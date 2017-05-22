China Love for US Gas Begins as Trump Rolls Out Red Carpet

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on May 22, 2017
Let the gushing begin.
After an executive from U.S. liquefied natural gas exporter Cheniere Energy Inc. spoke to a few hundred people at a conference in Beijing last week, the first question from the audience turned out to be an invitation to visit one of China’s biggest energy firms and a main LNG buyer, the state-owned giant known as Sinopec.
“We are very happy to always come to your office, Mr. Chen Bo, and discuss the supply of U.S. LNG to China,” Andrew Walker said in front of an amused audience, responding to the chief of Sinopec’s trading arm.
The exchange highlighted a budding relationship between U.S. gas sellers and Chinese buyers after an agreement struck this month by the Trump administration and President Xi Jinping’s government welcomed the Asian country’s investments and purchases of American gas.
“The trade deal paves the way for Chinese support into U.S. LNG in both existing and potential future projects,” said Kerry Anne Shanks, a Singapore-based analyst at Wood Mackenzie Ltd. That includes immediate LNG sales or signing long-term contracts to underpin financing of new plants.
Gas is poised to play a larger role in U.S.-China trade relations as the Trump administration works to trim a trade deficit and as the world’s largest energy consumer seeks to boost the share of natural gas in its energy mix and lower prices that last year were the world’s highest.
While the trade deal announced May 11 doesn’t appear to alter access for Chinese companies to U.S. gas cargoes, it welcomes China to receive shipments and engage in long-term contracts. That may be able to ease concerns in China that involvement in the U.S. LNG industry would be met with wariness.
“There’s never been anything formally that said there are restrictions on Chinese buyers,” Shanks said. “But there’s always been that fear.”
U.S. supplies accounted for almost 7 percent of China’s LNG imports in March, customs data show. But these cargoes were supplied to end-users through intermediaries or spot deals since China currently has no long-term contracts to directly buy American gas.
Longer supply contracts, which can run more than 20 years, traditionally help underpin the financing of export projects by providing lenders with confidence the developments will have stable customers. They also strengthen the relationship between the buyer and the plant operator or gas producer, opening the door to investing directly in the export plants.
China National Petroleum Corp. Chairman Wang Yilin said earlier this month that the country’s biggest oil and gas company wants to import more U.S. supplies and will consider participating in projects. Sinopec’s trading unit, Unipec, is considering the U.S., among other producers, for possible long-term LNG contracts for supply starting around 2022, Chen said Wednesday at the CWC China LNG & Gas International Summit & Exhibition.
China International United Petroleum & Chemicals Co., as Unipec is officially known, may use the cargoes for both domestic demand as well as for its trading book. The company resold about 20 percent of its 10 million tons of annual supply last year to Europe, the Middle East and Mexico, Chen said.
ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., one of the country’s biggest gas distributors and a budding LNG importer, is considering U.S. supplies if it offers acceptable price and flexibility, Vice President Ma Shenyuan said at the same event in Beijing.
“U.S. gas will be the cheapest of all because they have abundant supply” and the Trump-Xi trade agreement is encouraging LNG shipments between the two countries, Zhu Xingshan, a senior director in the planning department of CNPC, said in Beijing last week. “Thus we should increase imports of U.S. LNG.”
Most of China’s long-term LNG supply contracts price shipments as a ratio to oil, with one Qatari deal struck in 2008 pricing it at as much as 16.3 percent the cost of crude, according to data compiled by Bloomberg New Energy Finance. U.S. LNG exports are priced off benchmark Henry Hub gas in Louisiana.
Natural gas for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.9 percent to $3.317 per million British thermal units at 8:18 a.m.
But with oil prices currently depressed, U.S. LNG imports have no cost advantage, said Ye Yishu, president of China National Offshore Oil Corp.’s gas and power trading arm. American gas may present a buying opportunity if crude rises above $70 a barrel, he said at the summit.
Options for China to secure U.S. LNG may include buying spare volumes from Cheniere’s Sabine Pass export terminal in Louisiana, which is currently the only U.S. exporter outside Alaska, financing an expansion of that project, or buying into one of a handful of new developments that have permission to export but still need financing, according to Wood Mackenzie’s Shanks.
China oil explorers aren’t the only ones being lured by cheap plentiful reserves and the possibility of greater sales from North America. Qatar Petroleum International Ltd. has teamed up with Exxon Mobil Corp. to build a $10 billion natural gas export plant in Texas, which won approval by federal energy regulators in December.
“We get asked a lot ‘Is there an unwritten rule that Chinese buyers can’t buy from the U.S.?’ and this clearly laid out the words ‘We welcome Chinese purchases,”’ Cheniere’s Walker said of the recent trade deal. “We very much look forward to continuing our conversations with our various potential customers.”
14 Comments on "China Love for US Gas Begins as Trump Rolls Out Red Carpet"
CIA-MOLE on Mon, 22nd May 2017 9:00 pm
America exports energy and pollution to China in return for finished goods. Chinese will tolerate environmental degradation due to manufacturing. This is standard for early industrialized nations but it will be steady state for China. China will export rich people to Canada and the US because these people desire clean living environment.
