:55 am
Siscuss,
Do you feel misdirected? People have taken your ability to think for yourself? All this declining energy at the root of falling eroei, oh my, what a mess.
Boat on Tue, 28th Nov 2017 10:01 am
The fact people buy petroleum products at an increasing rate for decades is an indication of population growth. Not a scheme to lure money out of investors. Lol