Central America hit by massive power outages

Page added on July 2, 2017
A huge power outage plunged millions of people across Central America into darkness Saturday, as authorities from Panama to Costa Rica to El Salvador scrambled to restore electrical service.
The blackout affected some five million people in Costa Rica alone, where officials largely had managed to restore service after a nationwide power outage lasting about five hours.
Authorities pinned blame for the power outages on a downed Panamanian transmission line that adversely affected the power supply for much of the region.
Countries in the region, from Guatemala to Panama, are connected by the same power grid, covering an expanse of some 1,800 kilometers (1,100 miles).
But that interconnectedness means that the countries of Central America are vulnerable when there are power grid malfunctions in any one.
Chaos reigned in the Costa Rican capital after traffic lights ceased to function, while the main airport in San Jose had to run on backup power until the power system was up and running again.
The blackout was the first experienced in Costa Rica, among the most developed countries in Latin America, since 2001.
Officials said as many as two million people were left in the dark in Panama, with an undetermined number affected in Nicaragua and El Salvador.
Details were not immediately available about how many people were affected by the blackout elsewhere in Central America, or whether they had managed to get their power systems back up and running.
Officials at the Costa Rican Institute for Electricity said power was disrupted throughout the entire country, but was restored in most places by 6:00 pm (0000 GMT).
“ICE is trying to diagnose the problem,” Communications Minister Mauricio Herrera, said earlier Saturday referring to the office by its Spanish acronym. He said that workers succeeded in restoring power to some areas of Costa Rica.
ICE said that the origins of the blackout were outside of the country and urged the public to remain indoors while they try to fix the problem.
In Panama, the ETESA government power authority said via Twitter that the nation had experienced just a “partial blackout” and that workers were trying to restore power to the affected areas.
Much of the power was restored about three hours after the blackout started, officials said.
The blackout in Panama occurred about 15 minutes into a major speech delivered by President Juan Carlos Varela to the country’s legislature.
Nicaragua for a time had to tap the grid in neighboring Honduras to keep the lights on.
onlooker on Sun, 2nd Jul 2017 2:21 pm
The countries in this region like the Middle East and Africa seem already at different stages of the collapse process
Davy on Sun, 2nd Jul 2017 2:53 pm
I am curious how the super “smart” grids proposed by techno optimists will fare in the coming age of instability.
onlooker on Sun, 2nd Jul 2017 3:07 pm
Smart grids need energy too and are open to hacking = that are problems that will not go away
onlooker on Sun, 2nd Jul 2017 4:09 pm
Somebody waking up to the US Empire:
Watching Oliver Stone’s 4-DVD documentary, The Untold History of the United States, is brutal. Learning how the US basically became a terrorist rogue nation during WWII, and continued after the war, destroying all governments and countries that opposed US efforts to steal its resources. All of South America was victimized, Southeast ASia, the middle east, north Africa, Russia, China… the US continues to be the most dangerous force of terrorism on the planet. Learning all the details is really shattering. The depth of US depravity knows no bottom. Torture, death squads, training thugs to cut off heads of civilians… this country’s leadership needs to be brought to justice. Sadly, it seems nobody in the US is interested in doing that. Makes me feel shame for Americans, embarassment. If this country gets nuked, it’s because its citizenry allowed the evil to take its course. A more realistic outcome might be that a conventional armed force takes over the US after stopping a US nuclear first strike, and then brings US leadership to justice, in war crimes courts. Until then, I guess the US population will continue to enjoy their shows, their action heros, their sexual fantasies, and the pablum being fed them via MSM.
Davy on Sun, 2nd Jul 2017 4:43 pm
“A more realistic outcome might be that a conventional armed force takes over the US after stopping a US nuclear first strike, and then brings US leadership to justice, in war crimes courts.”
Sure, onlooker, sounds “real” realistic.
onlooker on Sun, 2nd Jul 2017 4:49 pm
Davy not my words that person’s. I, also believe that is not credible
Davy on Sun, 2nd Jul 2017 4:53 pm
Gotcha
Go Speed Racer on Sun, 2nd Jul 2017 5:11 pm
Probly cause they hooked up a bunch of
solar cells, windmills, hamsters on treadmills
and fermented yogurt to energy plants.
If they had only built a great big ole coal power
plant, nobody would have lost air conditioning.
And they could toss in garbage and old
La-Z-Boy recliners along with the coal
and have even more energy,
too cheap to meter.
Makati1 on Sun, 2nd Jul 2017 5:54 pm
” If this country gets nuked, it’s because its citizenry allowed the evil to take its course.”
IF, (and I think it is a real possibility) the U$ gets nuked by Russia, there will be no U$ worth sending troops to occupy. Who wants a destroyed, radioactive country full of dying people? Answer: No one. A few hundred successful nukes will destroy America, because all of the 100+ active nuke plants will melt down also. Not to mention the hundreds of thousands of tons of radioactive waste in those dried up pools.
The U$ has an antique missile system that will likely not be able to stop even 50% of the thousands of war heads that will land in less than 30 minutes after takeoff. Russia has said that there will never be a war fought on Russian soil again. Russia knows that the U$ plans a first strike, so I suspect that when the Russians believe this is immanent, they will strike first. Keep in mind the time difference. Their day is your night America.
Again, If the U$ gets nuked, it’s because its citizenry allowed the evil to take its course.
Davy on Sun, 2nd Jul 2017 6:04 pm
Makati, you play this game endlessly. Are you aware
of MAD?