Brace for a devastating oil shock ahead

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on July 3, 2017
If Independence Day were about feting the U.S. weaning itself from foreign oil and forging a renewables future, the man behind our call of the day probably wouldn’t be sounding the alarm on a potentially devastating crisis by the end of the decade.
But it’s not. And we aren’t. And he is.
Yes, according to the latest warning from Chris Martenson of the Peak Prosperity blog, there’s an oil shock looming as early as 2018. Not just any oil shock, either. The impact of this particularly nasty spike will be severe and long-lasting, he believes.
“There will be an extremely painful oil supply shortfall sometime between 2018 and 2020,” he explains. “It’ll be highly disruptive to our over-leveraged global financial system, given how saddled it is with record debts and unfunded IOUs.”
Martenson said there is a way to avoid it — but that’s only if the world economy collapses first and drives down demand.
Not exactly a solution to get excited about.
Short of that, he believes a jump in the price of oil “will kneecap a world economy already weighted down by the highest levels of debt ever recorded.”
A driving factor behind his doomsday view, as the chart below illustrates, is what’s shaping up to be a three-year decline in investment in the oil industry — something we’ve never seen before.
“This isn’t just a slump,” Martenson says. “It’s an historic slump.”
Hence, oil discoveries have been rare, dropping to a record low in 2016 as companies continued to cut spending, according to the IEA.
“Oil is the most important substance for our economy, we’re burning more of it on a yearly basis than ever before, and we just found the lowest amount since the world economy was several times smaller than it is now,” Martenson said. “And all this is happening while we’re reducing our efforts to find more at an unprecedented rate.”
All this supports his prediction of a return to triple-digit oil prices at a time when a vulnerable global economy simply cannot afford it.
27 Comments on "Brace for a devastating oil shock ahead"
Davy on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 9:25 am
This needs to be rephrased as a double danger. What is likely ahead is either an oil shock or an economic shock. They will likely happen together and in a process of decline and decay. Demand destruction will snowball on itself into a deflationary spiral. What is curious is we may get there via stagflation with debt dysfunction.
Our system is now a Ponzi of debt bubbles with a moral hazard of extend and pretend. Economic repression and easing is nearing an end and there is no growth based strategies left other than direct injections of cash in attempt to maintain demand.
At some point in a finite world systems cycle. Cycles by definition are not always up. At some point down will occur and this is very dangerous to a system in dysfunction. We are surely getting close but how can we know when a break will occur?
A significant element of that break potential is confidence. It is possible a renewable revolution may delay both an economic and an oil shock but that is a big if. The scale of a transition is huge and the time frame needed short. Something bad seems to be in the cards but this has been the case for years now. This makes reality even more surreal and irrational.
onlooker on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 9:40 am
This needs to be rephrased as a double danger. What is likely ahead is either an oil shock or an economic shock. — Yep, the oil shock and economic shock go hand in hand
MASTERMIND on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 9:46 am
The sheep will go insane post shocks!
Sissyfuss on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 10:14 am
When the 2008 dilemma reappears it will be fascinating to see what tools the Trump Adminstration applies to counteract the deflating bubbles surrounding them. The tools will probably be from circa 1955 or thereabouts. Yeah, that’ll fix it.
baha on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 11:19 am
He will use the only tool available in the Trump toolbox…bankruptcy.
MASTERMIND on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 11:26 am
There will be blood!
MASTERMIND on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 11:30 am
Here’s How NASA Thinks Society Will Collapse
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2014/03/heres-how-nasa-thinks-society-will-collapse/441375/
MASTERMIND on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 11:38 am
I’m talking about every corporation and every social program going bankrupt at once.
I’m talking about civil wars and French revolutions in every country. I’m talking about people eating people. I’m talking about the worst catastrophe to ever happen in the history of mankind, and WILL ever happen. Nothing has ever, or will ever come close.
Hubert on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 11:43 am
There is no real future for a country that is trillions of dollars in debt.
Lucifer on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 12:54 pm
Hubert my demon friend, there is no real future for most people on earth.
Anonymouse on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 1:36 pm
Telsa, ‘stock market rallies’, lol.
Teslas, are built with oil, and are nuclear and FF powered cars. The T3 is vaporware.
The ‘stock market’, is neither a measure of the economy(the real economy), or its ‘health’. It is in fact, a 1%er casino, a means of transferring wealth upwards.