This is just another version of Orwell’s “1984” but it’s economic, not political as originally written.
antaris on Mon, 22nd May 2017 9:54 pm
Good thing we have lots of wood in the mountains of BC. When things get cold in a few years and the gas is gone we might survive. Sorry for the folks the permitting people wouldn’t allow fireplaces or stoves. Maybe someone can mass produce a device turning Chinese plastic shit into heat.
makati1 on Mon, 22nd May 2017 11:26 pm
Antaris, the wood is mostly conifers, correct? How many trees will you need per year? 10? 20? More? How many families in BC? How many trees per acre? Just asking.
I once calculated that if the U$ had to rely on wood to heat and cook, it would be nude of trees in 2-3 years. Totally nude. Canada may last a bit longer, but it has colder temps. Interesting problem.
Cloggie on Tue, 23rd May 2017 1:01 am
Trump does what Trump does best:
https://www.amazon.com/Trump-Art-Deal-Donald-J-ebook/dp/B000SEGE6M/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8
A good thing for the US trade balance with China. For the rest I trust the Chinese to use to gas to build solar and wind parks, no?
Cloggie on Tue, 23rd May 2017 1:10 am
I once calculated that if the U$ had to rely on wood to heat and cook, it would be nude of trees in 2-3 years. Totally nude. Canada may last a bit longer, but it has colder temps. Interesting problem.
Picked up somewhere that for every human there are 61 trees:
http://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=96758439
Thanks NASA, who apparently went in the tree counting business after their space business is boldly going nowhere. How about every human planting 61 trees in his life, rather than for instance going to Mecca or Acapulco?
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/05/22/land-life-company-desert-reforestation-with-cocoon/
I chopped all 15 mid-sized trees from my garden to catch every sun ray for vegetable growing and (later) for space heating with thermal solar and have the wood blocks neatly piled up for a rainy (icy) day. Probably just enough for 3 seasons.
makati1 on Tue, 23rd May 2017 1:48 am
Cloggie, for a few winters in the 80s, I used gypsy moth killed red oaks for heating a small home in PA. I burned eight or nine 14 to 16 diameter oaks in 3 months. That would cover about 1/4 acre of woods. My sister goes thru about a half cord of wood a winter just for the few days the electric is off due to storms. All the trees in the world would not last the 7 billion of us for more than a few years.
GregT on Tue, 23rd May 2017 2:20 am
“I burned eight or nine 14 to 16 diameter oaks in 3 months.”
One 16″ diameter fir tree around these parts yields around a chord of wood. I have 60 of them stacked up at the back of my property after clearing one acre of land. We normally burn 2 to 3 chords of wood per winter, although last year was abnormally cold and we went through almost 4 chords. I have somewhere between 15 and 30 years worth of firewood laying on the ground as we speak, and that does not include all of the smaller branches that I have been burning 24/7 for the last week. From the back of my property, there are over 8000 hectares of forest, with no other human settlements for hundreds of miles. There is no way that the people in this area burning trees for heat, could possibly even put a minor dent in the forests around here in a hundred lifetimes, and the trees would grow back much faster than they could be burned.
Cloggie on Tue, 23rd May 2017 4:01 am
Insects could replace fish and meat as an efficient source of food:
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/05/23/protix-insects-replacing-fish-as-protein-source/
onlooker on Tue, 23rd May 2017 4:06 am
They already have in some places in Asia. Yuk
makati1 on Tue, 23rd May 2017 6:15 am
GregT, but wood rots. I don’t think you are being realistic, but believe what you want. My sister’s wood pile begins to deteriorate after 3-4 years of storage under a tarp. Insects and rot turns it into low energy dust. Oak, not pine.
And, cutting wood by hand (axe & hand saw) is going to be a real chore when that is the only way to use it. Do you have a horse to pull the logs to your house? Not to mention the coming forest fires, even in your country. I hope you are correct. Good luck!
makati1 on Tue, 23rd May 2017 6:30 am
Onlooker, many people would say “Yuck!” if they knew what was in that hotdog they love … lol
It’s all about what part of the world you live in and what you ate as a child. I think oysters are just slimy, gritty, repulsive fish bait. My friends here consider balut* a delicacy. I wouldn’t touch one, unless I was starving. lol
*Balut is a fertilized bird egg (usually a duck) that is incubated for 14 to 21 days, boiled or steamed, and the contents eaten direct from the shell.
https://search.yahoo.com/search?fr=mcafee&type=C111US91110D20160510&p=balut
Bon Appétit!
rockman on Tue, 23rd May 2017 6:40 am
CIA – “Chinese will tolerate environmental degradation due to manufacturing. This is standard for early industrialized nations…”. So you would categorize the USA as an “early industrialized nation”? After all we rank #2 right behind China when it comes to producing CO2 from the consumption of energy. Of course, on a per capita basis the US easily beats China.
And your “steady state” comment certainly fits: the US been at it a very long time and cumulatively produced more CO2 then the newbie China has produced. And the US is on a “steady” course to maintain our ranking.
onlooker on Tue, 23rd May 2017 6:44 am
Great point Mak. We all are conditioned in different ways depending on our culture and the experiences that we are cultured by.
It takes a conscious deliberate effort to reject these preferences
onlooker on Tue, 23rd May 2017 6:54 am
“Chinese will tolerate environmental degradation due to manufacturing. This is standard for early industrialized nations”
It occurs to me how this comment fits in so neatly into the contours of BAU in so far as Supply is responding to demand. Rockman stresses how consumers in US and worldwide have spearheaded the consumer culture because of their desire for it. It is a sobering point with much merit