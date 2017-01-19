BP predicts “peak oil” will hit between 2025 and 2040

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on January 19, 2017
Oil major BP has outline six main trends which could “shape the future” of energy.
The company said energy transitions this year will look at a “dominant fuel” with gas growing faster than any other fossil fuel.
It will see a sharp change in price coupled with such agreements like the 2015 Paris agreement which aims to keep the global temperature rise by below two degrees.
Meanwhile, the firm said there is much more of a focus around peak oil from a demand side which will gradually start to decline.
Broad consensus has suggested “peak oil” the peak oil window will be between the years of 2025 and 2040.
However the report added there was still “considerable uncertainty” surrounding this.
BP’s head of long-term planning, Dominic Emery, said the company was also preparing for a world where power comes increasingly from renewable sources.
Both wind and solar power have been growing faster than fossil fuels from a low cost base and government subsidies in many regions.
The report adds: “The growth of renewables has exceeded pretty much all forecasts. There has been double-digit growth for wind and solar in the past few years and because the manufacturing
costs have come down as well, cost reductions have been about 80% in solar and about 50% in wind.
“However, what that ignores is the cost of intermittency because, of course, the sun does not shine all the time and the wind does not blow all the time.
“Therefore, in many places the existing grid and the existing fossil system are used to back up supply when energy from renewables is not available.”
BP said the transport sector is also expected to change significantly with electric vehicles, driverless vehicles and new types of business.
The final analysis from the company said the change energy landscape will also be influenced by the differing demand needs.
It said the energy needs of those born post-1980 are likely to change both consumption and work patterns.
In the OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) countries, there is no energy growth expected due to efficiency gains.
7 Comments on "BP predicts “peak oil” will hit between 2025 and 2040"
Midnight Oil on Thu, 19th Jan 2017 9:41 am
Will that be around the time of peak population?
Post 1980’s generation will have different energy needs… Maybe bees waxed candles perhaps?..LOL
Apneaman on Thu, 19th Jan 2017 9:41 am
Renewable energy investment fell 18% in 2016: study
https://phys.org/news/2017-01-renewable-energy-investment-fell.html
rockman on Thu, 19th Jan 2017 9:42 am
“Broad consensus has suggested “peak oil” the peak oil window will be between the years of 2025 and 2040.” First, rather sexist just to poll a bunch of women. Second, no one asked the old broad I live what her expectations were.
“…the report added there was still “considerable uncertainty” surrounding this.”
But, hey, just because one cannot do something correctly doesn’t mean they shouldn’t try.
Cloggie on Thu, 19th Jan 2017 9:45 am
Well, that’s quite different picture than ASPO-2000 and Richard Heinberg painted around 2005-2012.
Nothing is going to stop us, not even Donald.
USA and Russia… two gas stations masquerading as countries.lol
Cloggie on Thu, 19th Jan 2017 9:47 am
Lucifer on Thu, 19th Jan 2017 9:54 am
“The peak oil window will be between 2025-2040”.From a demand side,lol. Such pie in the sky stuff imo. The supply side will decline before 2025, then shortly after that all hell will break loose. I am ready for that, are all of you?
Cloggie on Thu, 19th Jan 2017 10:20 am
“The peak oil window will be between 2025-2040”.From a demand side,lol. Such pie in the sky stuff imo.
Sharp thinking!
Now what will cause shrinking demand?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JV9PykR5bHo