“China Oil Demand to Peak in 2040”

Oil demand from China’s transportation sector will peak in 2030 and flatten thereafter, mainly due to falling gasoline demand for passenger vehicles that become more efficient and increasingly electricity-driven, the International Energy Agency said in its latest World Energy Outlook report on Tuesday. The flattening of China’s oil demand growth reflects its fundamental change from an industry-driven economy to one based on services and consumption, Platts reported. It also has major implications for Beijing’s reliance on oil imports, energy security and the overall energy mix. “China’s energy future will not be a continuation of previous trends,” the IEA said, adding that the country’s energy choices will have profound implications for global markets, trade and investment flows. Oil will still remain the backbone of China’s transport fuel demand till 2030, growing by 3.3% per year on average, but its share will fall to just above three-quarters, from nearly 90% today, the IEA said. The remaining 25% of transport fuels will be biofuels, natural gas and electricity.
Davy on Thu, 16th Nov 2017 7:34 am
How many here think the world will be status quo by 2040? Raise your hands. We are on the cusp of change and what could be radical decline. At a minimum, let’s say the status quo more or less holds, how many think we can project out to 2040 in this new age of instability and determine a oil peak demand in China? I find these MSM articles are just for consumption. It is possible in 3-5 years China will be at peak demand.
China is already in the beginnings of a serious slow down one anticipated following the coronation of XI and his 5 year rule. The Chinese authorities are a proud controlling bunch and they think they can have their cake and eat it. They want to slow down the credit excesses as they continue growth. IOW they want the fruits of a recession without the pain and stigma. Isn’t that convenient. BTW, the rest of us should look towards China with concern because China is the primary global credit driver at the moment. They represent a huge amount of global demand and the knock on demand that occurs from economic velocity.
What happens in China these days does not stay in China. All nations are seriously exposed to Chinese contagions. This is especially true of the Anglosphere that is part of the Chinese housing bubble. All US and European banks are greatly exposed to a downturn in China. 2040 is a joke. These people need to get with the times let’s talk a recession then let’s see what happens.
CAM on Thu, 16th Nov 2017 8:32 am
So, oil demand will decrease because China will become a service economy. Really? Well then, either someone else will be doing all the manufacturing and using up all the oil, or we will live in a world without manufactured goods. The entire world will be a service economy? Don’t think that will happen!
rockman on Thu, 16th Nov 2017 10:02 am
Dave – Not that I’m any better at such predictions but I think you might be a tad pessimistic about China’s future. And not that history always repeats it self. But US oil consumption began zooming up in the late 1800’s and continued to the early 1950’s…about a 60+ year run. And the slowed significantly for 10 tears and then boomed for 10 years before reaching US peak oil consumption.
https://www.google.com/search?q=us+oil+consumption+history&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwino7LytMPXAhXmg1QKHWuBCnEQ_AUICygC&biw=1280&bih=604#imgrc=0KjH7HsCLrxD-M:
Thus the industrial age had reached the US in the early 1900’s. But obviously not China for a variety of reasons. But now China has entered its industrial age…so to speak. Of course this is China in the early 2000’s and not the US in the early 1900’s…lots of differences. But some of them do favor increased oil consumption in China. Such as a rapid growth of the middle class which did not happen in the US until many decades after consumption began to boom here.
Time will tell for China but I would bet consumption will increase for more then a few years. Even if global oil production were to peak, lets say, in 2020 that doesn’t mean China won’t be able to continue increasing consumption for decades to come. What oil is left to produce will go to those economies that can afford to buy it at those future prices.
Cloggie on Thu, 16th Nov 2017 10:26 am
Not that I’m any better at such predictions but I think you might be a tad pessimistic about China’s future.
Pessimistic? Make that wishful thinking.
Plantagenet on Thu, 16th Nov 2017 12:47 pm
China’s oil demand peaks in 2040
India’s oil demand peaks in 2060
Indonesia’s oil demand peaks in 2080
Africa’s oil demand peaks in 2100
Global Warming destroys planet in 2120
Cheers!