Apneaman on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 2:21 pm
MASTERMIND, NASA, granted the authors some money to fund that study. It’s not what NASA, which is a human constructed institution/legal fiction, thinks, because institutions/fictions have no brain to think with. Also, I have yet to see a NASA PR release stating “we agree” with the study 100%.
MASTERMIND on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 2:39 pm
Apneaman: NASA came up with the idea for the study and the reasons. The study was conducted by top scientist at two of the top universities in America. The study concluded the collapse of our civilization is inevitable.
bobinget on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 6:16 pm
Twenty five billion dollars.
That’s what the Saudis may realize from their 2018 IPO. (assuming, Kingdom Come)
A huge take-down from their anticipated ONE TRILLION DOLLAR take.
Assuming a rational 500 billion valuation they will get 25 billion. KSA will have to pay a dividend so that will cost cash. Saudi cash burn is now in the 10 billion a month range so that’s 2.5 months, Not including dividend payments.
Raise the valuation to 1 trillion and you get 5 months.
Oil must be at 50$ for the trillion….
http://www.livecharts.co.uk/MarketCharts/crude.php
Makati1 on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 6:25 pm
NASA is a tool of TPTB, like every other government funded alphabet organization. They ‘study’ whatever they are told to study and the “findings” are predetermined by TPTB for their own purposes (propaganda).
The beginning of the end. There is no recovery. It will be down forever and it began in 2007 for most Westerners. The East will eventually follow as the West pulls it down. The 3rd world will be the only world until war and/or climate change ends humanity.
bobinget on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 6:31 pm
Long crude and gas, I’m not so gloomy.
Whenever a vast majority goes short oil
(and grains, fertilizers) it’s jump in time.
https://www.investing.com/commodities/real-time-futures
By 2018, crude shortages, real.
Talk of taxing Canadian crude will be a distant memory. Loonie headed higher:
http://www.livecharts.co.uk/ForexCharts/usdcad.php
MASTERMIND on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 6:52 pm
twocats on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 7:03 pm
MM – yeah but its gonna happen three years later than most PO analysts predicted almost 20 years before the event, so… joke’s on you buddy.
MASTERMIND on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 8:18 pm
MASTERMIND on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 8:20 pm
we learn from history that we do not learn from history -George Bernard Shaw
deadlykillerbeaz on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 10:01 pm
At a gain of 200,000 increase in population each day, by 2018, there will be another 73,000,000 people. The total will be about 7,590,000,000 people, an increase of one percent.
Gotta have oil to support and power civilization, has to be there.
At ten million metric ton of oil consumed, the total in one year will be 3,650,000,000 metric tons gone for good.
1.25 trillion barrels still to burn divided by 7.3 barrels of oil per ton, there are 171,232,876,712 metric tons to go.
171232876712/3650000000=46.9131169075 years of oil still left to go.
A lot can go wrong in the next three or four years, however, oil extraction will slog on into the future.
Devastating oil shock will be an interruption of supply, not a shortage. A war could do it, but oil will be there for war too. Seems as though what happens every time.
Oil tankers will be full and on their way to Japan and China, even in 2021.
As long as the demand is there, it can last for another 45 years or so.
MASTERMIND on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 10:32 pm
Makati1 on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 10:51 pm
Mastermind, there are many, maybe billions, who will hardly notice when the world economy shuts down. Many here in the Ps don’t have any part in it. No electric, No internet. No ties to banks or even fossil fuels. Do you think the poor of Bangladesh or India or many African countries will notice? Not much if at all. When you do not have, you cannot lose.
Only those whose lives are tightly tied to the world economy will suffer, according to the amount they are tied to it. Westerners and their wannabees will suffer the most, and they should.
MASTERMIND on Tue, 4th Jul 2017 12:06 am
Makati1
Now you listen to me and you listen good.
Are all those migrants going to work the night shift at the hundreds of nuclear plants all over the world making sure they don’t meltdown? You primitive Asian fucks are going down with us hard. The nuclear plants will make that a promise! Live free or die bitch!
Simon on Tue, 4th Jul 2017 12:49 am
Mak.
the 3rd world have food, so there is a lot they can lose.
the poor in india kinda rely on the middle class in india, who rely on …….. you guessed it.
Simon