Canada’s fossil fuel use to peak in 2019

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on October 26, 2017
The National Energy Board now projects fossil fuel use in Canada will peak in 2019, a major downward revision of similar estimates it has made annually for the past decade.
It’s the first time in the 11-year history of the NEB’s annual reports on the topic that a peak in fossil fuel demand has been included in the baseline projection.
Previous reports projected demand would increase for the next two or three decades, at least.
The NEB now says things have changed on several fronts, and a peak in domestic demand is likely much sooner than previously expected.
“Improving energy efficiency, somewhat slower economic and population growth projections than in previous outlooks, and climate change policies introduced by various federal and provincial governments underlie this change in trajectory,” the NEB said in a report released Thursday.
The estimate is based on what the NEB calls the “reference case” — a projection based on current economic outlooks, “a moderate view of energy prices” and a national carbon price of $50 per tonne from 2022 to 2040.
The report also includes two other scenarios that involve an even sharper decline in fossil fuel demand after 2019.
The “high carbon price” scenario, which assumes a carbon price that increases steadily starting in 2022, projects fossil fuel demand will be 7.5 per cent lower in 2040 than it is 2017.
And the “technology” scenario, which assumes an increasing carbon price and a more rapid change in alternative energy and efficiency technologies, projects 12.3 per cent lower demand in 2040, compared to the current year.
The NEB has been publishing these types of projections each year since 2007 as part of its Canada’s Energy Future reports.
The analysis is “not a prediction of what will take place, nor does it aim to achieve certain goals like Canada’s climate targets,” the report cautions.
”Rather, Energy Futures employs economic and energy models to make projections based on a certain set of assumptions given past and recent trends related to technology, energy and climate policies, human behaviour, and the structure of the economy.”
9 Comments on "Canada’s fossil fuel use to peak in 2019"
ty on Thu, 26th Oct 2017 4:01 pm
Interesting that they show a near-term increased RATE of consumption – acceleration of consumption – followed by a decrease. Be curious to know the assumptions that led to this.
MASTERMIND on Thu, 26th Oct 2017 5:25 pm
This is pure nonsense. Just to keep the sheeple believing peak oil supply is nothing to worry about…the wolf has been sent on his way…
paulo1 on Thu, 26th Oct 2017 5:35 pm
Mastermind,
Peak Oil is not a concern for Canadians as we are well beyond energy self-sufficiency for domestic needs. And if Trump pulls out of NAFTA current sales could be allocated elsewhere, perhaps China? 🙂
Of course, that’s just a pipeline dream. 🙂
Go Speed Racer on Thu, 26th Oct 2017 5:59 pm
LOL. In 2019 the Canadians won’t
drive their pickup trucks anymore.
Won’t run their chainsaws anymore.
And won’t use the riding mower anymore.
Cause they going back to all-natural.
Boat on Thu, 26th Oct 2017 6:45 pm
mm,
You worry about peak oil? You must not be aware there are decades of oil left. Google oil reserves sometime.
Adam on Thu, 26th Oct 2017 7:40 pm
Boat,
you will be shocked in the coming years at how wrong you are.
deadlykillerbeaz on Thu, 26th Oct 2017 8:35 pm
What will the Edmonton Oilers do when oil peaks and then disappears?
What are they gonna do?
There is plenty of forest in Canada, so the wood business will boom!
Plenty of coal up there too.
Potash mining won’t stop, power plants will burn coal, steam engines can be built for rail transportation.
Won’t need as much oil and life will still go on with few interruptions.
You have to be indefatigable, accentuate the positive, attenuate the negative.
Too much fuss and bother about the end of oil, it is not going to happen tomorrow.
Besides, Seagram’s will still distill rye mash into whiskey. Pour some into your gas tank, away you go.
Always will be biofuels, any good diesel engine will still run like a top.
Tree don’t fall on me, I’ll live ’til I die.
Sissyfuss on Thu, 26th Oct 2017 9:06 pm
We will burn everything available until there’s not enough oxygen in the atmosphere to ignite it.
Apneaman on Thu, 26th Oct 2017 10:07 pm
deadlykillerbeaz, in BC and northern Alberta there are a number of hog fuel fired boilers (wood waste from saw mills and such) at pulp mills. I’ve built a few of them and done plenty of maintenance too. Remember in the 90’s when they told us computers would kill the need for most paper? I remember some Boilermakes sweating over that (OMG they gonna shut down all the pulp mills!), now there is more paper than ever thanks to computer printers.
There is tons of bug wood (dead trees form the pine beetle who hasen’t been dying back in winter like in the old days thanks to AGW) in BC now and some have been trying to find an economical use for it with varying results. Could always use that to fuel a power boiler or two, but BC’s electricity is already 75% hydro and there is plenty of natural gas here too. Course when we go broke we won’t need so much not having all that shit to plug in anymore. Liquid fuel will be the main problem, same as everywhere else.
BTW, did you know Seagrams is/was a Canadian company started in 1847 by an immigrant Jew (that’s why clog loves to drink it). There’s a long term job creator eh? I think it’s under the umbrella of some major corporation now like everything else.